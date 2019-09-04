Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mike Kanellis defeated Tony Nese @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Lince Dorado defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 13:50 via pin [***]

Tony Nese vs. Mike Kanellis : They lock up and Nese grounds things until Kanellis makes the ropes. Kanellis follows with kicks and strikes, lays in chops and Nese fires back until Kanellis head butts him. Nese picks up the pace, follows with kicks and the sweep follows for 2. To the floor and Nese follows with strikes. Kanellis slams him to the barricade and DDTs him on the ramp. Nese slowly beats the count and Kanellis follows with the DVD for 2. He ground the action, but Nese fights back and then gets dumped to the floor. Kanellis slams him to the barricade, and sorta hits a dropkick from the apron. Back in and Kanellis covers for 2. He grounds things again, follows with strikes and whips him to the buckles. Nese hits a German to the buckles, and follows with kicks. The back elbow follows and then an enziguri and springboard moonsault for 2. Kanellis fights off the sunset driver, but Nese cradles him for 2. Kanellis hits the spinebuster, and that gets 2. He follows with elbow strikes, they work up top but Nese fights him off and the RANA off the ropes follows for 2. Kanellis counters back with a clothesline, follows with chops and kicks. Nese fires back, they trade and Nese takes him to the floor and the Fosbury flop follows. Back in and the 450 gets 2. The running Nese is countered, but Nese follows with a knee strike and then runs into a superkick and the neck breaker finishes it for Kanellis. Mike Kanellis defeated Tony Nese @ 11:40 via pin [***] Nese continues to struggle following his title loss, while Kanellis picks up a much-needed win in a good match.

– Daivari wishes Dorado luck and admits to taking out Metalik a few weeks ago. Dorado says that he doesn’t need Daivari, calling him a leech. He will win tonight and throw the biggest lucha house party ever.

– The Signs cut a promo. They promise to get better and come back for revenge.

Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Kendrick attacks at the bell, Tozawa tags in and they work double teams. They maintain control, Kendrick follows with strikes but the Boots & Tights brothers fight back. Tozawa tags in and hits the missile dropkick. Kendrick back in and more double teams follow for the finish. Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:40 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– Kendrick calls out Gallagher for no showing, and says next week, they will have a tag match with Tozawa vs. Gallagher & a partner, if he can find one.

– Backstage, Oney Lorcan is interviewed, and a pissed off Tony Nese arrives. Loran tries to calm him down but Nese attacks and beats him down. What a dick,

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado : If Dorado wins, he gets added to the cruiserweight title match at Clash of Champions. They lock up and work into counters and end in a standoff. Carrillo grounds the action, but Dorado counters out. they work into counters again, arm drag by Dorado and they trade pin attempts. They trade chops, strikes and Carrillo follows with the springboard arm drag. He hits a RANA, but Dorado battles back with a suicide DDT. Back in and Dorado covers for 2. Dorado hits the standing moonsault for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with the spin kick. He heads up top and the big splash connects for 2. Dorado works a camel clutch, but Carrillo escapes and Dorado takes him to the ropes and they work up top. Carrillo fights, and Dorado is knocked off and Carrillo hits the missile dropkick. He follows with clotheslines, the basement dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. The handspring arm drag follows, and then hits the tope con hello. Back in and Carrillo up top; the moonsault connects for 2. Dorado counters back, hits kicks and Carrillo counters the golden rewind but Dorado sorta hits a poison RANA for 2. He follows with strikes, chops, and Carrillo hits a sitout powerbomb for 2. They trade strikes, Dorado lays in a flurry and Carrillo fires back and an enziguri. Dorado cuts him off with the gut buster, up top and the shooting star press connects but he can’t cover as Carrillo rolls to the floor. Back in and Carrillo cradles him for 2. RANA by Dorado and that gets the win. Lince Dorado defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 13:50 via pin [***]

Gulak attacks Dorado post match as Nese joins in and attacks Carrillo, reuniting with Gulak. They beat down the faces, and stand tall. This ended up being good overall, but Dorado was really rough at times during this, he’s better in tags and multi-man matches to be honest with you. I didn’t really like Carrillo losing here as the setup to he and Gulak was rather perfect considering their past. I am also not sold on Nese turning just to realign with Gulak, it worked in the past but feels too been there and done that. Some questionable decisions this week.

– End scene.

-Thanks for reading.