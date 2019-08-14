Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 8.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Humberto Carrillo defeated Daivari & The Singh Brothers @ 7:05 via pin [**¾]

– Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Drew Gulak defeated Oney Lorcan @ 12:58 via referee stoppage [****]

Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa : Kendrick is at ringside, he is fiends with Tozawa and has history with Gallagher. They lock up and Gallagher grounds the action. Tozawa counters into a head scissors, but Gallagher escapes and ties up the legs as he takes control back. he transitions to the arm, follows with shoulder tackles and Tozawa then counters into the octopus hold. He then releases and follows with chops, the jab and then more strikes. Gallagher cuts him off, sending him to the post. Kendrick checks on Tozawa, and he barely makes it backing as Gallagher covers for 2. Tozawa is busted open as the ref checks on him. Tozawa fires up with strikes, but Gallagher cuts him off and grounds things again. He follows with knee strikes but Tozawa counters with a RANA and shining wizard. He heads up top and Gallagher avoids the senton, hits head butt and into the Gory special. Tozawa escapes and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Tozawa heads up to and follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa follows with a TKO and basement dropkick for 2. Tozawa looks for a suplex, but Gallagher counters back with a dropkick. He teases a vertebreaker, takes Tozawa up top and Tozawa knocks him to the mat. Tozawa hits the senton and that’s that as Kendrick knocks Gallagher’s foot off the ropes. Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:50 via pin [***] This was a good opener with the finish keeping things open for a rematch.

– Lorcan comments on tonight’s rematch, stating that he should have won but Gulak punched him in the throat. The fight isn’t over until he puts Gulak down for good.

Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Humberto Carrillo vs. Daivari & The Singh Brothers : Metalik was “mysteriously attacked” earlier today so Carrillo replaces him here. Carrillo and Daivari begin with Carrillo taking control. Sunil tags in and Carrillo follows with arm drags. Kalisto joins in and he and Dorado follow with double teams. Dorado follows with a springboards high cross and chops. He tags in Kalisto, refusing to tag in Carrillo. They follow with double teams and Carrillo is in and isn’t legal. This allows Sunil to fire back, and he cuts off Kalisto as he tags Daivari back in. He follows with chops and strikes, and the back breaker follows for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with a spinebuster for 2. Sunil tags in and follows with elbow drops for 2. He tags in Samer and Kalisto battles back and Dorado gets pulled to the floor. Carrillo tags in and runs wild on Samer. The moonsault follows for 2 as Daivari makes the save. Salina del sol takes him out, he eats superkicks and Dorado and Carrillo then clear the ring and follow with dives. Daivari walks out and Carrillo hits the missile dropkick and heads up top but Dorado tags himself in and hits the shooting star press for the win. Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Humberto Carrillo defeated Daivari & The Singh Brothers @ 7:05 via pin [**¾] This was pretty god and continued the Daivari/Carrilllo/Dorado angle they started last week.

– Gulak says that his 205 Live is a battlefield and that he is the law.

– Tony Nese says he needs to start from scratch, and will do anything to win back the championship.

Champion Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan : Lorcan attack at the bell, taking control with chops and strikes. Gulak powders, and stalls. Back in and Lorcan hits the nasty half and half and then follows with a top rope cannonball to the floor. Back in and he covers for 2. He takes Gulak up top and follows, but Gulak fights him off and sends him to the floor. Gulak follows and slams him to the announce table, focusing on the injured throat of Lorcan. Gulak rolls in, looking for a countout win. Lorcan makes it back in and Gulak continues to attack the neck and throat. The suplex follows for 2. He grounds the action, Lorcan fires back but Gulak follows with throat chops and a neck breaker for 2. He chokes him out and keeps things grounded. Lorcan tries to fire back, but Gulak follows with a flying clothesline for 2. Gulak works a choke now, Lorcan fights back and they workup top as Lorcan hits the avalanche half and half, covering for 2 as Gulak makes the ropes. He rolls to the floor and Lorcan follows and slams Gulak to the barricades and then the announce table. He runs him into the steps, and back in, Gulak cradles him for 2. Lorcan follows with chops, and then lights him up with slaps and an uppercut for 2. More slaps by Lorcan but Gulak counters into the gu-lock. Lorcan fights and looks for the ropes, but fades and he’s out as Gulak retains. Champion Drew Gulak defeated Oney Lorcan @ 12:58 via referee stoppage [****] This was a great, hard-hitting sprint and the style of match I think most hoped for at Summerslam. We didn’t get that there, but thankfully got it tonight. Gulak continues to roll along as champion.

