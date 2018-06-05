Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.05.18  

Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.0518

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lince Dorado defeated The Brian Kendrick @ 7:40 via pin [**¾]

– TJP defeated Bryan Keith @ 2:15 via submission [NR]

– Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 12:12 via DQ [***½]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Lince Dorado vs. The Brian Kendrick : Kalisto, Metalik, & Gulak are at ringside as this match is part of the feud between the five and Gallagher. Gulak joins commentary. Kendrick attack at the bell, working over Dorado in the corner. Dorado fires back, and Kendrick tries to run. Dorado hits a RANA and Kendrick spills to the floor. Dorado follows, and slams Kendrick to the apron. He follows with a RANA. Back in and Kendrick takes it back to the floor. He works over Dorado and then rolls him back in and hits a side slam for 2. Kendrick now grounds the action, and then covers for 2. Kendrick now works him over in the corner, and follows with knee strikes. The butterfly suplex follows for 2. Dorado tries to fire back, but Kendrick slams him to he buckles and does it again. Dorado finally hits a spin kick and follows with a head scissors and chops. He follows with strikes, and heads up top and hits the high cross for 2. The dropkick follows as Kendrick rolls to the floor. Dorado hits a suicide dive and Gulak distracts him, allowing Kendrick to toss Dorado into Metalik. Back in and Dorado hits the lethal injection for the win. Lince Dorado defeated The Brian Kendrick @ 7:40 via pin [***] This was a good match overall, but more importantly, it served as a good segment to advance the feud between lucha house party and Gulak, Gallagher, & Kendrick. It was the best of both worlds.

– Post match, Gulak attacks, but the lucha house party runs him off.

– We get highlights from last week’s GREAT cruiserweight title match.

– Ali comments on last week’s match, noting that it made him hungry to get back into the title mix. He puts over Murphy, but questions his heart as he plans to show the world that he has the heart of a champion.

TJP vs. Bryan Keith : TJP offers a handshake and attacks right away. TJP then grabs the mic and says he hates to do this to Keith in front of his friend and family and beats on him as he monologues and complains about Maverick not knowing how to use him. TJP hits a curb stomp and says another GM on another brand may appreciate him more. He keeps talking as he works submissions and says he may be available to a new brand soon and the taps Keith. TJP defeated Bryan Keith @ 2:15 via submission [NR] TJP was a spectacular asshole here and I’m digging the angle.

– We get a Lio Rush video package, claiming he’s the best, and a living legend. It’s only a matter of time before 205 Live feels the rush. “Lio Rush, coming soon.”

It's only a matter of time before #205Live is feeling the RUSH!@itsLioRush is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/xWjsfUUOLY — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018

– Next week, Lucha House Party (Dorado, Kalisto, Dorado) faces Gulak, Gallagher, & Kendrick.

– Buddy Murphy, along with Tony Nese, comments on the main event, saying he’ll prove he can’t be stopped.

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali : Both are former challengers that failed to win the title, and are looking to get back into contention with a win here tonight. These two have already had a pair of very good matches. Murphy attacks right away, overpowering Ali until Ali starts to fire back. Murphy doesn’t care about Ali’s chops, but Ali picks up the pace and hits a dropkick and follows with a tornillo to the floor. Back in and Ali heads up top and hits a high cross for 2. Ali back up top, but Murphy cuts him off and follows him up. Ali cuts him off and they continue to battle up top, but Murphy drops him across the buckles and both are down until Murphy covers for 2. He follows with knee strikes and attacks the gut of Ali. Ali cuts him off with a cradle for 2, but Murphy cuts him off again, dropping him over he ropes, gut first. Murphy follows with a gut buster for 2, and then works the abdominal stretch. Ali battles back and hits the reverse RANA for the double down. Back to the feet and Ali hits a superkick and then hits a draping splash on Murphy, and covers for 2. Ali now lays in strikes, Murphy fires back and they trade for a bit, throwing bombs. Murphy fires back with a flurry of kicks, but Ali hits the superkick. Murphy hits a big boot and then walks into an enziguri, but hits a pop up knee strike for a good near fall. They work to the apron, Murphy ends up hitting the post on a missed knee strike. Ali hits an apron x-factor and rolls him back in and covers for 2. Murphy slams Ali to the buckles, and hits Cheeky Nandos and then follows with a DDT for a great near fall. Murphy is pissed and talks shit to Ali, but Ali trips him on the apron and then hits a wild tornado DDT off the buckles to the floor. Ali looks for the imploding 450, but Hideo Itami arrives and attacks him for the DQ. He then attacks Murphy as well, and stands tall. Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 12:12 via DQ [***½] This was another very good outing from these two, who have developed quite the chemistry. Things were going very well until that miserable prick Hideo Itami arrived and started crying about respect. But in all seriousness, I have no issue with the DQ finish as Ali & Murphy didn’t need to lose here, but it was also too soon to go back to either as a title contender. Itami is coming off of a win over Tozawa, and is now focused on getting a title shot and hopefully his first gold in WWE. I liked it.

– End Scene.

