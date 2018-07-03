Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Noam Dar defeated TJP @ 0:30 via pin [NR]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Jason Boots & Tights @ 1:55 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 23:25 via pin [****½]

– Cedric Alexander defends against Hideo Itami next week.

– TJP cuts a promo on tonight’s match. He’s disappointed that it’s not the main event or for the title. He runs down the fans and calls the venue as a dump. He’s facing Noam Dar.

Noam Dar vs. TJP : Dar attacks right away, and runs wild on TJP. The running head kick finishes TJP. Noam Dar defeated TJP @ 0:30 via pin [NR] This was a nice way to play off of Dar’s NXT UK return, and TJP got his comeuppance for all of his recent shit talking. I liked this.

– Murphy prepares for his match and says he should be the champion. Tonight, he can do anything he wants, including putting Ali into the hospital.

– An angry TJP walks out of the building, reusing to talk about his loss.

– Lio Rush arrives and is here to take in the match.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jason Boots & Tights : Tozawa hits a RANA and chops, and then follows with jabs. He lays the boots to Jason in the corner, and follows with a kick and senton. Jason fires up and cheap shots Tozawa but misses a moonsault. Tozawa hits a shining wizard and kicks. The big senton finishes it. Akira Tozawa defeated Jason Boots & Tights @ 1:55 via pin [NR] Tozawa picks up another win as he gets back on track and they set up a feud with Rush.

– Post match, Rush seems impressed. Rush praises Tozawa post match and says Tozawa is good, but says that Tozawa hasn’t done anything since his CW title win. Rush says that Tozawa is waiting for an opportunity, and he should be ashamed. Rush says he doesn’t wait for anything and is just too good to wait. Rush wants Tozawa to step up and face him.

– Mustafa Ali cuts a promo on tonight’s main event, putting over Murphy as dangerous. He’s different, he runs into danger, and tonight he proves to the world that Murphy is human after all.

– Cedric Alexander cuts a promo on next week’s match with Itami. Itami maybe a legend, but he’s a legend Alexander will add to his legacy.

No DQ Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali : These two have great chemistry and have had some bangers in the past. They are 1-1 against each other. Ali attacks as Murphy enters, knocking him to the floor and following with a top rope senton to the floor. They work into the ring and here we go as they brawl to the floor and Murphy tosses Ali onto the commentary table. He follows with strikes and then slams him to he table again. They continue to brawl around the ringside area, trading strikes and chops until Ali slams Murphy to the steps. He dumps Murphy into the crowd and then dives off of the barricade with a high cross. Murphy fights back, but Ali runs on the barricade but Murphy cuts him off and slams him to the ramp. Murphy now suplexes him onto the ramp to maintain control. Back in and Murphy covers for 2. He grounds the action now, focusing on the back of Ali following those attacks on the ramp. Ali makes the ropes, but Murphy doesn’t have to break, and continues to control. Ali hits a desperation jawbreaker, but Murphy cuts him off with kicks. Murphy now whips him to the buckles and is enjoying his work. He now follows with rights, and beats down Ail in the corner. The backdrop follows and Murphy covers for 2. Murphy continues to focus on the back, hits another backdrop and follows with more rights. Ali is down and Murphy talks shit to him but that allows Ali to fire up and catapult him to the post. The dropkick follows, and Ali looks pissed. He follows with chops, an enziguri and hits a draping x-factor for 2. Murphy pulls him to the floor, sends him to the table and then the steps. Murphy looks for toys, and then dismantles the steps and repositions them before sliding part into the ring. This allows Ali to fight back and slam Murphy into the announce table. He clears it off, but Murphy then dropkicks the steps into his face and Murphy follows with a tope. Back in and Murphy covers for 2. Murphy now stomps away at Ali, repositions the steps in the corner, and hurls Ali into them. He does it again and covers for 2. Ali now hits a RANA and sends Murphy to the steps. Ali heads up top, Murphy cuts him off and hits Cheeky Nandos and a powerbomb, and another gets a great near fall. The crowd wants tables but Murphy repositions the steps and slams Ali onto them repeatedly. Murphy heads up top as Ali is laid out on the steps. Ali cuts him off and slams the steps into Murphy as he’s seated up top. Ali up top and stands on the steps and hits a superplex off of them! Both men are down. Murphy rolls to the floor, Ali follows and they work onto the announce table. Murphy to the barricade and gets crotched. Ali now runs off of the table and hits a Spanish fly onto the table but I AM THE TABLE BABY as it doesn’t break. It was still awesome. Back in and Murphy cuts of fail with a knee strike and Ali is tied up in the ropes. Murphy now starts fucking him up with repeated knee strikes, V TRIGGER MOTHER FUCKER! Ali won’t quit, Murphy unties him and hit another Ibushi like knee strike for 2. Buddy Murphy has transformed into an Omega/Ibushi hybrid. Ali battles back and hits a tornado DDT off of the steps and finally puts Murphy away! Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 23:25 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely excellent main event that I fear will be greatly overlooked by many. These two guys were 1-1 in their feud and had showed some great chemistry in the past, and they took that chemistry and experience from those other matches and delivered a must see third act. It was violent, played to the stipulation extremely well, and captured their characters perfectly due to the work they did. Murphy is a blood thirsty heel that was willing to send Ali to the hospital in order to win and get back to the title, while Ali is the best babyface, hands down, on the 205 Live brand. He’s flashy to please the fans, gutsy when he has to be, and so resilient that the fans can’t help but to get behind him. This is an absolutely must see match, if you skip it, you’re doing yourself a great disservice.

– End Scene.

