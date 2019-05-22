Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jack Gallagher & Humberto Carrillo defeated The Singhs @ 8:45 via pin [**½]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Oney Lorcan, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, & Mike Kanellis @ 16:45 via pin [***½]

– The Singhs cut a promo, introducing themselves and telling us it’s Bollywood time and not Lucha time since Lars destroyed the Lucha House Party. They demand the ref countout the luchas since they won’t be coming. Drake Maverick arrives and announces that the luchas won’t be competing tonight. BUT… the Singhs will compete tonight, against Jack Gallagher & Humberto Carrillo.

Jack Gallagher & Humberto Carrillo vs. The Singhs : Sunil & Carrillo begin. They lockup and Sunil hits a shoulder tackle. They lock up again, Carrillo hits a shoulder tackle, and follows with a spin kick. The high cross follows and Gallagher covers for 2. He grounds the action, and locks Sunil in the paradise lock, and then sits on his back. The double stomp follows, Carrillo tags in and double teams follow. Samer tags in and the Singhs cut off Carrillo and lay the boots to him. They wok quick tags, pummeling Carrillo in their corner. The double team suplex follows for 2. Carrillo fires back, but Samer cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. Sunil back in and more double teams follow. Sunil follows with elbow drops, but Carrillo rolls him up for 2. Samer tags back in and follows with rights. Carrillo cuts him off and tags in Gallagher, who runs wild with strikes and hits the delayed suplex for 2. The half crab follows, but Sunil tags in and cuts him off. Superkicks follow but Carrillo makes the save. They dump Carrillo, double team Gallagher and cover for 2. The spin kick gets 2. Gallagher fights back, tags in Carrillo who hits the Aztec press for the win. Jack Gallagher & Humberto Carrillo defeated The Singhs @ 8:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid, but flat tag match with a dead crowd.

– Mike Kanellis comments on tonight’s main event, where he will prove he’s better than the best.

– Oney Lorcan is looking to prove he’s worthy of a title shot, and he’s ready for a fight tonight.

Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Oney Lorcan vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. Ariya Daivari : Maria is at ringside. Mike powders while the rest brawl. Tozawa &Kendrick clear the ring and then work over Mike. They double team Daivari, and then Lorcan. They lock up and get attacked by Mike & Daivari. They take out Lorcan, maintaining control. They follow with neck breakers and suplexes. Lorcan fires back with chops, but the suicide dive is cut off by Daivari. He then targets Tozawa, laying in strikes until Tozawa lays in chops and jabs. Tozawa up top but gets cutoff and Daivari superkicks Lorcan, covering for 2. Kendrick rolls up Daivari for 2 and locks in the captain’s hook. Lorcan makes the save, but Kendrick locks him in the captain’s hook until Mike breaks it up. The superkick follows on Lorcan for 2. He follows with chops, but Lorcan fires back and he lays in chops. Mike cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. Mike talks shit and Lorcan slaps the shit out of him, and follows with the blockbuster. He dumps Daivari & Tozawa, and hits the half and half on Kendrick for 2. Lorcan then hits Mike & Daivari with blockbusters and connects with a tope. Tozawa follows with a suicide dive. Tozawa up top and hits a missile dropkick. The German follows for 2. Tozawa up top and looks for a senton, Kendrick cuts him off and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Mike takes Kendrick up top and this leads to a tower of doom. Frog splash by Daivari and that gets 2. Tozawa dumps him and then Lorcan. The octopus hold follows on Mike, Maria distracts Tozawa, they argue and Mike rolls him up for 2. Daivari back in and lays in chops. Tozawa cuts him off with kicks, heads up top and the senton is cut off. Daivari follows him up and Tozawa fights him off and dumps him to the mat, Mike follows him up and pulls him to the apron and Tozawa hits an apron German. Daivari cuts off Tozawa, they trade strikes, and Tozawa hits the spin kick. Tozawa up top and the senton connects but Kendrick makes the save. Kendrick wants a handshake but Tozawa attacks and they trade strikes. They work into a double down and Kendrick follows with sliced bread, it breaks down and Daivari hits the hammerlock lariat. Tozawa then rolls him up for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Oney Lorcan, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, & Mike Kanellis @ 16:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun main event, with time for everyone to shine, and working hard. Give me Nese vs. Tozawa.

