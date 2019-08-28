Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 8.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariya Daivari defeated Kalisto @ 13:05 via pin [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Oney Lorcan @ 17:40 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Lorcan tells Maverick that he wants to fight Gulak again. But Carrillo is there and is also in line for a shot, so they face tonight with the winner facing Gulak at Clash of Champions.

Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari : Kalisto uses his speed to begin, playing keep away until they lock up. Daivari takes control, mocks Kalisto and they lock up again, and Kalisto hits the sunset flip for 2. He then mocks Daivari and follows with a flying arm drag and suicide dive. He follows with kicks, and back in, Kalisto heads up top and Daivari rolls away. He trips up Kalisto and sends him to the floor. He then dropkicks him to the barricade, and then sends him to the steps. Back in and Daivari covers for 2. Daivari grounds the action, but Kalisto fires back until Daivari hits the inverted DDT for 2. Daivari works the back and ribs of Kalisto, but Kalisto fires back and lays in chops and rights. Daivari cuts him off and hits the clothesline for 2. He grounds things again, but Kalisto fights to his feet and hits the jawbreaker and then runs into a spinebuster for 2. Daivari grounds things once again, follows with strikes, but Kalisto fires back with kicks and chops until he hits the lucha arm drag. The spiked RANA follows for 2. Salida del sol is countered, Daivari stuns him off the ropes and they work to the apron. Kalisto fires back and RANAs him to the floor. They work a countout tease, back in and Kalisto heads up top and the 450 connects for 2 as Daivari makes the ropes. Salida del sol is countered as Daivari rips at his mask and hits the Persian twist for the win. Ariya Daivari defeated Kalisto @ 13:05 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but went too long with a really bland Daivari heat segment. Kalisto worked really hard here.

– Post match, Daivari beats down Kalisto until Dorado & Metalik make the save. Daivari talks Dorado into not kicking his ass.

– Tony Nese is interviewed and says that he wants the title back, and will do anything to get it. But, maybe he needs to change how he goes about things.

– The Singhs cut a promo, stating that they have reflected on things and know that they have to go back and study footage inside the Bollywood actor’s studio and will return as the greatest tag team in 205 Live.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Oney Lorcan : They lock up and work to the ropes. We get a break and Lorcan teases the half and half, they work into counters and then a stand off. Lock up and Carrillo grounds things, they work into passes and trade pin attempts for near falls. They end in a stand off. Lorcan looks to work the arm, grounding things and Carrillo counters out and they work into standing switches until Lorcan hits a knee strike for 2. Lorcan follows with chops, and follows with the gourd buster suplex for 2. He grounds the action, but Carrillo fights to his feet and Lorcan cuts him off with an uppercut and dumps him off the ropes and covers for 2. He grounds the action again, nullifying Carrillo’s highflying game. Carrillo fights to escape, but Lorcan locks on a rear naked choke with the hooks in. Carrillo counters out and is met with a knee strike. Lorcan lays the boots to him. and covers for 2. Back to a grounded bear hug goes Lorcan. Carrillo fights off the half and half, follows with elbows and kicks and then clotheslines and a basement dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. The springboard head butt connects and the tope follows as Carrillo takes a rough landing. Back in an Lorcan levels him with an uppercut. Carrillo fires back, and hits the disaster kick for 2. The cartwheel arm drag follows and the cover gets 2. Carrillo heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Lorcan fires up with running elbows, strike and then eats an enziguri as they battle on the apron. Carrillo fires back and hits the dropkick sending Lorcan to the floor and follows with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Carrillo heads up top, but Lorcan uppercuts him and the half and half is countered, superkick by Carrillo and the draping double stomp follows; Carrillo hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. They trade strikes, uppercuts by Lorcan but Carrillo follows with the spin kick but then runs into a dropkick. Lorcan follows him out and hits the half and half on the floor. Lorcan back in, heads up top and flies to the floor with a cannonball dive. Back in and Lorcan heads back up top, and the cannonball connects again for 2. He takes Carrillo up top and the half and half is fought off by Carrillo and he knocks him down and gets crotched. Lorcan follows him back up, gets knocked off and the twisting splash finally finishes Lorcan. Humberto Carrillo defeated Oney Lorcan @ 17:40 via pin [***¾] This was really good stuff here as Carrillo avenges his loss to Lorcan from five months ago, and moves into a natural feud with former mentor Drew Gulak. I really liked Locan’s desperation here as he worked out of his comfort zone, showing how much he wanted to win in order to get another title shot. Te rise of Carrillo has been well done.

– Gulak mockingly congratulates Carrillo, and then takes credit for his success. Gulak says he’s a different man and will teach Carrillo new lessons at Clash of Champions. He is the law.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and preview some of the upcoming ROH weekend. The show is approximately 118-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* ROH Weekend Preview/Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

-Thanks for reading.