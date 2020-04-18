Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.17.20

– From WrestleMania VI: IC Champion Ultimate warrior defeated WWF Champion Hulk Hogan @ 22:50 via pin [****¼]

– From The WWE Cruiserweight Classic 8.31.16: Kota Ibushi defeated Brian Kendrick @ 13:57 via pin [****¼]

– Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show, which is the debut edition of 205 Live’s “The Matches That Made Me,” as The Brian Kendrick looks at two influential bouts that impacted his career.

– Kendrick says the main event of WrestleMania VI made him want to get into Wrestling.

WrestleMania 6 – Title vs. Title Match: WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. WWE IC Champion Ultimate Warrior : Regardless of what happened after WrestleMania 6 with Warrior’s push and all, the fact was that this was the very essence of a “WrestleMania Feud.” In the same vain as Hulk vs. Andre and Hulk vs. Savage, this had that “big match” feel to it, and it delivered. This was Hogan’s only real effort to build and put over a new star, and for one night we had that. It’s just a shame that it didn’t stick, as the booking let Warrior down because Hogan was still in the spotlight way too much. This was champion vs. champion, one match for it all, a match that today means nothing overall (the stipulation) because WWE ran non-title champion vs. champion matches into the ground. The question here was would Hogan continue to dominate the WWF, or would a new champion emerge? The important thing here is that this was the one time, the one time where Hogan honestly gave up his position because he really thought he was leaving. The pre-match promos were CLASSIC Hogan and Warrior, in that they were comical to a point in today’s eyes, but intense, fun and really selling the match. They were a product of the time, but I still find enjoyment from them. The match, which many fans today wouldn’t expect much was great, and probably about as perfect as you could hope from these guys. They had incredible crowd heat, two men working hard in a smartly booked match and the final fall of the “hero” to the new one was well done. This match meant something, and it felt as if everything they did meant something. It’s not as good as Savage vs. Hogan, but it was the second truly great Mania main event.

– Kendrick returns to introduce the second and final match of the show, his Cruiserweight Classic match with Kota Ibushi.

Kota Ibushi vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick went to the floor right away and challenged Ibushi to follow him out, Ibushi refused. Kendrick back in the ring, where Ibushi worked him over with strikes and a kick and sent Kendrick to the floor. He then hit the big springboard moonsault to the floor. Kendrick tried to trap Ibushi’s foot in the barricade, it failed and as Kendrick was trying to recover in the ring Ibushi scored with a missile dropkick. Ibushi then laid in a series of kicks to the chest of Kendrick, which led then to the apron, where Kendrick hit a neck breaker over the buckle to send Ibushi to the floor. As Ibushi made his way back in, Kendrick kicked the ropes into his groin and then covered for two. Kendrick smartly worked the neck here, playing off of Ibushi’s injury history and also setting up for the Saka Otoshi, which has brought him two wins so far. Kendrick actually looked for the Saka Otoshi, but Ibushi floated over and hit the dropkick. He followed with the snap slam and lionsualt for a near fall. Kendrick countered the standing moonsault with the knees into a rollup got a near fall. Both men struggled to their feet; trading strikes center ring and Kendrick then scoring with sliced bread for a strong near fall. Kendrick pulled Ibushi to the corner and climbed up and worked a sleeper, trying to hang Ibushi, but Ibushi slid out and hit the desperation PELE kick to stop that. With Kendrick on the apron, Ibushi scored with the dead lift German suplex into the ring. Ibushi was too slow on the cover, and only got 2. Ibushi looked for the powerbomb, Kendrick then scored with the Saka Otoshi, but Ibushi got to his feet and escaped with elbows. Kendrick pulled Ibushi to the topes and KILLED Ibushi with a burning hammer for a great near fall! Kendrick then just clubbed away with strikes to the neck of Ibushi, Ibushi ten fought back and hit the jig n’tonic for the near fall. Ibushi then went up top, MISSED the phoenix splash and Kendrick got the Saka Otoshi one more time. Ibushi managed to escape, followed with the high kick and the sitout powerbomb to score the win. Kota Ibushi defeated Brian Kendrick @ 13:57 via pin [****¼] I praised him previously, but I think one of the most under-appreciated things in the tournament was the story and work of Kendrick. The veteran that had fallen out of the spotlight, getting one last chance and doing everything he can to move on against the stronger, faster and younger competitors. His work here on the neck was fantastic, they delivered excellent near falls and when you add in the commentary of Daniel Bryan (willing his friend to continue on and win), who was in tears as he praised his friend’s effort at the end of the match, made it all the better. The only thing better than excellent wrestling is excellent wrestling with an equally as good a story, and that was this.

