Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.13.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 10-Man Elimination Tag Match: Team NXT defeated Team 205 Live @ 20:30 via submission [***½]

Team NXT : KUSHIDA, Tyler Breeze, Swerve Scott, Oney Lorcan, & Danny Burch vs. Team 205 Live : Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, Brian Kendrick, Mike Kanellis, & Ariya Daivari : The Singhs are at ringside. Nese and KUSHIDA begin, with Nese controlling and posing. KUSHIDA fights back, attacks the arm and grounds Nese. The back handspring elbow follows, and Mike tags in and KUSHIDA immediately grounds him. Lorcan & Burch now work quick tags, with Burch grounding the action. Double teams follow and Lorcan covers for 2. Mike cuts him off, Nese tags back in and Burch then tags in, follows with strikes, uppercuts and dumps Nese. Burch rolls him back in, and the Singhs distract him, allowing Nese to attack. It breaks down into an all out brawl, bodies to the floor and Burch takes out the Singhs, but Nese nails Burch with the camera and eliminates him @ 5:40. Breeze in and Nese and Mike work double teams, refusing to tag in Gallagher. Nese picks up a near fall, Breeze fires back and Gallagher tags himself in and lays in ground and pound. He then gets the Bulldog sit down pin and Breeze is one @ 7:55. Lorcan in and Gallagher controls with kicks and strikes. Nese tags himself in and thy argue as Lorcan hits the half & half to eliminate Nese @ 9:10. Mike tags in and trades chops with Lorcan, superkick by mike and he refuses to tag out. Nese and Gallagher fight at ringside and Lorcan pins Mike after Gallagher head butts him @ 10:45. Kendrick & Daivari double team Lorcan, as Kendrick takes control. Daivari back in and he follows with a neck breaker for 2. He grounds things, Lorcan fires back but gets mowed down. Daivari grounds things again, and that leads to a double down. Scott & Kendrick tag in, Scott runs wild and dumps Daivari. Kendrick attacks, dumps Scott and Gallagher tags in. He attacks, delivers knee strikes, Daivari back in and Scott counters back and cradles him for the elimination @ 15:10. He then cradles Kendrick @ 15:20. The heels attack even though they are eliminated and Gallagher pummels Scott with grounded elbows, covering for 2. Scott dumps him, tags in Lorcan and follows with uppercuts until Gallagher pins him with a back elbow @ 17:40. He attacks Scott and KUSHIDA on the floor, and back in, the gentleman’s dropkick gets 2. KUSHIDA battles back, Scott tags in and the house call gets 2. KUSHIDA back in and they double team Gallagher, Scott snaps the arm back and the KUSHIDA arm bar finishes it. Team NXT defeated Team 205 Live @ 20:30 via submission [***½] This was a very good match, everyone worked hard and it was enjoyable, even with out a crowd.

