Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bryan Kendrick defeated Sunil Singh @ 5:20 via submission [**]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:30 via pin [NR]

– Anything Goes Match: Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 21:10 via pin [***½]

– Oney Lorcan cuts a promo, basically promising to murder Daivari tonight. Daivari attacks and triunes to soften him up before that match. Drake, agents, and refs break it up.

Bryan Kendrick vs. Sunil Singh : Samer Singh is at ringside. Sunil dances a bit and Kendrick attacks with strikes. He then mocks the dance, and backdrops Sunil. The dropkick follows and Sunil powders. They pull Kendrick to the floor and whip him to the steps. Back in and Sunil covers for 2. He follows with elbow drops, dances, and then chokes out Kendrick. He follows with chops, and then chokes out Kendrick in the ropes. Samer gets in cheap shots as Sunil dumps Kendrick. Back in and the cover gets 2. Kendrick starts to fight back, but Sunil hits a back breaker, and misses a second rope elbow drop. Kendrick fires back with rights, the leg lariat and then a running boot. Sunil fights off sliced bread, but Kendrick counters back into the captain’s hook for the win. Bryan Kendrick defeated Sunil Singh @ 5:20 via submission [**] This was ok, but the Singhs need to not work singles matches. This likely sets up a future tag team match.

– The Singhs attack post match until Tozawa makes the save and runs them off.

– We get a special promo on Humberto Carrillo (part one of three). He always watched wrestling as a kid, but moving to the US was hard as he’s by himself now. He chased his dream with the support of his family, and is here now.

Jack Gallagher vs. Johnny Boots & Tights : They lock up and Gallagher grounds the action. He starts working the arm, and then follows with a shoulder tackle. Gallagher ties him up on the mat, working a double arm bar and then delivering uppercuts. Gallagher hits the big boot and paradise locks Johnny in the ropes. The dropkick follows, and then a delayed suplex connects. Mike Kanellis arrives and rants at ringside about ruining the show. Fuck off Mike. Drake sends out Shawn Daivari and refs to take care of him as Johnny rolls up Gallagher for 2. The head butt finishes it. Jack Gallagher defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:30 via pin [NR] Jack Gallagher was great here, but this Kanellis shit needs to get in the bin.

– Drake & Kanellis talk, and Drake admits that he’s not done his job as well as he could and neglected the 205 Live roster. Kanellis says Drake ruined his life so he ruined his show. Drake is fining him for his actions as Kanellis cries about having a second child on the way. Kanellis says fine, he’s competing next week and promises more mayhem.

Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari : Lorcan attacks as Daivari makes his entrance and hits a big lariat. He dumps Daivari and follows him out and slams him off the steps. Lorcan gets chairs and then tosses them into the ring. Back in and he continues to attack with uppercuts, but Daivari dumps him and follows as they brawl at ringside. Daivari grabs a trashcan, but Lorcan cuts him off with a suplex on the floor. Daivari then whips him to the barricade, grabs a ladder and slides it in. He also gets a chain and rakes it across Lorcan’s face. He sets the ladder in the corner, follows with chops, but Lorcan tosses him into the ladder. Lorcan sets the ladder up in the ropes, Daivari follows with chops but Lorcan then hip tosses him onto the ladder, covering for 2. He sets up a chair, but Daivari cuts him off with an inverted DDT for 2. Daivari uses the chain again, slams Lorcan to the buckles, and covers for 2. Daivari follows with strikes, slams Lorcan off the chair, and then work a chair-assisted camel clutch. Daivari then sits him in the chair, follows with strikes, but Lorcan counters and drop toeholds him (the ECW special) into the chair. The blockbuster follows, and then hits running uppercuts. Lorcan then follows with a dive, and rolls Daivari back in. Lorcan gets a table to the delight of the crowd. He slides it in but Daivari hits a superkick, and they work to the apron. Daivari charges but Lorcan throws a trashcan at him to cut him off. Lorcan piles chairs onto him, and then sets up 6 chairs with bad intentions. They work to the steps, Daivari fires back and Daivari backdrops Lorcan onto the chairs. Back in and Daivari lays the boots to him, climbs the ladder and the frog splash connects for 2. Daivari sets up two tables, he lays Lorcan on the table and Lorcan fires up and cuts him off. Lorcan now hits the superplex through the tables for the win. Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari @ 21:10 via pin [***½] This was very good overall, with the right man winning, but it lacked some intensity at times and could have been shortened a bit to make it better. Now… GIVE ME ONEY vs. DREW IN AN EVOLVE THROWBACK SPECIAL!

– We get some final hype for Sunday’s Gulak vs. Nese title match.

