Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher @ 12:00 via countout [***¾]

– The Singhs defeated Dos Locales @ 3:25 via pin [*]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Tozawa & Gulak won @ 13:36 via double pin [****]

– Drake Maverick comments on his 24/7 title pursuit, and will name Nese’s next challenger as four men compete in a fatal four-way (Akira Tozawa vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan) with the winner getting a title shot at Stomping Grounds.

– CHAD GABLE ON 205 LIVE FINALLY!

Chad Gable vs. Jack Gallagher : They shake hands and lock up, working into counters, and Gallagher taking control. He starts working the leg, but Gable rolls out. They work into more counters, with Gable taking Gallagher down. Gable takes Gallagher down, working into pin attempts, and then into the double bridge spot. Gable follows with an arm drag, they lockup and gable takes him down, and then takes him to the corner but Gallagher counters back with a dropkick. Gallagher follows him to the floor and slams him to the steps. Back in and Gallagher lays the boots to him, he follows with uppercuts, and then grounds things as he works the arm. He follows with more uppercuts, but Gable gets the backslide for 2. Gallagher follows with the delayed suplex, and covers for 2. Gallagher keeps things grounded, and then whips gable to the buckles a few times. Gallagher follows with knee drops as he works the lower back. Gable starts to battle back, hits a belly to belly, rolls into another and then into a dragon suplex for 2. The ankle lock follows, Gallagher fights and rolls into an arm bar. Gable powers out and hits the tiger driver for 2. Gallagher counters the ankle lock, stuns him off the ropes and follows with a lariat. Gallagher misses a dropkick, and then goes for a suicide dive but Gable catches him and hits a German on the floor. Gallagher couldn’t beat the count back in and Gable picks up the win. Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher @ 12:00 via countout [***¾] It looked like Gallagher was supposed to beat the count, so the finish came off as a bit flat. But this was some really good stuff here, as Gable moving to 205 Live is long overdue since they wouldn’t do anything with him on the main roster. He’s a needed fresh name, gives us a ton of fresh matches, and looked extra motivated to prove his worth here. This is an awesome call and Gable has the chance to belike Buddy Murphy was, a forgotten talent that can rise to the top and carry the brand.

– Mike & Maria complain about being left out of tonight’s #1contender’s match, and also because he didn’t get Chad Gable tonight. Maverick calls him a whiny bitch, as Maria tells him to start doing his job.

– Noam Dar comments on Drew Gulak attacking him last week, noting that it would happen in NXT UK.

The Singhs vs. Dos Locales : The Singhs control early on, working over Locale 1. They dance. Locale hits a dropkick and cradle for 2. Locale 2 in and dumped, the Singhs follow with double teams on Locale 1, and then take out Locale 2. The Bollywood blast finishes it. The Singhs defeated Dos Locales @ 3:25 via pin [*] This was here to set up next week’s Singhs vs. Lucha House Party match. Unfortunately, this went too long and lacked intensity.

– Tony Nese comments on tonight’s #1 contender’s match. Nese still wants to test himself against Tozawa, but will gladly take on any challenger to prove himself. He’s sick and tired of waiting to defend his title.

Akira Tozawa vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan : They brawl at the bell with Tozawa tossed to the floor. Carrillo now starts to run wild, and hits a standing moonsault or 2. Lorcan cuts him off, but Tozawa attacks him and hits a toss up flapjack, and the hits one on Carrillo. He follows with jabs on Gulak, and then slams him down and the sliding kick follows for 2. Lorcan battles back, laying in chops on Tozawa & Carrillo, takes out Gulak, and then uppercut Carrillo out of the air. Lorcan and Gulak now double team Tozawa, and then they trade chops. Carrillo is back, lays in kicks, and Gulak cuts him off with the lariat, covering for 2. He follows with a German and that gets 2. The suplex on Carrillo also follows for 2. Gulak now stomps on Carrilo’s face and then dropkicks Lorcan to the floor. Carrillo and Tozawa battle back, cutting off Gulak and then dump Lorcan onto Gulak. Tozawa & Carrillo both go for pins, and then they brawl and then double superkick Gulak and Tozawa superkicks Carrillo. Lorcan cuts off Tozawa and hits a half and half but Tozawa flies in with the senton to break up the pin. They all battle to the apron, Lorcan to the floor, missile dropkick by Carrillo, and then multiple dives follow as the crowd is into this. Tozawa & Carrillo back in and Carrillo follows with an enziguri and covers for 2. Lorcan back in and hits the double blockbuster. He and Gulak go face o face, EVOLVE EXPLODES as they brawl, trading strikes and chops. Lorcan then follow with a dive onto Tozawa & Carrillo. Daivari attacks Lorcan, laying him out with a chair shot. Carrillo dumps Gulak, but Tozawa cuts him off and they battle up top. Gulak shoves Carrillo to the floor, and he and Tozawa trade strikes. Gulak hits the superplex and we get the double pin. Tozawa & Gulak won @ 13:36 via double pin [****] This was a great main event, with great pacing, the crowd getting into it, everyone working hard and getting time to shine and likely setting up Gulak vs. Tozawa for next week to crown the top contender while also continuing Lorcan vs. Daivari.

– The refs talk with Maverick, and each ref awards the match to one man for the disputed finish.

– End scene.

