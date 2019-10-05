Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 10.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 8:15 via submission [***]

– Non-Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura went to a no contest @ 2:20 [NR]

– Career vs. Career Ladder Match: Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon @ 12:10 [***½]

– Braun Strowman, The Miz, & Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Styles, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, & Randy Orton @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Lumberjack Match: Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan @ 9:00 via pin [**½]

– WWE Title Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Champion Kofi Kingston @ 0:10 via pin [NR]

– Vince & Stephanie arrive to kick off the show. They welcome us to Smackdown on Fox.

– Becky Lynch arrives and is excited to be here. She loves this show because this is where she changed the game, and she’s ready to kick some ass. King Corbin arrives to interrupt, and says he should be kicking of the show because he’s the man. THE ROCK arrives and the place loses their shit. Rock says he changed the WWE by coining the term Smackdown, which then became a WWE institution. He calls Corbin a broke ass burger king on crack, and finally the Rock has come back home. Corbin interrupts him, and says this isn’t Rock’s home any more and that he isn’t the great one. He steals Rock’s catchphrases and asks Corbin if he thinks he’s really the king and calls him a 34-year old virgin at comic-con. Lynch is the man, and Lynch says she’d have bigger testicles than Corbin is she had them. Corbin runs down Lebron James and Rock & Lynch shut him down and Rock says Corbin is legit, and a super tough dude. Rock then leads the crowd in a chant of STD, and then says Corbin is embarrassed and angry. But he deserves it. Corbin gets ready to fight and gets his ass beat by both. The people’s elbow follows and Lynch follows with kicks, Rock bottom by Rock and Corbin powders.

Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks : Bayley and Charlotte begin with Charlotte laying in chops ad lays the boots to her. Bayley fires back, tags in Banks and the running meteora follows for 2. Charlotte fires back with chops, a knee strikes and the running boot sends Banks to the floor. Lynch knocks Bayley to the floor but Banks slams Charlotte off the top and to the floor. Post break and Charlotte fights of Bayley and tags in Lynch. She runs wild on Bayley, hits the XPLODER and follows with the second rope leg drop for 2. Bayley cradles her for 2, but Lynch cuts her off and tags in Charlotte. Natural selection gets 2 as Banks makes the save. Lynch and Banks brawl, it breaks down and Lynch heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. Charlotte up top and the moonsault to the floor takes out Bayley & Banks. Back in and the figure eight follows on Bayley & Bayley taps. Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 8:15 via submission [***] This was a good opener with a great energy that likely sets up Charlotte to challenge Bayley on Sunday.

– New Day is interviewed about tonight’s main event. Kofi plans to overcome the odds tonight.

– Firefly Funhouse interrupts Seth’s entrance. Bray & the puppets introduce themselves. Ramblin Rabbit is dressed like Seth, and warns Seth not to face the Fiend. Bray interrupts him and puts him in a “cell” match against Mercy The Buzzard, who kills the rabbit for like the 4th time. Bray laughs, and tells Seth that history has a way of repeating itself; see you in hell.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : This is non-title; Sami is at ringside. Nakamura instantly gets the arm bar, but Seth powers up into a buckle bomb. He follows with suicide dives, and Sami then distracts him. Nakamura fires back but Seth hits sling blade. The enziguri follows and the flying knee, and superkick connect. The blackout is stopped as the Fiend’s music hits. Lights out and Seth runs to the ramp, and the Fiend attacks with the mandible claw and tosses him off the stage. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura went to a no contest @ 2:20 [NR] A fine go home angle for HIAC on Sunday.

Career vs. Career Ladder Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens : Shane gets introduced and Kevin attacks. They brawl to the ring and Kevin dumps him and makes a ladder bridge and slams Shane into it. He slides another ladder in and climbs until Shane cuts him of and hits a Russian leg sweep. Shane climbs and Kevin stops that and follows with strikes. Shane fights off the stunner but eats a clothesline. Shane then dropkicks a ladder into Kevin’s face and then hits him with it. Shane dismantles the announce table, lays Kevin onto it and follows with strikes. He hits him with part of the table, a few times and heads up top. Shane looks for the big elbow drop, and it connects. Post break and Kevin lays Shane on the ladder bridge and hits the frog splash off of the top and breaking the ladder, and possibly Shane. Back in and Kevin climbs but Shane cuts him off with a chair shot. More chair shots follow, he lays Kevin in the corner and lays a ladder on him. He looks for coast to coast, and hits it. Kevin spills to the floor and Shane looks to climb. Kevin is back in and stops him. He powerbombs Shane onto a ladder in the corner, climbs and wins. Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon @ 12:10 [***½] This was really good and fun, with fun spots, a hot crowd, and the right result; get rid of all authority figures going forward please.

– Post match, Kevin fires and stuns Shane.

– Kayla interviews Heyman, who has the footage of Brock murdering Rey & Dominic on Raw shown. Heyman says that Rey was in Brock’s way and Brock got rid of him. Tonight, Brock wins the WWE championship.

Braun Strowman, The Miz, & Heavy Machinery vs. vs. AJ Styles, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, & Randy Orton : Miz and Dolph begin with Dolph hitting zigzag almost right away. Miz battles back and hits a DDT. Braun tags in and runs wild with tackles and clotheslines for 2. It breaks down, Orton attacks Miz, and the bodies hit the floor. Braun follows with tackles on the floor to the heels, and post Dolph after facing off with Tyson Fury. Braun accidentally tosses Dolph into him and then powerslams Dolph for the win. Braun Strowman, The Miz, & Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Styles, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, & Randy Orton @ 2:45 via pin [NR] This was here to get a Sports Center moment and I suppose a potential tease for Braun vs. Fury down the line.

– Post match, Fury hops the rail and teases a fight with Braun, but security holds him back.

– Earlier in the day, Marshmello won the 24/7 championship and later lost it. Daniel Bryan joins commentary.

Lumberjack Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan : They brawl at the bell with Rowan taking control. He knocks Reigns to the floor and he gets rolled back in and then dumps Rowan. He fights off the lumberjacks and slams Reigns to the barricade. He rolls back in and the lumberjacks beat down Reigns and then roll him back in. The big boot by Rowan gets 2. Post break and Rowan has things grounded. Reigns fights to his feet, fires back and lays in clotheslines. The Samoan drop follows for 2. Rowan cuts off the superman punch and Reigns fires back and hits it the second time. Harper arrives, takes out the geeks and Bryan until Reigns hits the big dog dive. Rowan powerbombs Ali into Reigns and back in, hits the cross body for 2. Reigns counters the claw slam, but Harper attacks and Bryan then takes him out with the busaiku knee Spear by Reigns and he wins. Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan @ 9:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that served as a fine go home angle for Sunday’s tag team match.

– Bryan & Roman shake hands post match.

WWE Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar : Big E, Woods, & Paul Heyman are at ringside. Lesnar immediately hits an F5 and wins the title. Brock Lesnar defeated Champion Kofi Kingston @ 0:10 via pin [NR] I was hoping that Kofi would get something in, but the move to end his title run was the right call.

– Post match, Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez (the man that destroyed Brock to win the UFC Heavyweight title) arrive. Velasquez takes down Brock and unloads with round and pound. Brock bails and Velasquez stands tall.

