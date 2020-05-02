Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WrestleManias 12: Shawn Michaels defeated Champion Bret Hart @ 61:25 (CLIPPED HERE) via 1-0 [***¾]

– From WWE 205 Live 7.02.19: The Lucha House Party defeated The Singhs @ 10:58 via pin [***]

– The Singh Brothers look back at their Texas Tornado Tag Team Match against Lucha House Party and WrestleMania XII’s Iron Man Match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels for “The Matches That Made Me.”.

– The Singhs say that the match that made them a fan was Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12. They were six and nine years old. It was so raw and emotional; it spoke to them, and it inspired them to want to be in the WWE.

– The iron man match is clipped down to around half.

WrestleMania 12 – WWF Title Iron Man Match: Champion Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michael : This is something that for one-time at WrestleMania was great, an Iron Man match for the WWF Title. The two best wrestlers in the company battling for a one guaranteed hour over the gold. This was cool because the longest WWF Title match, at a WrestleMania, was at WrestleMania VI: Hogan vs. Warrior, which went for 22-minutes and 54-seconds. The iron man match is a match that has happened since, but not at a WrestleMania and I doubt it ever will again. That being said, I am a big fan of this match. A lot of people dislike this match because there was only one pin and because there are a few lapses in the ring psychology. I will agree with that, because at times there were some places where the psychology didn’t hold and it had some issues. But you know what? In the grand scheme of things those are very small points because of all the awesome stuff that they do in the match. The match played up a lot of things. The first 10-15 minutes was a ton of mat work. The thing going in was “Could HBK match Hart’s wrestling expertise?” This was to show that they were “surprisingly” equal to the task. Bret also starts to get his heat going on the heel as he doesn’t give a clean break early on. This also helps things. As we build to half way through the match they keep a good pace, stick to the plan of “working” a clean and good old fashioned match, and have the crowd right where they want them at about 50/50, some times a little more one way or the other depending on what they are working. As we get to about 45-minutes in Bret has totally established that he is working the back, for the obvious sharpshooter. But simple is sometimes better, still great stuff. The last 10-minutes really were some kick ass stuff as they really kicked it all up a notch. Shawn was turning it all up until a missed RANA/Missile dropkick, and Bret got the Sharpshooter with 20 or so seconds left. Time ran out and it looked as if Bret would retain. Part of me hates that they did things this way, with the sudden death and all since I was raised on NWA rules, if it is a draw the champ retains. To me it just takes away a little bit, but in my eyes it’s still one of the top Mania main events, and one I still personally enjoy. Of course, your mileage may vary. Shawn Michaels defeated Champion Bret Hart @ 61:25 via 1-0 [***¾]

– They then pick their Tornado tag match with the Lucha House Party to close the show.

Tornado Tag Match: The Lucha House Party vs. The Singhs : Metalik & Dorado are in for the luchas tonight. They play to the crowd and brawl, spilling to the floor. The luchas take control as they pair off, and Metalik hits the lucha arm drag and missile dropkick. The luchas follow with double teams for 2. The Singhs make the comeback, cutting off Dorado but Dorado fights back and hits a moonsault press for 2. The luchas follow with double teams and the cover gets 2. Sunil cuts off Dorado on the floor, and then crotch Metalik up top. They follow with double teams, covering for 2. Dorado back in and gets taken out with a spin kick. They lay the boots to Metalik, and then post Dorado. The Singhs dance around, working over Metalik and dance more. They follow with dancing and double teams, covering for 2. More double teams follow until Dorado makes the save. Metalik battles back, hits sling blade and gets dumped. Dorado back in and follows with strikes. The RANA connect and he fights them both off. The dropkick connects and then the high cross gets 2, as Sunil makes the save. Golden rewind by Dorado, Metalik back in and the luchas follow with dives. Back in and the lucha springboard into superkicks and that gets 2. They grab their “Bollywood Award,” but Kalisto takes hit away allowing the luchas to fight back. The V driver and ropewalk elbow and shooting star press finish it. The Lucha House Party defeated The Singhs @ 10:58 via pin [***] This was good but was all Lucha House Party as the Singhs continue to fail to impress overall with their limited heel act and limited in ring contributions.

