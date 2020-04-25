Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.24.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWF Survivor Series 1996: Bret Hart defeated Steve Austin @ 28:35 via pin [****¾ ]

– From WWE 205 Live 6.04.19: Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 15:40 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– In this edition of 205 Live’s “The Matches That Made Me,” Ariya Daivari looks back at his Anything Goes Match against Oney Lorcan and Bret “Hit Man” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin from Survivor Series 1996..

– Daivari says he is going to talk about a match that influenced him and he is talk about Steve Austin, who influenced his career. His favorite match was the one against Bret Hart at Survivor Series in 1996. This match selections easily Daivari’s greatest career contribution.

: This match is so smartly booked, as Bret was looking to make a star and have someone to work with for months. Austin will freely admit that this was back when he was a “great worker,” before injuries forced him into the brawling style, which he was obviously still great at. This match features some great counter wrestling early until Austin gets sick of that and wants a fight. Bret goes for a bulldog, but Austin just shoves him into the buckle as they work up top and Bret blocks a superplex and hits a top-rope elbow for two. They brawl out into the crowd, back to ringside, where Austin slingshots Bret into the Spanish announce table and turns his forehead into hamburger with right hands. He adds an elbow, and Bret just crumbles. Back in, Austin works the abdominal stretch, but Bret fires back, leading to a big slugfest. The crowd pops big as Bret takes control, he hits a Stun Gun and a piledriver for two (I miss piledrivers). Austin takes Bret up and delivers a top-rope superplex, but Bret turns it into a small package for two. Austin hits the Stunner but can’t cover immediately; it only gets two. He keeps covering for near falls. Austin then grabs the Texas Cloverleaf out of frustration, but Bret reverses to a bow-and-arrow. He transitions to a sleeper, but Austin rams him into the buckle and applies the Million Dollar Dream. That allows Bret to walk up the ropes and flip backwards, putting Austin on his back; Austin is so obsessed on choking Bret out that he doesn’t release the hold and gets pinned Bret Hart defeated Steve Austin @ 28:35 via pin [****¾] I haven’t watched this one in YEARS, but it’s still an incredible piece of business where everything clicks, Austin looks on Bret’s level, as he stepped up huge, while Bret was looking to make a star. Even though he lost, he loses nothing and only did because of his stubbornness in not letting go and wanting to submit Bret.

– Daivari wants share one of his favorite matches in WWE. It was his Anything Goes Match from 205 Live with Oney Lorcan…

Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari : They lock up, working to the ropes and break. Daivari talks shit and they work into a test of strength. Daivari takes control, but Lorcan powers up only for Daivari to keep him down. Lorcan powers up again and takes control, grounding Daivari. Daivari counters back, and grounds Lorcan. Lorcan rolls out off the ropes and the shoulder tackle follows, and then uppercuts. The high cross follows for 2. Lorcan targets the arm, grounding Daivari. Daivari fires back, but Lorcan goes back to the arm and grounds things. Daivari fires back with strikes, but Lorcan follows with a hip toss and looks for the arm bar, but Daivari makes the ropes. Daivari to the floor and Lorcan follows, Daivari runs and is backing the ring. Lorcan back in, avoids the elbow drop but Daivari cuts him off with a neck breaker. A vicious lariat connects and Daivari covers for 2. He then lays the boots to Lorcan, rakes the eyes and follows with strikes. They trade, and Daivari lands a clothesline. The iconoclasm follows for 2. Daivari heads up top and the frog splash misses. Lorcan fires up with strikes, a running uppercut and follows with an overhead suplex. The blockbuster connects for 2. Lorcan is pissed, looks for the half and half, but Daivari counters into a cradle for 2. The superkick follows, he heads to the ropes and flies into a divorce court for 2. Lorcan lays in chops, but Daivari counters back and locks on the cobra clutch. Lorcan fades, falls to the mat and tries to fight out. He does but Daivari hits the inverted DDT. Daivari to the ropes and the frog splash connects, and he covers but Lorcan cradles him for the win. Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 15:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but rather sluggish when Daivari was in control, which was way too often.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 109. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook look at the latest news, breakdown NXT vs. AEW (4.22.20), while Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of the Ring Jimmy Snuka & The Death of Nancy Argentino. The show is approximately 145-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup: 2:10

* AEW Dynamite (4.22.20) Review: 32:05

* NXT (4.22.20) Review: 56:55

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:25:10

* Dark Side of the Ring: Jimmy Snuka and The Death of Nancy Argentino Review: 1:31:06 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.