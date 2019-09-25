Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza @ 14:30 via pin [***½]

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese @ 14:35 via pin [***½]

– The Singhs cut a promo, they are still a thing, and threaten a return to the ring.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza : they lock up, working to the ropes and breaking clean. They lock up again, Garza grounds the action, but Carrillo counters out into an arm bar. Garza counters back and starts attacking the leg until Carrillo escapes. They pick up the pace and work into counters and end in a standoff. They trade arm drags and Garza offers a handshake, Carrillo refuses and attacks with strikes and kicks but Garza counters back and the trousers are off. He dropkicks Carrillo to the floor, heads up top and follows with a moonsault to the floor. Garza lays in chops and rolls back in . Carrillo rolls in and eats a dropkick as Garza covers for 2. Garza follow with knee strikes in the corner, and Carrillo spills to the floor. Back in and Garza follows with a dropkick in the corner, covering for 2. He grounds the action, covering for 2. Garza keeps things grounded, countering the back handspring kick with a dropkick. Carrillo fights to his knees, and then to his feet an escapes, slamming Garza down. he follows with kicks and the rolling dropkick. He follows with arm drags an the standing moonsault for 2. Carrillo dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and Carrillo hits the missile dropkick for 2. He follows with strikes, heads up top and Garza crotches him and the dropkick gets 2. Garza follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Carrillo fires back with kicks and hits the spinning elbow off the top for 2. Carrillo heads back up top and drops back down into the pendulum hold, but Garza counters into one of his own. Carrillo then gets a cradle for 2. They work into a double down, Garza is up first and hits a slam and springboard moonsault for 2. Garza misses a charge, posts himself and Carrillo hits a sketchy Aztec press for the win. Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza @ 14:30 via pin [***½] The finish could have been cleaner, but this was a really good and fun opening match to kick off the show.

– Brian Kendrick says that he attacked Tozawa & Gallagher last week due to their disrespect. He’s a veteran and pioneer, if there is no Kendrick, there is no 205 Live. He hasn’t had a title shot in three years, and won’t be treated like a rookie that has to earn his strikes. He will show the locker room what respect looks like. So we’re rebooting Kendrick back to the factory settings of the early 205 Live days.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese : Gulak and Burch begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Burch takes control as he grounds things. Gulak counters out and Burch escapes and takes him back down. Gulak takes him to the ropes, and they trade shoulder tackles. Burch grounds things again, Gulak fires back and Burch tags in Lorcan. They double team Gulak, and Lorcan covers for 2. He works quick tags with Burch and double teams follow for 2. The double teams suplex follows and gets 2. Burch grounds Gulak, attacks the hands and keeps Gulak grounded until Nese distracts him as Gulak cuts him off. Nese tags in and takes control, covering for 2. He keeps things grounded, working a neck crank, but Burch tags in Lorcan and he lays in chops and uppercuts. He works over Gulak as well, hitting corner attacks on both until Nese pokes the eyes and stuns Lorcan off the ropes and the springboard moonsault gets 2. Gulak tags in and lays the boots to Lorcan as Nese follows with strikes. Lorcan fires back, but Nese cuts him off with a spin kick for 2. He grounds the action, Gulak tags in and they follow with double teams as Gulak covers for 2. He grounds Lorcan, follows with head butts but Lorcan dumps him. Tag to Burch and h follows with uppercuts and a missile dropkick. Lorcan back in and Nese makes the save as it breaks down. Lorcan hits the blockbuster on Gulak, transitions to the half crab and Burch crossfaces Nese at the same time. Gulak kicks Lorcan into Burch, breaking the submissions. Burch grab up Gulak on his shoulders, but Gulak counters out and runs him into Lorcan. Nese hits a dive onto Lorcan and the 450 follows for 2 as Lorcan makes the save. Burch head butts Nese, Lorcan back in after taking out Gulak and the doomsday uppercut gets 2 on Nese. Lorcan hits a lariat on Nese, Burch in and the double team implant DDT finishes Nese. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese @ 14:35 via pin [***½] This was another very good match, with Lorcan getting revenge by bringing in long time NXT tag team partner Danny Burch. This was just a smartly laid out and well executed tag tem match with the babyfaces prevailing.

