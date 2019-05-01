Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.30.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado defeated The Singhs @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Tony Nese defeated Drew Gulak @ 17:25 via pin [***½]

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. The Singhs : After a 126 episode break, the Singhs are back. Samer and Dorado begin. Samer takes control, dances, and eats a dropkick. Dorado tags in Metalik and double teams follow. The luchas work quick tags and double teams, but Sunil tags in. Dorado cuts him off and follows with a high cross. He lays in chops, tags in Metalik and they double team Samer and the cover gets 2. Dorado grounds the action, and hits a splash for 2. Sunil distracts him allowing Samer to dump Dorado Sunil tags in and lays in ground and pound. The Singhs follow with double teams, and cover for 2. Samer hits elbow drops, dances, and tags in Sunil. More double teams follow, and Sunil grounds things. Samer tags back in and he keeps things grounded. Dorado fights to his feet, but gets cut off. Dorado tries to fight again, takes out Sunil and looks for a tag. He cuts off Samer, but Sunil pulls Metalik to the floor. Dorado hits lethal injection and tags in Metalik. Metalik runs wild with the high cross, back breaker, and missile dropkick for 2. The superkick follows and then sling blade. Dorado tags in and he eats superkicks and Samer covers for 2 as Metalik makes the save. Metalik tags back in, he hits the ropewalk elbow drop an Dorado hits the shooting star press for the finish. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado defeated The Singhs @ 9:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with a sluggish middle and a fun closing stretch.

– Drake Maverick meets with Humberto Carrillo and warns him to stay away from Gulak. Carrillo just wants to show that he belongs, and Jack Gallagher arrives and congratulates Carrillo on beating Gulak. He then says that they have unfinished business.

– Mike Kanellis attacks Brian Kendrick on the way to the ring. Tozawa makes the save and kicks Kanellis’ ass, until Drake Maverick outs a stop to it.

– Ariya Daivari says things are going according to plan. He is still undefeated in 2019, and has beaten Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander, and Oney Lorcan. He will beat Tony Nese and become cruiserweight champion.

Champion Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak : The former friends collide here. They lock up and work into standing switches. Nese then hits an arm drag and grounds Gulak. Gulak escapes, and we see Daivari looking on backstage. They start trading pin attempts and work into a stalemate. Gulak takes him to the corner, follows with chops, but Nese fires back and follows with kicks, and covers for 2. To the floor and Nese follows with strikes. He then hits the Sasuke special. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Back to the floor and Gulak cuts him off and slams him to the apron. Back in and Gulak covers for 2. Gulak now grounds things, attacking the arm. Nese escapes and hits a knee strike for 2. He looks for the running Nese, but Gulak avoids and they work to the apron. Head butt by Gulak, and then follow with a slam. Back in and Gulak covers for 2. Gulak grounds things, and then follows with a gut buster for 2. Gulak keeps things grounded here, Nese powers out but Gulak locks on a guillotine. Nese escapes and hits a palm strike and follows with a RANA. He starts favoring his knee, they trade strikes, and Nese follows with kicks. The enziguri and springboard moonsault follows for 2. Gulak counters into a Gu-lock, and they spill to the floor. Nese attacks, slamming Gulak to the steps and barricade. The suplex follows. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Gulak cuts him off, and cradles him for 2. The sunset flip follows for 2. Pump handle driver by Nese connects and that gets 2. They work up top and Gulak hit the Malenko gut buster for 2. He follows with strikes, Nese fires back and lays out Gulak. He heads up top and the 450 misses. Gu-Lock by Gulak, Nese is down and fights, rolls and counters into a cover for 2. The German to the buckles follows and the running Nese is cut off with a lariat for 2. Nese counters the powerbomb, hits a superkick, and German to the buckles. The running Nese finishes it. Champion Tony Nese defeated Drew Gulak @ 17:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good match between two guys with a lot of history and that know each other very well.

