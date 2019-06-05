Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa @ 13:50 via pin [***½]

– Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 15:40 via pin [**¾]

– Drew Gulak attacks Dar during his entrance and kicks his ass. He dropkicks the knee of Dar into the steps and officials arrive to check on Dar. Tozawa now wants to fight Gulak, and Maverick makes the match.

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak : Tozawa attacks at the bell, laying in strikes and kicks. Gulak cuts him off with chops, but Tozawa hits a RANA and shining wizard; the senton follows for 2. Tozawa follows with kicks, strikes, and chops in the corner but Gulak follows with a head butt. He then hits a fall away slam and running kick for 2. They work to the floor, Gulak follows with chops, and back in, covers for 2. He locks on a cravat, and then a slam. The gut wrench suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Gulak now grounds things, taking control. Tozawa powers out but Gulak cuts that of and follows with elbow drops. The snap suplex connects for 2. Gulak again grounds things, laying in elbows and cradles him for 2. Gulak continues o punish Tozawa, hits the knee drop and covers for 2. Tozawa tries to fire up and lays in strikes and an enziguri. Gulak avoids the suicide dive but Tozawa follows with an apron cannonball. He then slams Gulak to the announce table, and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and the missile dropkick connects and Tozawa covers for 2. Tozawa follows with the jab and locks on the octopus hold. He drags Gulak to the mat, but Gulak makes the ropes. He then cuts off the shining wizard and locks on the cloverleaf. Tozawa powers up but Gulak pulls him back center ring. Tozawa fights again and makes the ropes. They trade strikes, chops, and Gulak follows with a lariat. The gut wrench suplex gets 2. Tozawa counters a suplex and follows with a slam and running kick. Tozawa heads up top and the big senton is cut off as Gulak hits the superplex. The Argentine cutter follows for the win. Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa @ 13:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good match and reintroduction for Gulak, as Tozawa was too caught up with babyface fire and taking the match, and losing his momentum in doing so.

– Mike Kanellis cuts a promo and hates not being considered the best, but he’s proved that he is the best and it’s time that people pay attention to him. He wants the cruiserweight title.

– Tony Nese is asked about Gulak’s win over Tozawa. He saw it and knows what Gulak is capable of. He didn’t agree with Maverick making the match, and will face who ever is next and will be ready for them.

– They hype WWE Super Showdown and we get a Lucha House Party promo on their math with Lars and the Singhs wanting a rematch.

Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari : They lock up, working to the ropes and break. Daivari talks shit and they work into a test of strength. Daivari takes control, but Lorcan powers up only for Daivari to keep him down. Lorcan powers up again and takes control, grounding Daivari. Daivari counters back, and grounds Lorcan. Lorcan rolls out off the ropes and the shoulder tackle follows, and then uppercuts. The high cross follows for 2. Lorcan targets the arm, grounding Daivari. Daivari fires back, but Lorcan goes back to the arm and grounds things. Daivari fires back with strikes, but Lorcan follows with a hip toss and looks for the arm bar, but Daivari makes the ropes. Daivari to the floor and Lorcan follows, Daivari runs and is backing the ring. Lorcan back in, avoids the elbow drop but Daivari cuts him off with a neck breaker. A vicious lariat connects and Daivari covers for 2. He then lays the boots to Lorcan, rakes the eyes and follows with strikes. They trade, and Daivari lands a clothesline. The iconoclasm follows for 2. Daivari heads up top and the frog splash misses. Lorcan fires up with strikes, a running uppercut and follows with an overhead suplex. The blockbuster connects for 2. Lorcan is pissed, looks for the half and half, but Daivari counters into a cradle for 2. The superkick follows, he heads to the ropes and flies into a divorce court for 2. Lorcan lays in chops, but Daivari counters back and locks on the cobra clutch. Lorcan fades, falls to the mat and tries to fight out. He does but Daivari hits the inverted DDT. Daivari to the ropes and the frog splash connects, and he covers but Lorcan cradles him for the win. Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 15:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but rather sluggish when Daivari was in control, which was too often.

