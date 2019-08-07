Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 8.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado went to a double countout @ 12:05 [***]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Oney Lorcan defeated Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, & Jack Gallagher @ 11:37 via pin [***¾]

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado : Metalik is at ringside. They lock up, work to the ropes and we get a clean break. Dorado follows with strikes, but Carrillo works into counters and picks up the pace but Dorado follow with a head scissors as they work into a stalemate. Carrillo now hits the springboard head butt, but Dorado cuts off the suicide dive and dumps Carrillo. The springboard high cross to the floor follows. Back in and Dorado follows with kicks and several covers for 2. Dorado grounds the action. Maintaining control. Carrillo fights to his feet, but Dorado takes him back down. Dorado follows with a RANA but Carrillo cradles him for 2. Dorado hits a dropkick for 2. He follows with chops, cuts of the arm drag but Carrillo cradles him for 2. They trade strikes, and then dropkicks. Carrillo fires away, hits the basement dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. Dorado hits a jawbreaker, and heads up top and Carrillo pops up and gets shoved off as Dorado hits the high cross for 2. Dorado follows with strikes, but Carrillo counters the golden rewind, but Dorado counters back and heads up top. The flying leg drop follows, and then the top rope splash misses. Carrillo hits the disaster kick for 2. The slam follows, and Carrillo heads up top, Dorado fights back and they trade strikes up top. Dorado follows with chops, and teases a superplex to the floor, but Carrillo then dropkicks him to the floor. The tope follows but Carrillo hit the barricade, It ends in a double countout. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado went to a double countout @ 12:05 [***] This was an overall good match, but not nearly as smooth as it could have been.

– Nese cuts a promo on tonight’s main event.

– Daivari meets with Dorado and says people should be talking about Dorado and not Carrillo. He tells him to leave the Lucha House Party, Dorado refuses, and then says Kalisto is in the main event and not him. Metalik arrives and the conversation ends.

Oney Lorcan vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Jack Gallagher : Daivari powders and Tozawa follows with a dive. He rolls him back in and they all work over Daivari. Daivari fires back, and then misses a high cross. Gallagher rolls him to the floor and follows as everyone brawls. Kalisto takes out Lorcan, but Tozawa cuts him off and Nese then take control and works over Tozawa and then tosses Kalisto onto him. He dumps Daivari and trades chops with Lorcan. Loran follows with a dive and Nese hits the Sasuke special onto the pile. Gallagher grabs William III and flies onto the pile off the top. Kalisto gets caught on the dive and tossed onto the commentary table. They all brawl as Tozawa gets posted. Lorcan works over Daivari in the ring and follows with an uppercut and blockbuster for 2. Gallagher cuts him off, but Tozawa is back and we get a four-way submission spot until Daivari breaks it up. Kalisto hits the high cross, back handspring kick and spiked RANA for 2. Lorcan follows with uppercuts, Nese fights him off and the sunset driver follows and powerbombs Tozawa onto him. Gallagher hits the rebound head butt for 2. He takes Nese up top, follows and Nese fights him off until Lorcan follows him up but gets knocked to the floor. Kalisto follows him up, Gallagher joins in and Nese hits the spider German and it breaks down, frog splash by Daivari and that gets 2. Everyone is down. Thy fight to their feet, and Lorcan follows with strikes on Daivari. They trade, Daivari counters the half and half and the hammerlock lariat follows. Tozawa flies in with the senton after a Salina del sol. The running Nese follows, half and half by Lorcan and he picks up the win. Oney Lorcan defeated Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, & Jack Gallagher @ 11:37 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, all action match that didn’t overstay its welcome and had the right winner.

– Post match, Gulak arrives and stares down with Lorcan.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 40. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss whether or not Kevin Owens is the next Stone Cold, look into if Impact Wrestling should go all the way with Tessa Blanchard as world champion, Tenille Dashwood signing with Impact, catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 78-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down Whether or Not Kevin Owens Is The Next Stone Cold: 1:40

* WWE Smackville Review: 9:20

* Should Impact Wrestling Go All The Way With Tessa Blanchard as World Champion?: 18:15

* Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling: 24:35

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For AEW’s TNT Debut: 29:00

* WWE Studios & Netflix Teaming For a Big Show Sitcom: 38:10

* NJPW G1 29 Night Nine Review: 42:40

* NJPW G1 29 Night Ten Review: 48:51

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eleven Review: 1:01:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

