Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.23.19

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak @ 15:20 via pin [***]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Ariya Daivari defeated Oney Lorcan @ 15:17 via pin [***]

– Nigel is off this week as he’s working at the UK PC; David Otunga is unfortunately still employed and replacing him this week.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak : They lock up and Gulak immediately takes things to the ground. Back to the feet and Gulak gets a cradle for 2. Gulak looks to ground things, but Carrillo starts picking up pin attempts and out wrestling Gulak. Gulak takes him to the ropes, lays in strikes, and Carrillo picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. The dropkick follows, they work to he floor and Carrillo heads up top and waves at Gulak. Gulak tells him to come down, Carrillo refuses and follows with a disaster kick. The suplex gets 2. Carrillo grounds the action, and then follows with a superkick, but Gulak cuts him off as he looks to fly. Gulak works for an arm bar, but Carrillo makes the ropes. Carrillo fires back, but Gulak grounds him with a knee bar. He ties up the legs in a figure four variation, and transitions to a chin lock. The elbow drop follows for 2. Gulak works a Romero special into a chin lock, and then covers for 2. Gulak keeps things grounded, but Carrillo fights back to his feet, and follows with a dropkick. The standing moonsault gets 2. Carrillo follows with a back handspring elbow, and heads up top for the high cross and covers for 2. Gulak fights off the suplex, and locks on the Gu-lock, and a cradle for 2. The gut buster follows that for 2. Carrillo lays in strikes, an enziguri, and heads up top and the missile dropkick gets 2. They trade strikes, head butts by Gulak follow, and then chops. Head kick by Carrillo, but Gulak now gets the ankle lock but Carrillo cradles him for 2. Gulak hangs onto the hold, but Carrillo kicks his way out and fires back with strikes. Head butt by Gulak, takes Carrillo up top and follows. Carrillo fights off the superplex, knocks Gulakto the mat and follows with a powerbomb. The Aztec press finishes Gulak. Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak @ 15:20 via pin [***] This was a good match with the style difference meshing well, likely thanks to Gulak’s time in CHIKARA.

– Oney Lorcan says he has been training and making sacrifices for more than ten years. He wanted to go to the WWE and become a champion.

– Ariya Daivari says once he got his priorities straight, he has been untouchable. No one will stop him from becoming Cruiserweight champion.

– Drake Maverick meets with Maria Kanellis & Brian Kendrick. They argue about Maria getting involved in matches, and Kendrick leaves because he says Tozawa can take care of himself. Tozawa attacks Mike Kanellis and then he is held back; that allows Mike to lay him out.

– Tony Nese joins sits at ringside.

Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari : They lock up and work to the ropes. Lorcan breaks clean and they lock up again. Daivari counters and teases the hammerlock lariat. Daivari now attacks with strikes, and Lorcan teases the half and half suplex. They work to the ropes, Daivari breaks clean and Lorcan grounds things. The shoulder tackle follows and Daivari cuts him off with kicks and chops. Lorcan hits an atomic drop and another. He hits a third and Daivari spills to the floor. Daivari cuts off the suicide dive, and rolls Lorcan back in. He lays the boots to him, follows with chops and Lorcan fires up and he lays in chops but Daivari cuts him off with a DDT and covers for 2. Lorcan fires back with clotheslines, but Daivari dumps him to the floor. Daivari then works him over on the floor, rolls him back in and Daivari lays in chops. The cobra clutch follows, Lorcan fights, but Daivari grounds him. Lorcan powers his way to the ropes, but Daivari rolls him away and Lorcan pulls the Bret Hart counter for 2. Daivari cuts him off, but Lorcan hits the suplex. Lorcan follows with uppercuts, a boot and chops. he dropkicks Daivari to the floor and the plancha follows. Back in and Daivari fights off the half and half, but flies into an uppercut. The blockbuster follows for 2. Lorcan looks for half and half, Daivari counters out with a superkick and locks on the cobra clutch. Lorcan fades, but starts firing up and gets to his feet. He slaps the shit out of Daivari, hits a running uppercut and takes Daivari up top. He looks for a super half and half, but Daivari knocks him off and follows with he splash, which misses. Lorcan follows with clotheslines, but Daivari hit the desperation superkick. The frog splash connects and the hammerlock lariat finishes it. Ariya Daivari defeated Oney Lorcan @ 15:17 via pin [***] Having Lorcan lose the week after his milestone win over Cedric Alexander came off as extremely poor booking here. Beating one of the 205 Live aces as he leaves should have been a launching point for Lorcan, not a side note. Daivari is a fine challenger, undefeated this year, but it feels like a misstep with Lorcan. Despite my disagreement to the booking, they had a good match here.

– Nese & Daivari have a post match staredown.

