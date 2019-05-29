Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mike Kanellis defeated Brian Kendrick @ 9:55 via pin [**¾]

– Noam Dar defecated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Jack Gallagher @ 16:10 via pin [***¾]

– Jack Gallagher meets with Humberto Carrillo and they talk about their tag win last week, but Gallagher says they have some unfinished business, and needs to know if he can beat him, tonight. Carrillo says it will be a pleasure… “to beat you again.”

Mike Kanellis vs. Brian Kendrick : Maria is at ringside. Kendrick attacks at the bell, they brawl and Kendrick follows with a clothesline. He lays in rights, but Mike hits a shoulder tackle, but Kendrick gets the captain’s hook, but Mike escapes to the floor. Kendrick follows, and Mike misses a chop and hits the post, allowing Kendrick to keep control until Mike hits a big boot and suplex to the barricade. Back in and Mike covers for 2. He follows with grounded strikes, and then a suplex for 2. Mike grounds things, and then hits a spinebuster for 2. He follows with chops, takes Kendrick up top and follows. Kendrick fights, shoves him off and then gets the captain’s hook. Mike fights and makes the ropes. Mike crawls to the steps, Kendrick follows and suplexes him to the floor. Back in and Kendrick covers for 2. Sliced bread is countered, but Kendrick gets the captain’s hook again. Mike rolls, and powers up and into a TKO. They trade strikes and chops, superkick by Mike and then one by Kendrick. Mike follows with a clothesline, but Kendrick hits sliced bread and covers for 2. Mike hits superkicks and the sitout Michinoku driver; the neck breaker finishes it. Mike Kanellis defeated Brian Kendrick @ 9:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but one that had no heat to it, as no matter how much Nigel tries, no one cares about Kanellis.

– Drake Maverick meets with Tony Nese and Tozawa. Nese praises him and Nese offers him a title shot. Maverick says he’ll think about it.

– Daivari is checked by medical and then says he got six stitches in his ear and wants revenge on Oney Lorcan.

Noam Dar vs. Johnny Boots & Tights : They lockup and work to the ropes. Dar then attacks the arm, slaps Noam Dar vs. Johnny Boots & Tights round and tosses him to the floor. Dar celebrates, but Noam Dar vs. Johnny Boots & Tights fires back and then gets cut off. Dar hits the Nova roller for the win. Noam Dar defecated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:15 via pin [NR] SQUASH

– Dar cuts a post match promo, saying he was never off track, and while he had set backs, it was all due to jetlag. He’s ready to be a star player, “ok, buh bye, Oklahoma sucks.”

– Drake Maverick is still chasing after 24/7 champion R-Truth.

-Oney Lorcan cuts a promo about not winning last week. He takes credit for hurting Daivari and promises to hurt the other ear next time.

Jack Gallagher vs. Humberto Carrillo : They lockup and work to the ropes and separate. Gallagher looks to work the arm, but Carrillo counters out. Gallagher slickly counters out and grounds the action, working the arms and getting a cradle for 2. Carrillo gets the takedown, but Gallagher quickly escapes. They work into fun counters, and Carrillo follows with an arm drag, grounding the action. Gallagher then does the corner headstand, so Carrillo does the same. Gallagher cuts him off and cradles him for 2. They work into lucha passes, and Carrillo gets an arm drag and follows with a dropkick. Gallagher then dumps him to he floor and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Gallagher lays the boots to him, and then grounds things and starts going for covers. Gallagher then woks a facelock, follows with crossface strikes, and hits a suplex, covering for 2. Gallagher then hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Carrillo fires up with strikes, a backdrop and springboard high cross. He follows with a twisting tope, and back in, the standing moonsault follows for 2. Carrillo follows with a disaster kick and that gets 2. They work up top, Gallagher lays in strikes, and hits the super belly to back suplex and Carrillo rolls to the floor. Gallagher follows and charges, but gets slammed into the barricade. They work to the apron, and Carrillo the hits a missile dropkick for 2. Carrillo heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Gallagher follows with John Wooooooooooo and a suicide dive. Back in and Carrillo rolls him up for 2. They then work into a double down. They trade strikes, enziguri from Carrillo and follow with a spiked DDT. The twisting 450 finishes Gallagher. Humberto Carrillo defeated Jack Gallagher @ 16:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, with Carrillo hanging with Gallagher early on the ground until he could move into his style of match. Gallagher was really great here, trying to prove himself, but falling to the youngster after a really great homestretch.

– They shake hands and hug post match.

