Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.10.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch @ 10:15 via pin [**½]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Oney Lorcan @ 8:10 via pin [***¼]

Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch : They lockup, with Burch grounding things early. Nese fights to his feet, and then ground Burch until Burch counters out. Nese grounds him again, attacking the leg until Burch escapes. Nese still controls as Burch makes the ropes and kicks him away. Back to the ground, Nese fights back and gets tripped up but quickly is able to dump Burch. Nese follows, works him over and back in, Nese takes the heat, picking up near falls. He grounds things but Nese’s ground work is shirt compared to Burch so it just kind of dies until Burch counters out and starts firing away with strikes and the missile dropkick gets 2. Nese counters back, hits the standing double stomp and covers for 2. Nese stuns him of the rope and the springboard moonsault gets 2. Burch pulls a crossface Nese escapes, German to the buckles and the running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch @ 10:15 via pin [**½] This was solid, but you have to be mindful of stylistic work choices in the empty arena setting. Nese’s groundwork is bland and lifeless, while Burch’s is good, but unfortunately, Nese took most of the control on the ground. This was solid overall but with the interim cruiserweight title tournament coming up and angle built in with Gallagher, Nese winning was the right call.

– Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin commented on the interim title torment, basically calling it bullshit, and that he’ll wreck whoever the fraud is that wins that fake championship when he gets back. Nothing but love for my Irish ace.

– Nese refuses to leave ringside and bitches about Gallagher. Gallagher tells him to fuck off to the back

Jack Gallagher vs. Oney Lorcan : They lockup, working into counters and Loran taking early control on the ground. Gallagher counters and takes control, taking the back and delivering strikes until Lorcan escapes the ankle lock. The are working into good grappling exchanges and keeping the pace moving along nicely. Gallagher controls as he mixes in grounded strikes. follows with kicks and Lorcan powders. Back in and Lorcan fires away with chops, they trade and Gallagher unloads with strikes until Lorcan cuts him off with a suplex. They trade, firing up and delivering vicious chops until Gallagher hits head butts. Lorcan counter into the half and half for 2. A huge lariat by Lorcan follows for 2. They work up top, Gallagher fights off the avalanche half and half, hits the cross body and Nese arrives with a chair and takes a seat. Loran cradles Gallagher for 2 head butt by Gallagher and Nese attacks Gallagher for the DQ. Jack Gallagher defeated Oney Lorcan @ 8:10 via pin [***¼] This was good, especially when compared to the opener. The grappling was much better, the striking more vicious, and it had a great sense of urgency to it, playing off of the issues back in the 10-man tags match. It would have been even better with a clean finish.

– They all brawl post match, Burch joins back in and saves Lorcan

