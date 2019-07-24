Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.23.19

– Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo defeated Lucha House Party @ 12:15 via pin [***½]

– Oney Lorcan defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Drew Gulak defeated Isaiah Scott @ 14:05 via pin [****]

– Drake Maverick comments on his actions last week, which as GM were uncalled for. Kanellis can earn a cruiserweight title shot by fighting him next week, in an unsanctioned match.

– We get a Raul Mendoza video package.

Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Metalik) : Kalisto and Mendoza begin, they lock up and work into counters. They both go for arm drags, pick up the pace and Mendoza hits a RANA. Kalisto fires back, hits the double jump arm drag and they work into a stalemate. Metalik and Carrillo tag in and lock up, working into counters and then do some random flippies into a stand off. Metalik then attacks with kicks, tags in Kalisto and the senton atomio follows. The luchas follow with double teams and quick tags, isolating Carrillo. Metalik then grounds the action, lays the boots to Carrillo and tags in Kalisto. He grounds things, and then follows with a superkick for 2. Carrillo fires back with knee strikes, tags Mendoza in and they follow with double teams, covering for 2. Mendoza grounds the action, Kalisto fires back but Carrillo tags in and hits a double stomp to the arm for 2. Kalisto again fires back, but gets slammed down, Metalik tags in and double teams follow for 2. Metalik now works a kimura, grounding Carrillo. He follows with knee strikes, keeping him grounded. Chops and clothesline follow and Metalik hits the missile dropkick for 2. Carrillo battles back with the springboard head butt and tags in Mendoza. Kalisto joins him as Mendoza hits the ropewalk missile dropkick for 2. It breaks down, and Mendoza hits the disaster kick for a near fall. Kalisto hits the jawbreaker, tags in Metalik and he hits the superkick but Carrillo tags in and eats a superkick, they work up top and Metalik hits the SUPER RANA for 2. Kalisto cuts off Mendoza but gets dumped as Mendoza follows with a dive. Metalik follows with a moonsault but eats feet. Carrillo hits the corkscrew splash for the win. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo defeated Lucha House Party @ 12:15 via pin [***½] This was a really good, all action tag to open the show. Get Mendoza on 205 Live permanently, he’s doing nothing in NXT.

– Next week, the Singhs face Kendrick & Tozawa.

– We get an Isaiah Scott video package.

– Next are highlights from last week’s Gable vs. Gallagher match, which was great.

Oney Lorcan vs. Johnny Boots & Tights : Johnny attacks with strikes, but Lorcan lights him up with chops and then follows with running uppercuts. The half and half suplex finishes it. Oney Lorcan defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Oney killed a man.

– Gulak cuts a promo on tonight’s match, noting that he trained Scott, but didn’t teach him everything. Gulak isn’t the same man now, and Scott has a lot to learn still.

Champion Drew Gulak vs. Isaiah Scott : Gulak attacks at the bell and grounds the action. Scott escapes, trips him up and Gulak dumps him to the floor. Back in and Scott looks to attack the arm, takes him down but Gulak counters back out and Scott hits a head scissors and dropkick as Gulak powders. Back in and Gulak dumps Scott, but he slides back in and hits a leg drop for 2. Scott grounds things, targeting the arm. Gulak counters to the feet, but Scott drops him with a big right and covers for 2. He follows with body shots, chops and knee drops for 2. Scott lays in leg kicks but Gulak attacks the hand (which Scott was favoring after the big punch), sending Scott to the floor. He shoots him to the barricade and then follows with chops. The razor’s edge to the post follows by Gulak. Back in and the cover gets 2. The half crab follows, but Scott fights out and runs into a back elbow. The second rope clothesline follows and Gulak covers for 2. Gulak grounds the action, working the arm. Scott fires back, but Gulak cuts him off and takes him up top. Scott counters the razor’s edge and follows with uppercuts and covers for 2. A head scissors follows, and the jumping sidekick connects for 2. Scott looks for a dragon suplex, but Gulak attacks the hand and locks in the gu-lock. Scott fights and makes the ropes. Gulak back to the hand, superkick by Scott and then hits the apron double stomp. Back in and Scott heads up top, and the double stomp connects for a great near fall. Gulak fires back, and gets the sunset flip for 2. Scott then counters back into a back breaker and the arm bar follows. Gulak attacks the hand to escape, lays in strikes, hits a cravat-plex and the Argentine cutter finishes Scott. Champion Drew Gulak defeated Isaiah Scott @ 14:05 via pin [****] This was a great match and a hell of a main roster debut for Scott, who sold the hand well and got the crowd behind him very well. Gulak is just so damn good, and makes the absolute most of everything he does. The hand injury and work paid off well, led to the finish and I really loved this.

– NEXT WEEK: Maverick vs. Kanellis and Kendrick &Tozawa vs. The Singhs.

