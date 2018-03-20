Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hideo Itami defeated Lince Dorado @ 6:14 via DQ [**½]

– TJP defeated Kenneth Johnson @ 2:40 via submission [NR]

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 15:10 via pin [***¾]

– We get another kick ass opening video, bringing us all up to speed on the tournament and recent happenings on 205 Live.

Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado : Kalisto, Metalik, and Tozawa are all at ringside. Itami & Tozawa beat the luchas (Metalik & Dorado) last week. Itami was a dick after the match, setting up this week’s match. They lock up, working to the ropes and Itami attacks with knees. he follows with uppercuts, and then works a side headlock. Dorado fights him off and dumps Itami to the floor. Itami back in and Dorado takes him down, working a side headlock. Itami to his feet, working over Dorado in the corner, and Dorado picks up the pace and hits a RANA and dropkick. The tornillo to the floor follows. Dorado follows with chops, and rolls Itami back in. The head scissors follows, and Dorado again grounds the action. Itami battles back, cutting him off with a knee and kicks him to the floor. Itami then slams Dorado to the apron and rolls him back in. Itami slaps him around, Dorado fires up and hits a spin kick. The springboard high cross follows for 2. Itami cuts him off with a lariat for 2. Itami follows with strikes, but Dorado cuts him off with a superkick. He dumps Itami and Itami argues with Metalik and Metalik slams him to the apron for the DQ. They all argue post match to keep the feud rolling. Hideo Itami defeated Lince Dorado @ 6:14 via DQ [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, designed to keep the feud between the two teams going.

– We get a Drew Gulak promo video.

– We get a sit-down promo from Cedric Alexander, talking about earning his spot at WrestleMania. He achieved one dream of making it there, but it means nothing unless his wins the title.

TJP vs. Kenneth Johnson : Johnson was in the CWC, he wasn’t very good. TJP grounds things right away, easily outwrestling Johnson. He follows with elbows, and then hits a back spinning elbow. Uppercuts follow, and then suplexes, Johnson didn’t go up well for him. The senton atomico follows. Johnson avoids a charge and fights back, covering for 1. TJP takes out the knee and lays in leg kicks. The shin breaker and dragon screw follows. The detonation kick and knee bar finishes it. TJP defeated Kenneth Johnson @ 2:40 via submission [NR] This was a fine showcase for TJP, unfortunately, Johnson still is not very good.

– We get a Mustafa Ali video package.

– Drake Maverick is pissed about the finish of the opener. Maverick books Tozawa, Kalisto, TJP, & Buddy Murphy for next week in a fatal four-way, noting that he needs to start looking for a challenger for the new champion that will be crowned at Mania.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak looks to ground things right away as Alexander watches on. Ali battles back to his feet, and then he grounds Gulak. Ali works the arm, but Gulak fires back and hits a shoulder tackle. The flapjack follows, and Gulak grounds things with a chinlock. Knee strikes follow, but Ali hits a RANA. The dropkick follows, and they work to the corner. Gulak catches him with a back elbow, and northern lariat for 2. Ali fires back, gets a roll up for 2, but Gulak hits the electric chair drop for 2. Gulak lays the boots to Ali, but Ali slaps him back. The spin kick follows and Ali follows with clotheslines and then ground and pound. Ali follows with an enziguri and the rolling x-factor for 2. Ali follows with kicks, showing a mean streak here as he lays the boots to Gulak. Gulak pulls Ali to the buckles to cut him off. The dragon sleeper follows, Ali fights back with knees, but Gulak turns him inside out with a lariat. Gulak covers for 2. Ali counters into a koji clutch, Gulak is trapped, but makes the ropes just barely. Gulak powders to the floor. Ali up top and hits a somersault big dive to the floor! The crowd is into Ali, he heads up top but Gulak cuts him off, knocking him to the floor, that was a nasty looking bump. Gulak continues to attack, following him to the floor. He tosses him to the barricade. Ali manages to toss Gulak onto the announce table, and follows with a clothesline and more ground and pound. Ali rolls back in and then heads back to the floor and dismantles the announce table. He grabs Gulak and they battle on top of the table, with Gulak backdropping him to the floor. Gulak breaks the count as he rolls back in, but goes to he floor and posts Ali. He then tosses him over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. The ref counts on Ali, he crawls and barely makes it back in. Gulak looks to finish it, but Ali makes the ropes ad he looks for a dragon sleeper, but Ali hits a DDT. He heads up top and the imploding 450 finishes Gulak. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 15:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good match, with the crazed Backlund-like Gulak proving to be an excellent heel foil for the never say die babyface Ali. They have done an excellent job of making Ali a babyface the crowd can get behind, but are also showing that he will not only continue to fight, but will also change tone and become a bit ruthless in order to get to his goal. They have done an excellent job of building him up and he and Cedric is the right call for the finals, in my eyes.

– Ali is interviewed post match. He says “we” are going to WrestleMania. He’s fought his whole life to prove himself.

– THE FINALS ARE: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

