Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:10 via DQ [***]

– Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy @ 20:00 via pin [****]

Humberto Carrillo vs. Jack Gallagher : Gulak is out with Gallagher. They lockup and Gallagher grounds the action. Gallagher starts going for covers, Carrillo counters out and picks up the pace and follows with rights. Gallagher cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes for 2. He follows with elbows, grounding the action. They trade strikes, with Gallagher taking control and working to the ground and stomping on the knees, covering for 2. Gallagher works the knee, but escapes only to run into a dropkick for 2. Mounted strikes follow from Gallagher, as he maintains control. Gallagher works the arm, but Carrillo counters back and lays in rights. Carrillo avoids the dropkick, lays in rights and heads up top and hits the high cross and dropkick. The tope follows. Back in and Gulak yells at Carrillo, Carrillo heads up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Gallagher fires back but runs into kicks. Carrillo hits an arm drag and heads up top. Gulak knocks him off for the DQ. Humberto Carrillo defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:10 via DQ [***] This was a good and competitive match that also set the stage for Gallagher breaking away from Gulak.

– Post match, Gulak attacks Carrillo but Gallagher stops him and lays him out with a head butt.

– Buddy Murphy vows to win back the cruiserweight title tonight.

– Tony Nese says WrestleMania was the greatest day of his life because he achieved his dream in front of his family and friends. He plans a repeat performance tonight.

– Drake Maverick sets Oney Lorcan vs. Cedric Alexander for next week.

Champion Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy : They lock up and separate. Lock up again, they work to the ropes and break. They push and shove, Murphy hits a shoulder tackle and looks to ground things. Nese powers up and hits a back elbow. They lock up, working to the ropes and Murphy lays in rights. Nese fires back with kicks and a knee strike for 2. Nese slams him to the buckles, but Murphy tweaks his knee and is down. IT’S A TRAP! Murphy posts Nese, follows him to the floor and slams him to the barricade, taking control. He dumps him over the announce table, and follows with rights. Back in and Murphy hits a knee strike for 2. The suplex connects for another 2. Murphy follows with strikes and kicks, but Nese fires back. Murphy dumps him and the tope follows. Back in and meteora follows for 2. Murphy grounds the action, but Nese powers up and Murphy stuns him off the ropes. Nese then knocks Murphy to the floor. Nese follows with a leg drop and then the Sasuke special. He slams Murphy to the barricade, and again. Murphy fights back but Nese tosses him over the announce table and follows with strikes. Back in and Nese up top, Murphy cuts him off and Nese slips out and then follows with a RANA for 2. Murphy battles back, eats an enziguri and Nese hits the hanging moonsault for 2. Nese hits the pump handle driver for 2. Nese takes him up top, follows, and Murphy slips out into Cheeky nandos and a powerbomb for 2. Nese blocks kamigoye, and suplexes Murphy to the buckles. The running Nese is countered, they work to the apron and Murphy wipes him out with a running knee strike. Murphy looks for a powerbomb, but Nese collapses. Murphy breaks the count, and Nese backdrops him on the announce table. Back in and they trade strikes, Murphy fires back and murders him with a lariat and big ending for 2. Murphy’s law connects for 2. Murphy is shocked. Kamigoye follows and another. Nese hits the reverse RANA and two running Neses follow and the champion retains. Champion Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy @ 20:00 via pin [****] While their WrestleMania match was very good, this one was great with a better layout, execution, and a much better sense of urgency. With Murphy losing the title and dropping two straight to Nese, the likelihood of him moving to Raw or Smackdown just went up.

– End Scene.

