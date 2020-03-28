Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.27.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Isaiah Scott defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 8:40 via pin [***¼]

– Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:50 via pin [***]

Isaiah Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde : Wilde looks to ground things early on, Scott counters away but Wilde controls with arm drags, keeping him grounded. Scott fights to his feet, counters into a takedown and they trade head scissors. Wilde takes Scott to the floor, but Scott cuts him off in the ring skirt and follows with a PK. Scott grounds things back in the ring. working a modified camel clutch with strikes. He then starts to attack the arm, transitions to the Gory special and continues to focus on the arms until he transitions into a cover for 2. Scott takes Wilde up top, follows him up and Wilde counters and hits a RANA. To the floor and Scott is sent to the announce table, back in and Scott counters the slingshot DDT, they trade and Wilde hits a jawbreaker but Scott counter into a German, Poison RANA by Wilde but Scott counters back into the house call for 2. The double stomp misses, Wilde counters into kicks but Scott hits the Michinoku driver for the win. Isaiah Scott defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 8:40 via pin [***¼] This was a goof, fun and strongly worked match from both, and it was nice to see some in ring energy following a poor Smackdown.

– We look back on this week’s NXT UK, where Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin retained over Travis Banks.

Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan : They lockup, working into a basic opening stretch as Lorcan grounds things. Nese counters out and backs off. Lockup and Lorcan grounds the action, working a head scissors. Nese escapes and works into north south position. The shoulder tackle connects, they work to the corner and Nese looks to take control, and grounds Lorcan. Lorcan counters out and starts attacking the arm. he transitions to a head scissor, but Nese makes the ropes. Nese follows with strikes, Lorcan fires back with chops and Nese quickly cuts him off as they trade, spin kick by Nese and that gets 2. Nese delivers chops, a slam and grounds things, Lorcan fights, delivers chops and then lays in ground and pound. He delivers uppercuts, taking control as the blockbuster gets 2. Nese counters the half and half, nails Lorcan in the throat and springboard moonsault gets 2. The running Nese is countered, but Nese Germans him to the buckles and the running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:50 via pin [***] This was a good, counter filled and hard-hitting match that made the best use of the time given to them.

