Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.30.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick defeated The Singhs @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Lince Dorado defeated Ariya Daivari @ 9:50 via pin [**¾]

– Unsanctioned Match: Drake Maverick defeated Mike Kanellis @ 15:45 via pin [***¼]

Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick vs. The Singhs : Tozawa and Samer begin, with Samer laying the boots to him. Tozawa fires back with chops, the jab and tags in Kendrick. Double teams follow and Kendrick covers for 2. Tozawa tags back in and more double teams follow. They take out Sunil and he then trips up Tozawa as Samer dances and then follows with strikes. Sunil tags in and they double team Tozawa. They work quick tags, dance and continue to lay the boots to Tozawa and then ground the action. Tozawa fights to his feet, but gets cut off and double teamed. They isolate Tozawa in their corner, and ground the action. Tozawa finally avoids a charge hits an enziguri and tags in Kendrick. He runs wild with strikes, and a leg lariat for 2. Samer grabs his Bollywood award, Sunil takes it and hits Samer by accident. Sliced bread and the senton finishes it. Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick defeated The Singhs @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid tag match with the right guys winning.

– We get a Humberto Carrillo video package.

– Lucha House Party talks about the lucha influence on 205 Live, praising Mendoza & Carrillo. Dorado says they are lucha and wants to face Carrillo.

Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado : They lock up and Daivari looks to work the arm. Dorado counters out and they work to the mat, into counters and Daivari counters the golden rewind. Daivari powders and teases leaving, but Dorado attacks, The apron moonsault follows, and back in and Dorado hits the springboard splash for 2. Daivari begs off and Dorado follows with chops and a head scissors and dropkick for 2. Dorado up top and Daivari shoves him to the floor. Daivari follows and rolls him back in. He grounds the action, and the inverted DDT follows for 2. Dorado fights off iconoclasm, and follows with the high cross for 2. Daivari then cuts him off with a DDT for 2. Daivari to the ropes and the fist drop is countered by a boot from Dorado. Dorado follows with strikes, chops and then a springboard high cross to the floor. Back in and Dorado heads up top and flis into a superkick and Daivari covers for 2. They trade strikes, but Daivari counters the golden rewind with a million dollar dream, but Dorado cradles him for 2,Uranage by Daivari connects for 2. Dorado counters back, hits an enziguri and cradles him for the win. Lince Dorado defeated Ariya Daivari @ 9:50 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, with Dorado picking up a win ahead of a likely match with Carrillo.

– Drew Gulak says he has no challenger for Summerslam, but will be watching tonight’s main event. He’s waiting, and whoever he faces, they will only get pain and punishment.

Drake Maverick vs. Mike Kanellis : If Mike wins, he gets a cruiserweight title shot. Mike attacks Maverick during his entrance and slams him to the LED board. He follows with strikes and slams him into the barricade. He talks shit and lays the boots to him. He then slams Maverick into the apron and rolls in the ring. Mike claims Maverick is forfeiting, but Maverick fires up and gets in the ring. Mike attacks and lays the boots to him, chokes him out and tosses him to the floor. he slams Maverick to the barricade, and then does it again. The superkick follows, and Mike then slams him off of the announce table as he monologues. He sits Maverick in a chair and hits another superkick. Back in and Mike slams him to the buckles, and follows with rights. He rips off Maverick’s shirt, and levels him with a lariat. He then takes Maverick’s belt off and starts whipping him. The sleeper follows, but Maverick fires up and then fades back down. Maverick fires up again and escapes, slamming Mike to the buckles. Mike misses a charge and posts himself, Maverick dumps him to the floor and then gets cut off as he follows. Mike grabs the Maverick 24/7 posters from the announce table and rolls Maverick back in. He shoves one in Maverick’s mouth, but Maverick fires up and starts firing back with strikes. The dropkick and stomps follow and connects with a corner dropkick. He then whips Mike with his belt, follows with a suicide dive and they climb on the announce table and Maverick hits the DDT. Maverick to the barricade and misses the elbow drop as Mike moves. Back in and Mike takes him up top, follows and Maverick counters the super razor’s edge into a RANA, Sliced bread follows for the win. Drake Maverick defeated Mike Kanellis @ 15:45 via pin [***¼] This was good, Kanellis dominated as he should have as the regular wrestler, but Maverick overcame and saved us all from a potential Kanellis title match.

