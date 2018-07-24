Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 7:22 via pin [***]

– Lince Dorado & Kalisto defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Drew Gulak defeated Hideo Itami, TJP, & Mustafa Ali @ 14:05 via submission [***¼]

– Drake Maverick is out on commentary.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher : Akira Tozawa is coming off of a loss to upstart Lio Rush last week. Gallagher is looking for a much needed singles win. Gallagher looks to ground things early on, but Tozawa fights out and hits a PK and senton. He then lays the boots to Gallagher in the corner. He follows with chops and jabs, and knocks Gallagher to the floor. Gallagher cuts off the baseball slide and beats on Tozawa in the ring skirt. Back in and Gallagher grounds things and starts picking up near falls. The slam follows and Gallagher covers for 2. He now starts working the arm, keeping Tozawa grounded. Tozawa makes the ropes. Gallagher keeps things focused on the arm as he looks to keep things grounded and stomps away at the arm. Tozawa picks up the pace, hits an enziguri, heads up top but Gallagher powders, allowing Tozawa to hit the suicide dive. Back in, Tozawa up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa hits a RANA and octopus hold. Gallagher escapes into a side slam to break that. The powerbomb follows for 2. Gallagher now misses the corner dropkick, Tozawa hits a shining wizard and heads up top. Gallagher cuts him off, follows him up and attacks the arm. Tozawa fights him off, tosses him to the mat and hits the senton for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 7:22 via pin [***] This was a good, hard fought, back and forth match that made the styles clash work and gave Tozawa a big rebound win

– Post match, Tozawa demands a rematch with Lio Rush.

– TJP comments on tonight’s main event. He will win and out class all of the “loser-weights” because he is the main event.

– We see Hideo Itami shadow boxing and promising to win tonight and beat Alexander when he does.

Lince Dorado & Kalisto vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Nese couldn’t be here tonight to face Kalisto as scheduled. The luchas play around to begin and then take control. Dorado runs wild and tags in Kalisto. They work double teams as Murphy looks on. They work quick tags, Dorado hits the double lethal injection and follows with a dive. Salida del sol finishes it. Lince Dorado & Kalisto defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:10 via pin [NR] A fun squash from the Lucha House Party.

– Gulak promises to tap someone out in tonight’s main event.

– Ali now comments, he wants his WrestleMania rematch with Alexander.

– Lio Rush comments on Tozawa wanting a rematch. He already beat Tozawa, and he’s in a league of his own and that Tozawa should keep his name out of his mouth.

Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Mustafa Ali : Itami & Gulak attack Ali as TJP backs off. He then looks to help but Ali fires back. Ali sends Gulak into TJP and he falls to the floor. Itami attacks and yells about respect. He cuts off Ali, Alexander watches on, and Itami hits a knee strike but TJP breaks up the pin. They argue and Ali cradles Itami for 2. Ali takes TJP to the floor, lays out Itami but Gulak returns and hits a huge lariat on Ali. Gulak grounds the action, working over Ali. TJP returns and breaks things up. Itami is back as well. The heels all agree to work over Ali and start triple teaming him. TJP quickly turns on Gulak and cradles him for 2. The heels argue and Ali flies in and wipes them all out. TJP cuts him off and starts working submissions, Itami tries to break it up but TJP ties him up as well. Gulak is not pleased and attacks TJP, and gets a backslide for 2. TJP counters into a cradle and they trade pin attempts. They work into a stand off, Itami attacks and then lays the boots to Ali. They look to work double teams, but Ali shoves Itami into TJP. Ali hits a RANA onto TJP and sends him flying into Gulak. Ali runs wild, hitting x-factors and DDTs, covering for 2. It breaks down and into a four way down spot. Ali counters detonation kick, and then they collide, and Ali rolls to the floor. Itami and Gulak face off, Gulak says he respects him and offers him a handshake before they trade slaps and strikes. Itami lays in kicks, but Gulak hits a suplex for 1. Itami now hits a falcon arrow, doing the deal and covering for 1. They come face-to-face, trade strikes, and roll to the floor. They continue to brawl, TJP cuts off Ali in the ring and hits the dropkick. TJP is pulled to the floor and beaten on. Ali now follows with a step up dive and wipes out the pile. The DDT on TJP follows, Ali up top and the imploding 450 connects but Itami pulls him out and slams him to the steps. He dropkicks Ali to the steps and posts him. Back in, but Gulak posts Itami and chokes out Ali to pick up the win. Drew Gulak defeated Hideo Itami, TJP, & Mustafa Ali @ 14:05 via submission [***¼] While a bit disjointed early on, this was an overall good main event and I love that Gulak is getting the title shot. Itami felt really out of place early on until his interactions with Gulak & Ali, but it turned around well and the finish protects Ali and also sets up Ali vs. Itami. It was good, but was missing something.

– End Scene.

