Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Samer Singh @ 3:10 via pin [**]

– Mike Kanellis defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher @ 16:15 via pin [****]

– Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak welcomes us to his 205 Live.

Akira Tozawa vs. Samer Singh : Kendrick & Sunil Singh are at ringside. Singh attacks with strikes right away, dances but Tozawa fires back with chops and a jab. He lays the boots to him until Singh slams him to the buckles. More dancing, and he then whips Tozawa to the buckles and covers for 2. Tozawa dumps him and follows with an apron cannonball to the floor. Back in and Tozawa up top and Sunil distracts him allowing Samer to attack but Tozawa cradles him for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Samer Singh @ 3:10 via pin [**] Please stop putting the Singhs out there in singles matches. Tozawa tried really hard here, but it was just ok.

– Post match, the Singhs attack but get ran off by the faces to continue the build to a tag match.

– We get part two of the Humberto Carrillo profile series.

Mike Kanellis vs. Jimmy Boots & Tights : Maria watches on from backstage as Mike attacks and takes control right away. He lays in chops, a spinebuster, and follows with a corner clothesline. The clothesline connects and then another. The neck breaker finishes it. Mike Kanellis defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Kanellis rants post match and Drake arrives. Kanellis says his contract expired two months ago and he could have gone anywhere but didn’t. But he wanted to become the cruiserweight champion and kick Drake’s ass. Drake tells him to take accountability for his actions and says he’s not more deserving than anyone on the roster, and mocks him for his Raw loss. Kanellis does the same to Drake and Drake says he will never fight him because he’s the GM. Kanellis says he forgot that since Drake has neglected his duties to chase the 24/7 title and embarrass the brand. Drake says he never saw Kanellis as a joke, but Kanellis tells him to go home and beg his wife for forgiveness and be a man and not back down from a fight. Kanellis says only a real man would get mad and actually do something, insults Drake’s wife and Drake attacks and dropkicks Kanellis to the floor.

Chad Gable vs. Jack Gallagher : It feels as if we’ve waiting months for this rematch, so I am glad we’re finally getting it. they shake and here we go as they lock up, working into counters as both men look for early control. Gable grounds the action, but Gallagher counters out and Gable looks impressed. Gallagher looks to work the arm, but v works some slick escapes as the counter game is strong early on and they end in a stand off. Gable then grounds things, but Gallagher follows with a shoulder tackle, stuns Gable of the ropes and rolls him up for 2. Gable comes back with arm drags and a cradle for 2. He grounds the action, and starts working the arm. Gallagher counters out and works a short arm scissors. Gable fights, and the Gotch lift and slam follows. He follows with strikes, and covers for 2. He starts working the leg, and the Irish whip follows and the cover gets 2. The overhead belly to belly follows and Gable again attacks the leg, grounding things. He follows with dragon screw and spinning toehold. Gallagher starts to kick his way out but Gable transitions into a half crab but Gable follows with uppercuts until Gallagher hits a dropkick. He lays in strikes, drops Gable and the delayed suplex connects for 2. Gable looks for chaos theory but Gallagher transitions into a kimura. Gable escapes, but Gallagher dumps him and slams him to the barricade. Gallagher rolls back in and overshoots the suicide dive and Gable hits a German on the floor similar to the last match, Gable rolls him in and Gallagher cradles him for 2. Gable hits the tiger driver for 2 and transitions into the ankle lock. Gallagher fights and follows with ground and pound to escape. Gable hits the rolling Liger kick but Gallagher rebounds with a head butt for 2. They trade slaps and strikes from their knees, and then to the feet and Gallagher unloads with a flurry. Gable cuts him off, countering the corner dropkick with an implant DDT for a great near fall. Gable heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Gallagher hits the corner dropkick and that gets 2. Gallagher takes him up top and follows him up, but Gable fights him off and counters the belly to back superplex into a high cross and chaos theory finishes it. Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher @ 16:15 via pin [****] This was absolutely great and even better than their first match. There was a great mix of grappling and striking until they unloaded with a tremendous closing stretch and really won over the crowd. Both guys delivered, but I need more Gable on 205 Live.

