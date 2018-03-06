Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews @ via submission [***½]

– Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 11:10 via pin [***¼]

– Gulak cuts a pre-match promo, but says he has no PowerPoint to give, and has to focus on Andrews.

Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews : Gulak overpowers Andrews to begin. They work to the corner, and Gulak slaps Andrews. Gulak looks to work the arm and ground things. Andrews kips up and hits an arm drag. Gulak lays in strikes, off the ropes and Andrews counters the sunset flip and covers for 2. Andrews grounds things, and then slaps Gulak, but Gulak cuts him off with strikes and a slam into the ropes. The cover gets 2. Gulak now hits a short press slam, covering again for 2. Gulak grounds things, working the arm. Andrews fires back, but eats some chops, allowing Gulak to ground him once again. He works a modified kimura, but Andrews hits a jawbreaker, only to be cut off again. Gulak runs into an enziguri, and Andrews hits a RANA, sending Gulak to the floor. Gulak pulls him to the floor, but Andrews hits a moonsault off of the announce table. Back in and Andrews hits an enziguri and follows with a bulldog. The standing double stomp follows and the standing corkscrew moonsault gets 2. He follows with kicks, but Gulak hits an electric chair drop for 2. Gulak just starts beating down Andrews, but Andrews fires up and looks to fight back, but Gulak lays the boots to him in the corner. Andrews fires back with chops, heads up top and RANAS Gulak from the apron to the floor. Andrews back to the apron, heads up top and the moonsault connects. Back in and Andrews gets a crucifix driver for 2. Andrews heads up top, Gulak cuts him off by grabbing the beard. Andrews fights him off and flies off into a lariat. Gulak hits another clothesline, and another. But Andrews counters back with stun dog millionaire. Andrews up top and the shooting star press eats knees. Gulak locks on the dragon sleeper and Andrews taps. Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews @ via submission [***½] This was a very good match, working the clash of styles well, and continuing the new Backlund like Gulak. No nonsense Drew Gulak kicks ass and Andrews was a fun babyface to play off of that.

– Drake Maverick meets with Tozawa & Itami. They will be in tag team action tonight. A possible tease for the rumored 205 Live tag titles?

– Mustafa Ali comments on tonight’s match with Buddy Murphy.

Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Tozawa attacks at the bell, working over Jimmy with ease. Jimmy gets in a cheap shot and follows with rights. Tozawa cuts him off with kicks and a Saito suplex. Itami tags in, and they work double teams. Itami follows with a fisherman’s suplex. Johnny tags in and Itami lights him up with strikes and kicks. Itami up top and hits the flying clothesline. More strikes follow, and Tozawa is in and we get double teams. Tozawa up top and the senton finishes it. Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:50 via pin [NR] A fine squash and likely a test run for a regular tag team moving forward.

– We get a Roderick Strong video package, followed by a promo by Cedric Alexander; both talk about being close to WrestleMania and the championship.

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali : They lock up, Murphy looks to overpower Ali to begin. Murphy follows with shoulder blocks, and takes Ali down. Ali pocks up the pace, but Murphy stays with him and hits another shoulder tackle. Gulak watches on from backstage. They work some fast paced back and forth, but Murphy grounds things. Ali now hits a RANA and Murphy spills to he floor. Murphy slides back in and stops the dive attempt. Ali now hits a dropkick, they talk some shit, and as Ali offers a handshake, Murphy drop shim with a clothesline. Murphy now tosses him to he corner, lays the boots in and then backs off. Murphy follows with kicks, lays in rights and sets Ali up top. They battle up top, and Ali knocks him to the mat. He then hits a 450 onto the arm of Murphy. Ali now grounds the action, looking to work the arm. Murphy to his feet, but eats a dropkick and then posts himself. Ali continues to attack the arm, and then the rolling x-factor follows for 2. Ali follows with a tornado DDT attempt, but Murphy counters and tosses him to he floor. Murphy follows with a tope, and rolls Ali back in. The meteora follows for 2. Murphy gets run into the buckles and Ali hits a reverse RANA. The tornado DDT follows for a good near fall. Ali follows with kicks, but Murphy asks for more, refusing to give up. Ali follows with strikes, but Murphy fires back and runs into a spin kick. Murphy’s arm is giving him issues, and couldn’t hit his finish, so Ali cradles him for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 11:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, worked differently than the previous match, and allowed Ali to show a bit more aggression and also that he’s more than a highflier. The attack of the arm was smart, and was not only continued, but played perfectly into the finish. Murphy has made the most of his chance, and considering he was doing nothing in NXT, I hope his promotion to 205 Live is a permanent one.

– Where we stand, the final four…

* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

* Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander

– End Scene.

