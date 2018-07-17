Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.17.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJP defeated Noam Dar @ 10:35 via submission [***¼]

– Drew Gulak defeated Hammond Edgar @ 0:30 via submission [NR]

– Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:00 via pin [***¼]

– TJP promos on the way to the ring and runs down Maverick. He’s pissed that he’s jerking the curtain, and runs down the fans. He promises to ruin Dar’s return because he’s the best and the Cruiser-great.

TJP vs. Noam Dar : Dar made his return and defeated TJP in just 30-seconds a few weeks ago. TJP attacks at the bell, but Dar fights him off and TJP powders. Dar follows and attacks as they brawl on the floor. Back in and Dar hits a dump suplex for 2. TJP fights back, picks up the pace and grounds things as he looks to attack the leg. He transitions to an arm bar, but Dar escapes. TJP hits the wrecking ball dropkick and then works over Dar in the corner. Maverick watches on as TJP has control. TJP follows with uppercuts, and the senton atomico gets 2. TJP grounds things, attacking the arm. Dar makes the ropes, and fires up with strikes. The backslide gets 2, but TJP transitions into an arm submission and then does the am break spot. TJP now hits rolling suplexes, and covers for 2. He now locks on a grapevine submission, and also attacks the arm. Dar escapes, avoids a running high cross, and trips up TJP in the ropes. Dar continues to attack, hits a suplex and covers for 2. Dar fights off the detonation kick and hits a northern lariat for 2. TJP avoids the running kick, and gets a roll up for 2. TJP trips Dar into the ropes, and misses the wrecking ball dropkick. To the floor they go, but TJP slams him to the barricade. TJP attacks the knee, and Dar rolls back in. TJP follows and chop blocks the knee. He stomps away at the knee, and Dar is down and TJP works a half crab in the ropes and breaks. The knee bar follows and Dar has to tap. TJP defeated Noam Dar @ 10:35 via submission [***¼] This was a good, back and forth, opening match with TJP being opportunistic, attacking the previously injured knee of Dar with great submission work and focus. They played well off of the first meeting and the ruthless TJP is great. It had great pacing as well. I’m sure we’ll get a third meeting soon.

– We get a Cedric Alexander video package.

– We get a Mustafa Ali video package.

Drew Gulak vs. Hammond Edgar : Kendrick & Gallagher are out with Gulak. Gulak hits a lariat at the bell and hits a backdrop driver and the Gu0lock finishes Hammond Edgar. Drew Gulak defeated Hammond Edgar @ 0:30 via submission [NR] Gulak continues to win and to make his case for a title shot.

– Post match, Gulak says that the fans of 205 have been given unworthy champions, and he’s the champion that they need. When you step to him, you will tap out.

– We get highlights of Buddy Murphy attacking Lucha House Party last week.

– Tony Nese & Buddy Murphy are interviewed. Murphy doesn’t regret what he did last week. Nese says he would have defeated Kalisto and they set up a rematch for next week.

Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush : Rush has been good in his squashes, but this is his big chance to impress against a former champion. Rush looks to play around a bit, Tozawa gets frustrated, and chases until Rush makes the ropes. Rush picks up the pace and hits a RANA. He dances and poses in the corner as Maverick watches on. Rush powders to the floor, Tozawa chases, and back in and Tozawa cuts him off with kicks and a senton. He then mocks Rush. Tozawa follows with chops, but Rush kicks him to the floor. Back in and Rush lays the boots to Tozawa. The suplex follows for 1. Rush takes his time, allowing Tozawa to fire back with strikes. Rush hits a running back elbow and then hits elbow drops. He again grounds things, but Tozawa fires up and lays in strikes and chops. Rush begs off and then attacks with rapid-fire strikes. They pick up the pace and Tozawa hits an enziguri and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Tozawa hits the missile dropkick and covers for 2. Rush slaps Tozawa, Tozawa is pissed and about kills Rush with a German dropping Rush on his head. Rush powders and Tozawa follows, and lays in rights. Kicks follow and Tozawa up top but Rush cuts him off and he heads up top. The frog splash connects and he picks up the win. Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good sprint here, while Rush didn’t have a blow away performance as I had hoped, and it wasn’t his fault as it wasn’t designed for that, he picked up a good win and looked as if he belonged in there with a seasoned performer in his first long form 205 Live match.

– Cedric Alexander meets with Drake Maverick about his next opponent. Maverick books Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Mustafa Ali, and the winner challenges Alexander for the title.

– Next week:

* Kalisto vs. Tony Nese

* #1 Contender’s Match: Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Mustafa Ali

– End Scene.

