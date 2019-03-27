Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo @ 13:10 via pin [***]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Cedric Alexander @ 12:45 via pin [***]

Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo : Metalik and Carrillo begin and they work into a series of counters and stand off. They lock up and Carrillo starts working the arm but Metalik grounds him. Back to the feet and they work into a stalemate. Gulak tags himself in and Metalik hits a dropkick and then dumps he and Gallagher. Gulak back in but Kalisto tags in and the luchas work double teams. Dorado in and hits the high cross for 2. Quick tags follow, and then double teams. Metalik hits the missile dropkick for 2. Dorado back in and slap Gulak. Gallagher trips him up and takes him to the floor, working him over with strikes. Back in and Gulak tags in Gallagher. Strikes and head butts follow as he grounds things. Gulak tags back in and he lays in chops. The slam follows and the clothesline gets 2. Gallagher back in and Dorado cradles him for 2. Tag to Metalik but Gallagher cuts him off, attacks the mask and Carrillo tags in. The disaster kick follows for 2. Gulak tags himself back in and chokes out Metalik. Gallagher back in and lays the boots to Metalik. The heels work quick tags and double teams, covering for 2. Gulak grounds Metalik, Gallagher back in and lays in uppercuts. Carrillo tags in and hits a basement dropkick for 2. Gulak tags back in, Metalik fights he and Gallagher off, wholesale changes to Carrillo and Kalisto, with Kalisto running wild. The rolling kick connects and the spike RANA gets 2. It breaks down and the luchas clear the ring and dives follow. Back in and Kalisto heads up top and Carrillo cuts him off and Gulak is in, and we get a tower of doom. It breaks down into the big move buffet, Carrillo cuts off Kalisto, heads up top and Gulak yells at him and distracts him. Kalisto hits salida del sol and picks up the win. Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo @ 13:10 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with the story being that Gulak & Gallagher want to mentor Carrillo, but constantly admonish him for his flashy style.

– Mike & Maria gloat about last week’s win over Tozawa. Drake Maverick arrives and books a rematch, but says Kendrick will be Tozawa’s corner this time.

– Buddy Murphy runs down WrestleMania challenger Tony Nese (claiming Nese isn’t here this week), saying that not only will he win at Mania, but he will hurt him. He admits that Nese the blueprint of what a cruiserweight should be but Buddy says he is a hybrid and the greatest Cruiserweight of all time. Nese is actually there and attacks the champion for some revenge from last week.

Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari : Oney Lorcan joins commentary; he lost to Alexander in the tournament. Lock up to begin and Daivari hits a hip toss. They lock up again, Daivari hits a shoulder tackle and Alexander is frustrated. Alexander now grounds things, and then follows with strikes as Daivari escapes. Alexander then hits the dropkick for 2. He then lays in chops, but Daivari trips up Alexander and dumps him to the floor. Daivari rolls him back in and covers for 1. He now follows with strikes, and hits a vicious clothesline for 2. Daivari grounds things, but Alexander hits a jawbreaker and teases the lumbar check, but Daivari hits a superkick and reverse DDT for 2. Daivari looks for the cobra clutch, but Alexander escapes and lays in kicks. Clotheslines follow and then the basement dropkick lands. The slingshot flatliner follows and Alexander covers for 2. The springboard is cut off; Daivari follows with strikes and then hits iconoclasm for 2. They trade strikes and chops, with Alexander firing up and hitting the back elbow smash for 2. Daivari cuts him off and hits the frog splash for 2. To the floor and Alexander hits a big tope. Alexander accidentally pulls Lorcan’s jacket to he floor, he distracts Alexander and Daivari cradles him for the win. Ariya Daivari defeated Cedric Alexander @ 12:45 via pin [***] This was a good match, with Daivari picking up a he win and also setting up an Alexander vs. Lorcan feud.

– Lorcan & Alexander brawl post match. ONEY RULES!

– End Scene.

