Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.06.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Isaiah Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 8:30 via pin [**½]

– Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch @ 8:40 via pin [**¾]

– Lio Rush is out of next week’s big 10-mantag team elimination match, as he isn’t medically cleared.

Isaiah Scott vs. Ariya Daivari : Scott uses his speed and takes early control, taking Daivari to the floor. Back in and Scott starts attacking the arm, grounding Daivari. Daivari manages to cut him off and takes the heat. They trade, Scott cuts him off and runs wild. He delivers kicks, pummeling Daivari and the flatliner gets 2. Daivari cuts him off until Scott cradles him for 2. Daivari counters back into a DDT, but Scott counters the hammerlock DDT and the house call gets 2. He does the Pentagon arm snap and the top rope double stomp finishes it. Isaiah Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 8:30 via pin [**½] This was solid, Scott looked great while Daivari was, well, Daivari.

– NEXT WEEK: Team NXT : ???, Tyler Breeze, Swerve Scott, Oney Lorcan, & Danny Burch vs. Team 205 Live : Captain Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, Brian Kendrick, Mike Kanellis, & Ariya Daivari.

Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch : Nese poses so Burch attacks and takes control. Mike tags in, Lorcan joins in and gets cut off. Lorcan battles back, Burch in and double teams follow. Quick tags by Lorcan & Burch, they continue with double teams and then double team Nese. They clear the ring, but the heels cut off Burch until Lorcan tags in, he runs wild on the heels but is cut off with double teams. Mike grounds things, Lorcan battles back but Nese tags in and maintains control with chops. He grounds Lorcan, and then stuns him over the ropes, but misses the springboard moonsault. Tag to Burch and he runs wild, working over Mike and then Nese with DDTs. Nese cuts off the doomsday, dumping Lorcan and the knee strike/powerslam combo finishes it. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch @ 8:40 via pin [**¾} This was better than the opener, and they worked well together, but really lacked a good energy to it.

