Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariya Daivari defeated Noam Dar @ 8:30 via pin [**¾]

– The Singh Brothers defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:45 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Akira Tozawa defeated Mike Kanellis @ 16:10 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tony Nese joins commentary.

Ariya Daivari vs. Noam Dar : They lock up and Daivari takes early control. Dar battles back and looks to work the arm but Daivari takes him down. Daivari then lays the boots to him, but Dar cuts him off and gets the backslide for 2. He dropkicks Daivari to the floor, and then follows with rights until Daivari slams him off the announce table. Back in and Daivari chokes him out, and then lays he boots to him. The head kick connects, but Dar cuts off the iconoclasm, but Daivari gets the cobra clutch and Dar fades. He tries to fight to his feet, but Daivari hits the inverted DDT for 2. Daivari now argues with Nese, and then rolls Dar back in. He follows and Dar rolls him up for 2. Dar takes out the knee and lays in uppercuts. The northern lights follows for 2. Daivari counters the Nova roller, but Dar locks on an ankle lock. Daivari counters out and they work into counters, Dar gets the ankle lock again and Daivari rolls out and hits a superkick. He heads up top and the frog splash connects. The hammerlock lariat finishes Dar. Ariya Daivari defeated Noam Dar @ 8:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but a bit too competitive for my liking, especially since Daivari is about to challenge for the title.

– Nese and Daivari have a face off post match, with Nese telling Daivari he could have taken him out.

– Tony Nese battles Ligero next week.

– Oney Lorcan says he’s dealt with adversity his whole life and while he failed to win a shot at a title match, nothing will stop him if he gets the chance again.

The Singh Brothers vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : The Singhs take early control, working double teams and dancing. Samer follows with chops and a spin kick. Johnny now tags in and gets cut off. They work double teams and hit the old Demolition finish for the win. The Singh Brothers defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:45 via pin [NR] They really did this in reverse, as the Singhs lost last week in their return. It feels that they should have won a match first. This was a fine squash.

– They plan to get revenge on the Lucha House Party and want a rematch.

– Drake Maverick bans Maria from ringside tonight.

– Next week, Jack Gallagher vs. Mark Andrews vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. James Drake.

– Jack Gallagher cuts a promo on next week’s match. Carrillo arrives and is glad Gallagher’s mustache is ok, but he plans to beat him next week.

Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa : Tozawa attacks at the bell, laying in strikes and then dumps Mike. He follows and continues to beat on him. Tozawa then locks on the octopus hold, but Mike counters out and slams him on the ramp. Mike brings chairs into the ring and then gets a table. He sets it up, and then slams Tozawa on the floor. Mike gets another table, and sets it up beside the other on the floor. Back in and Mike lays the boots to him, but Tozawa hits a RANA and follows with a suicide dive but eats a kick mid-air. Back in and Mike covers for 2. He follows with a suplex and then another. Mike sets up chairs, but Tozawa fights back and suplexes Mike onto the chairs. Mike rolls to the floor, and Tozawa then tosses him over the announce table. Tozawa follows with strikes, puts a trashcan on his head and follows with a suicide dive. Back in, and Tozawa heads up top, and hits the missile dropkick for 2. He brings the trashcan back in but Mike hits a Michinoku driver onto the can for 2. Mike follows with chops, they trade and Tozawa follows with jabs and they trade kicks. Tozawa follows with the snap German for 2. Tozawa heads up top and Mike cuts him off with rights. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and then kicks. Tozawa Germans him on the apron and then lays him on the tables. Tozawa heads up top and Mike rolls off the tables. Tozawa drops down and Mike hits a superkick and lays Tozawa on the tables. Mike heads up top and Tozawa cuts him off. They work up top and trade strikes, and Tozawa hits a RANA and sends Mike through the table, but Tozawa took a really bad landing there. Back in and Tozawa piles chairs on Mike and follows with the top rope senton for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Mike Kanellis @ 16:10 via pin [***¼] this was a good main event, playing to the stipulation well and they got the crowd into it by the end.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 17. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka. Today, the guys will looks back on the two Wrestling Dontaku events, the return of Chris Jericho to NJPW and how Dominion is shaping up. From there, full previews of the ROH War of the Worlds events in Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids. The show is approximately 88–minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night One Review: 2:30

* NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night Two Review & Jericho Return Discussion: 26:50

* ROH War of the Worlds Buffalo Preview: 59:50

* ROH War of the Worlds Toronto Preview: 108:40

* ROH War of the Worlds Grand Rapids Preview: 117:40 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play