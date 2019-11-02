Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 8:40 via pin [**¾]

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Miz @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– Rhea Ripley & Tegan Nox defeated Fire & Desire @ 1:30 via submission [NR]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole BAY BAY defeated Daniel Bryan @ 20:40 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Renee Young, Tom Phillips, & Aiden English are on commentary.

Brock Collects a Check While Paul Talks : Paul introduces himself and praises Brock’s victory at Crown Jewel. But Brock is pissed, and they air the whole Brock vs. Cain match, and then the attack by Rey. Paul says they have problem and Brock wants Rey, but Vince said he couldn’t do that because Rey is exclusive to Raw. Paul says that Brock will go to Raw on Monday for Rey, and if anyone tries to stop them, what can they do to stop Brock? Paul says Brock quits Smackdown and will hunt Rey Mysterio.

– Triple H appears with HBK backstage as Brock & Paul leave.

Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : Banks is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes, and Nikki cradles her for 2. She follows with arm drags and another cradle for 2. Nikki follows with a head scissors, dropkick and DDT on the floor. Back in and Nikki covers for 2. Post break and Bayley has taken control until Nikki cradles her for 2. Bayley cuts her off and they trade strikes. Bayley pulls her to the floor and slams her to the steps. Back in and Bayley covers for 2. Bayley misses a charge, Nikki fires back and hits the cross body. She follows with clotheslines, the corner splash and bulldog. She heads up top and the high cross gets 2. Banks cuts off the anarchist suplex, Nikki takes her out but Bayley attacks and the top rope elbow follows for 2. Bayley cuts off the tornado DDT, but Nikki traps her in the ring skirt and beats he down. Banks shoves her off the ropes and the rose plan finishes it. Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 8:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opening match with a really good post match angle.

– Shayna Baszler arrives, takes out Banks and lays out Bayley to big NXT chants. The build to Survivor Series begins.

– Pat McAfee Joins commentary.

– Sami Zayn is interviewed and says it’s a weird night, and talks about the NXT influence tonight. But NXT needs to watch what they do, because it could end up badly tonight. Matt Riddle & Keith Lee arrive, and Sami kisses their asses and leaves. They follow him and Sami runs for his life. They chase him into the arena, and Sami begs off. Riddle hits the final flash and bro Derrick. Lee follows with a moonsault as NXT stands tall.

– We get footage of Fury vs. Strowman from Crown Jewel.

MIZ TV : There is no Fiend tonight due to the travel issues, so Miz will allegedly interview himself. Miz comments on the Fiend winning the Universal title at Crown Jewel, and we get footage. The Fiend won’t be here so Miz talks about NXT’s inclusion tonight, and he likes it. Tommaso Ciampa arrives and says that this is supposed to be “must-see TV.” He introduces himself and says he’s the greatest sports entertainer of all-time. Miz thinks the entire world revolves around him, but he is everything wrong with Raw & Smackdown while he’s breaking his neck for NXT as Miz plays the part, Ciampa is the part. Miz says he’s heard it all before, and then puts over Ciampa. For 15-years, people old the Miz he was just playing the part, so if Ciampa wants to make a statement, make the damn statement. Miz challenges him to a match.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz : They lock up and Miz gets an arm drag. Lockup again and Ciampa follows with a shoulder tackle, but Miz cradles him for 2. He dumps Ciampa and to the floor and Ciampa slams him to the barricades and apron. Back in and Ciampa grounds the action. Miz fights to his feet, hits a knee strike and neck breaker for 2. Miz follows with kicks, the double knees and Ciampa then cuts him off with a lariat. The running knee strike follows for 2. Miz counters back, chop blocks the knee and Ciampa fights off the figure four and Miz kinda sandbags him on a powerbomb and follows with a DDT and figure four. Ciampa powers up and rolls the hold and makes the ropes. Ciampa gets the small package for 2. The half crab follows, but Miz cradles him for 2. They trade chops, Miz hits the corner clothesline and heads up top but Ciampa cuts him of, fairy tale ending and Miz is done. Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Miz @ 7:45 via pin [***] Good match overall, and I loved Ciampa winning.

– Daniel Bryan meets with Triple H & HBK, hyping Survivor Series. Triple H says it looks like someone was looking for a fight and Bryan challenges him to a match tonight. Triple H claims he doesn’t have his gear, and Adam Cole (BAY BAY) arrives and they book Cole vs. Bryan for the title tonight.

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Rhea Ripley & Tegan Nox : Carmella’s music hits but Bianca Belair is kicking the shit out of Carmella & Dana backstage. Nox & Ripley attack at the bell, they run wild until Mandy fires back. Ripley hits the dropkick, Nox dumps Sonya to the announce table. The shiniest wizard and inverted cloverleaf finishes it. Rhea Ripley & Tegan Nox defeated Fire & Desire @ 1:30 via submission [NR] Beautiful squash.

– Stephanie arrives and puts over Lacey vs. Natalya at Crown Jewel and we get a video package.

Champion Adam Cole BAY BAY vs. Daniel Bryan : HBK & Triple H join commentary. They lock up and work into counters, working to the ropes and then trade strikes as Bryan follows with uppercuts and kicks. Cole battles back, grounds the action, and then follows with a shoulder tackle, Bryan fires back with kicks and starts attacking the arm. The Romero special follows, Bryan transitions into a dragon sleeper. Cole escapes, and hits a big boot for 2. They do the Tiger Mask/Dynamite Kid suplex spot to the floor. Post break and Cole hits the neck breaker for 2. He follows with grounded strikes and covers again for 2. The figure four headlock follows, but Bryan makes the ropes. Cole follows with strikes, Bryan fires back with uppercuts and follows with clotheslines. Cole fires back, gets dumped and Bryan follows with the knee strike off of the apron. Back in and Bryan heads up top, and the missile dropkick follows. He follows with a corner dropkick, they work up top but Cole counters the RAN into a sunset flip for 2. The running kick get Cole 2 again. Bryan dumps Cole, hits a suicide dive but Cole cuts off the second with an enziguri. Post break and they work up top and Bryan slips out, counters and hits a spider German. The flying head butt misses, and Cole hits the OG last shot for 2. Cole sets, drops the kneepad and Bryan counters the last shot into a rolling half crab. He transitions to a knee bar, but Cole makes the ropes. Bryan now follows with leg kicks, talks shit while doing so and Cole fires back and the backstabber follow for 2. Bryan counters back with the YES lock, stomps and back to the YES lock. Cole fights, but Bryan stops him from making the ropes, adds in the other arm but Cole uses a foot to make the ropes. Bryan follows with grounded kicks, an cradles Cole for 2. The head kick follows and the busaiku knee is cut off by a superkick, the Panama sunrise and last shot finish it. Champion Adam Cole BAY BAY defeated Daniel Bryan @ 20:40 via pin [****] You give these two 20-mnutes and no bullshit and you get a great match that shows how good Bryan still is and helped raise the stock of Cole.

– Post match, Team NXT takes the ring and Triple H says if you want to pick a fight with them at Survivor Series, you got it. He has an army, blood and family and they are ready for a fight. This is their war, their fight and their ring. They have fired the first shot, so Raw & Smackdown, what do you have? We are NXT.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 63. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week five of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW, and preview MLW Superfight. The show is approximately 96-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (10.30.19) Review: 2:45

* NXT (10.30.19) Review: 34:45

* The Comparison/Who Won Week Five: 54:45

* MLW Superfight PPV Preview: 1:02:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.