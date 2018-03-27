Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mark Andrews defeated Tony Nese @ 11:15 via pin [***¼]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto, TJP, and Akira Tozawa @ 15:20 via pin [***¾]

– We get a great opening video package.

– Drake Maverick is out on commentary.

Tony Nese vs. Mark Andrews : Both men lost to Gulak in the cruiserweight tile tournament. Nese overpowers Andrews right away, and poses. Nese grounds things, Andrews quickly escapes but Nese cuts him off and works a side headlock. The shoulder block follows, and Andrews picks up the pace and hits an arm drag. Gulak watches on from backstage. Nese hits a back elbow and kicks. Andrews hits the arm drags, and basement dropkick for 2. Nese cuts him off, sets him up top, but Andrews hits a RANA and sends him to the floor. Nese cuts off the dive, covering for 2. Nese lays the boots to him and chokes him out in the ropes. Nese whips him to the buckles, and covers for 2. Nese grounds the action. He follows with a running knee strike and again grounds the action. Andrews fires up, hitting a back elbow, and enziguri. Andrews hits a 619, and bulldog. Andrews follows with a tornado DDT, covering for 2. Nese to the floor and Andrews follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in, Andrews up top but Nese cuts him off and hits a gut buster for 2. Nese hits a big clothesline, covering for 2. Andrews starts to fire back, but Nese sweeps the leg and they go to the floor with Nese destroying Andrews with a running forearm. Back in and Andrews fires up with strikes, but Nese hits a forearm, but Andrews hits the dropkick. Nese looks for a powerbomb, but Andrews counters and hits a standing double stomp. Andrews follows with stundog millionaire, and heads up top. The shooting star press finishes it. Mark Andrews defeated Tony Nese @ 11:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good back and forth match, setting up Andrews vs. Gulak for next week. They worked a nice mix of speed vs. power, and it was a good way to kick off the show. Andrews has been a great addition to 205 Live.

– Gulak comments on facing Andrews next week. He questions why he’s on 205 Live, but says he made a statement when he beat him. He claims to be the best submission specialist in WWE; if you step to him, you will tap out.

Alexander & Ali Sit Down Interview Segment : Drake Maverick hosts this interview between the cruiserweight title contenders, who will face off at WrestleMania. Alexander says they were watching Mania last year, and now, they get to compete against each other for the title. Alexander says he knew he’d make Mania one day, but to do it with Ali is special. Alexander plans to make his family proud. Ali says that in the past, Alexander has failed to win the title. Alexander is writing a beautiful story, but the issue is that his pen runs out of ink. Ali is writing his own story, all of their loved ones will be there, and they will tear the house down, and he will be the one to win the title. “What are you willing to do to win?” Alexander says he will do anything including stomping out Ali’s heart to do so. Ali says that’s what he’ll have to do. They shake hands. That was a very good segment to set up the Mania match, and show how important the title is to them. They have done a great job of making these guys must see in the ring as well as making it easy to get emotionally invested in them

Kalisto vs. TJP vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy : Drake Maverick has teased that the winner here may get the first cruiserweight title shot against the winner at Mania. Kalisto attacks Tozawa right away. It quickly breaks down; Kalisto sends Tozawa to the floor and hits a dive. TJP takes a seat in the ring. Murphy back in and attacks him. They work some back and forth and Murphy hits a head scissors and Kalisto cuts him off. Tozawa back in and hits a senton on Kalisto, covering for 2. Everyone back in and TJP tries to work with Murphy. They toss Tozawa, and TJP turns on Murphy right away, and works him over n the corner. TJP posts him and sends Murphy to the floor. He grounds Tozawa and also gets an abdominal stretch on Kalisto. Kalisto escapes and attacks as Tozawa is trapped in an Indian death lock. TJP hits a northern lights for 2. TJP takes Kalisto to the floor and Murphy is in and levels him with clotheslines. The neck breaker follows and he tosses TJP to the floor. Everyone brawls on the floor, Murphy works over TJP & Tozawa, and then attacks Kalisto, as he controls on the floor. Kalisto and Tozawa then work together, attacking Murphy & TJP. Back in and TJP grounds Kalisto, and works a double submission (Gory special and pendulum hold) on he and Tozawa. He then gets a cloverleaf but Murphy breaks it up. It breaks down with Kalisto running wild. Tozawa takes him out with an enziguri. Everyone is down, TJP gets to his feet and Tozawa attacks him. TJP now takes out Murphy and Tozawa kicks him to he floor and the suicide dive follows. Kalisto wipes them out with a dive and Murphy follows with a tope onto the pile! DO LUCHA THINGS BOYS! Murphy now drags Kalisto back in, heads up top and Tozawa knocks him to the apron. Tozawa up top but Kalisto cuts him off. He follows him up top and TJP is back, pulling off Kalisto to the mat. He locks on a Romero special and Murphy makes the cover on TJP as Tozawa hits the senton for a good near fall. All four are down. Tozawa now lays in chops on Murphy, hits the jab but Murphy fires back with a vicious knee strike. Kalisto hits salida del sol but TJP breaks that up. Tozawa & Kalisto argue, continuing their rivalry. It breaks down, and TJP gets Murphy in the knee bar. Murphy fights, but Kalisto and Tozawa pull TJP to he floor. Murphy hits a tornillo onto the pile. Back in and Murphy hits Murphy’s law on TJP and picks up the huge win! Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto, TJP, and Akira Tozawa @ 15:20 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good match, setting up Buddy Murphy as a title challenger by beating three former champions in a high-quality outing. The match also continued the feud between Tozawa and Kalisto, which was appreciated.

– End Scene.

