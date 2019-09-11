Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jack Gallagher & KUSHIDA defeated Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa @ 9:05via submission [***]

– Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, & Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese @ 18:20 via pin [***½]

– Nigel is gone from 205 Live commentary with NXT’s move to two-hours, and is replaced by NXT’s Dio Maddin (former NFL guy trained by Booker T).

– Gallagher’s tag team partner is… KUSHIDA.

Jack Gallagher & KUSHIDA vs. Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa : Kendrick & KUSHIDA begin, they lock up and work into counters with KUSHIDA grounding the action. KUSHIDA outwrestles and frustrates Kendrick as they work to the ropes and KUSHIDA pulls an arm bar until Kendrick makes the ropes. Gallagher tags in and he grounds things, working the arm and then cradling Kendrick for 2. Tozawa tags in and grounds the action. They work into fast-paced counters until Kendrick sneaks in and posts Gallagher. He and Tozawa follow with double teams and cover for 2. Tozawa follows with the jab and tags in Kendrick as Tozawa is showing more heelish tendencies. More double teams follow as they continue to isolate Gallagher. Gallagher battles back and tags in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA runs wild on both and transitions into an arm bar until Tozawa makes the save. It breaks down and Kendrick gets the captain’s hook on KUSHIDA, but KUSHIDA fights and counters into a cradle for 2.He dumps Kendrick and they brawl on the floor. Suicide dive by Tozawa, but KUSHIDA runs the heels together and rolls into the hover board lock for the win. Jack Gallagher & KUSHIDA defeated Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa @ 9:05 via submission [***] This was a good opener, and the potential of KUSHIDA on 205 Live gives us a ton of fresh matches. Give me a Tozawa vs. KUSHIDA TV match soon.

– The Singhs cut a promo about deserving more in life, they want it all and will be back in starring roles.

– Mike Kanellis is interviewed and says e beat Nese last week, but Nese is in the main event this week and he’s not. Maria arrives and calls him pathetic and

Lince Dorado & Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese : The heels attack as Daivari joins in and beat down the faces until Metalik makes the save. This leads to a six man tag; holla at Teddy Long playas.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, & Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese : The faces run wild at the bell and isolate Daivari as Dorado works him over. The high cross follows for 2.Metaliik tags in and then works quick tags and double teams with Carrillo. Daivari then cuts off Dorado, Gulak tags in and grounds Dorado and tags in Nese. He grounds things and the leg drop follows for 2. Dorado counters back but Nese follows with knee strikes, covering for 2. Daivari tags back in and lays the boots to Dorado. He follows with ground and pound, and tags Gulak in. He continues to control, laying in strikes and Nese tags back in. Daivari chokes out Dorado and Nese tags in Gulak. He grounds things and follows with knee strikes. Dorado hits a desperation RANA and tags in Metalik. He runs wild on Nese, hits the missile dropkick and takes out the other heels, but gets cut of by Nese on the floor. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Gulak tags in and continues to ground Metalik and then rips at the mask. He keeps Metalik grounded and tags in Daivari who lays the boots to Metalik and covers for 2. He grounds the action, as Gulak tags back in and swing Metalik around and the powerslam follows for 2. Nese back in and lays the boots to Metalik and ground things with a body scissors. Daivari tags back in and follows with ground and pound. Metalik hits a desperation sling blade and Carrillo tags in. He runs wild on Gulak and the standing moonsault follows for 2. He takes out Daivari and then hits the disaster kick on Nese. Carrillo heads up top and moonsaults to the floor onto the pile. Back in and he covers for 2. Carrillo up top and the missile dropkick follows for 2 as Nese makes the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet and Carrillo cradles Gulak for 2.The heels tag control and double team Carrillo as the Nese 450 gets 2. They all work up top, the faces battle back but moonsaults are countered, and they fires back with superkicks and everyone is down. Dorado tags back in and Gulak powerbombs him for 2. Carrillo takes out Nese, Metalik cuts of Daivari and Carrillo follows with a tope as Metalik flies to the floor. Dorado hits the shooting star press on Gulak and picks up the win. Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, & Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese @ 18:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun trios match that continued the issues between all six men and also added to the build for Sunday’s Cruiserweight Title Match.

