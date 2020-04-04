Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KUSHIDA defeated Danny Burch @ 10:10 via submission [***]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Tyler Breeze @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

KUSHIDA vs. Danny Burch : They lockup and work into counters as KUSHIDA ground things. Burch counters out and starts working the arm. KUSHIDA fights back into control position until Burch cradles him for 2. They circle and Burch counters into the half crab until KUSHIDA makes the ropes. He grounds Burch, working the knee and then transitions to the arm, but Burch makes the ropes. They continue the grappling battle, working into slick counters and end in a standoff. Burch takes out the knee, but KUSHIDA dumps him and rolls him back in. KUSHIDA up top and flies into a big right as Burch covers for 2. He works over KUSHIDA on the mat, and covers for 2. Burch controls until KUSHIDA fires back, pick sup the pace and hits the back handspring elbow. The apron knee strike follows and back in, KUSHIDA hits an enziguri but Burch head butts him and covers for 2. The crossface follows and KUSHIDA rolls out and they trade strikes. KUSHIDA follows with Kawada kicks, the cartwheel dropkick and the hover board lock finishes it. KUSHIDA defeated Danny Burch @ 10:10 via submission [***] This was a good and competitive opener, with some really fun grappling exchanges, and the right winner.

Jack Gallagher vs. Tyler Breeze : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again and jack follows with shoulder tackle, but Tyler connects with the dropkick. He grounds things and Jack delivers strikes, but Tyler quickly cuts him off. He grounds him again but Jack again escapes and counters to take control. He tackles and stuns Tyler off the ropes, delivers ground and pound and covers for 2. Jack follows with uppercuts, kicks and lays the boots to Tyler and covers for 2. He keeps Tyler grounded, Tyler fires back and is quickly cut off. Jack continues to control with strikes, and grounds things. Tyler starts to fire back and Jack cradles him for2. Tyler counters with an enziguri and forearm smashes, Jack misses the dropkick and the sunset flip gets 2. The supermodel kick gets 2. Tyler heads up top, gets cut off and Jack attacks the arm, posts him and the arm bar follows but Tyler makes the ropes. Jack delivers strikes, they trade and Tyler hits a jumping knee strike. To the floor and Tyler controls. Back in and Jack hits the rolling elbow for the win. Jack Gallagher defeated Tyler Breeze @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was another good one, stylistically different from the opener, and doing a good job of showing off Gallagher’s newer vicious side.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 103. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Mark Radulich preview this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 shows, while Steve Cook joins to talk AEW vs. NXT (4.01.20). The show is approximately 178–minutes long. * Intro

* WrestleMania 36 Preview: 14:00

* AEW (4.01.20) Review: 1:51:51

* NXT (4.01.20) Review: 2:23:40

* The head to head comparison: 2:45:48 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.