Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.20.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Danny Burch defeated @ 8:00 via submission [**¾]

– Isaiah Scott defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:55 via pin [***]

Joaquin Wilde vs. Danny Burch : They lockup and work to the ropes. Burch looks to attack the arm and grounds things until Wilde fights to his feet. Burch takes him back down and continues to target the arm. He transitions to the ground, Wilde counters to his feet and make the ropes. Wilde picks up the pace, and he grounds things. Burch fights to his feet and cuts of Wilde, taking out his knee and then works him over on the floor. Wilde fires back and then heads into the stands and follows with a flying forearm. Back in and Wilde keeps things grounded, attacking the arm of Burch and has control. Burch fights and makes the ropes, Wilde keeps attacking and again, grounds things. Burch escapes, fires back and unloads with strikes and uppercuts. The enziguri connects and Burch follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Wilde counters the crossface but Burch cradles him for 2. Wilde counters into a lung blower and heads up top. He misses the double stomp and the head butt and crossface finishes it. Danny Burch defeated @ 9:00 via submission [**¾] This was a nice effort from both guys, with Burch picking up a surprising singles win here.

– We get highlights from last week’s 10-man elimination tag match. John Cena watched the match.

Isaiah Scott vs. Oney Lorcan : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lorcan takes him down, grounding things until Scott scrambles out and cradles Lorcan for 2. Lorcan counters back, grounds Scott again takes control. Scott counters out, and follows with a head scissors. The abdominal stretch follows, but Lorcan fights to the ropes. He follows with chops, uppercuts and a back elbow. The cradle gets 2, but then cradles him for 2. Scott follows with a backbreaker, but Lorcan cuts him off with a dragon screw in the ropes. Lorcan starts to target the leg, grounding Scott and staying focused on the knee. Scott fights to his feet, Lorcan delivers chops and a slam for 2. Scott counters into an arm bar, follows with kicks and then delivers chops and a lariat. He takes control with uppercuts and superkicks Lorcan to the floor. The PK follows and back in, the flatliner follows for 2. Lorcan fires back, takes him up top and Scott knocks him of and then hits the double stomp for the win. Isaiah Scott defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a good match to close out this week’s show, and following last week, it made sense for Scott to win here.

