Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.29.19  

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode @ 13:40 via pin [**¾]

– Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro @ 11:10 via pin [***]

It’s… THE BIG DOG : Roman Reigns opens the show. He wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving. It means family, good health and happiness and this time last year all he had is family, he had a rough year, but he is blessed and thanks the fans. He is thankful that Team Smackdown kicked some ass and he didn’t do it alone. He praises NXT but says Smackdown got the job done. He thanks Ali, Gable, and Braun for their help. But they had a dummy on the team and won’t thank him. He calls out King Corbin and he arrives. Corbin says he won’t thank Reigns, because his leadership won the match for Smackdown because he eliminated two people before Reigns took him out. Reigns was jealous of him. Reigns says Corbin didn’t get anything done and says Corbin can try and get it done tonight. Corbin says Reigns isn’t a role model and is still a step behind. Corbin says his Thanksgiving involved the fattest turkey, drank wine and had servants wait on him. He says Reigns’ wife burned their turkey but he didn’t notice since he’s used to dog food and runs down the crowd. He’s a king, and suggests Reigns fight Roode. Who writes this bullshit? The verbiage gets worse by the week.

Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode : Dolph & Corbin are at ringside. They lock up and Roode hits a shoulder tackle. Lock up again and Roode looks to ground things, but Reigns counters back and hits a tackle. Roode powders. Back in and Roode attacks with strikes, lays the boots to Reigns but Reigns fires back and follows with mounted strikes and dumps Roode. Reigns follows him out and hits the drive by. Corbin distracts him and Dolph grabs at him as Roode knocks Reigns into the announce table. The spinebuster onto the table follows, and then slams him to the barricade. Post break and Reigns fires back with clotheslines and takes control back. The big boot follows and Dolph distracts Reigns as Roode cradles him for 2. The blockbuster follows for 2. Roode sets for the glorious DDT, but Reigns cradles him for 2 and then powerbombs him for 2. Reigns sets and the superman punch is countered as Roode powders. Reigns takes out Dolph and then gets posted and slammed to the steps. Back in and Roode heads up top and flies into a superman punch and that gets 2. Roode counters the spear into a spinebuster for 2. Roode gets the scepter and Reigns cuts him off, takes out Corbin and the spear finishes it. Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode @ 13:40 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good as the crowd was into it and then Reigns fought off the heels to stand tall.

– Dolph attacks post match, he’s fought off, Reigns fights of Corbin but Roode attacks. He gets a chair, sets it up lays Reigns on it. The scepter shot misses, and Reigns fights him off. He then spears Roode through the barricade and tosses a chair onto him and then another. Reigns grabs the steps and takes out Dolph. He then topples the announce table onto Roode.

– Roode was stretchered out during the break.

– We get highlights from the Fiend vs. Bryan at Survivor Series.

– Firefly Funhouse time, as Bray welcomes us to the show. He’s thankful to be Universal Champion, and sharing is caring. He loves his new toy and had a blast playing with Bryan and wants to do it again. Bray says Bryan can have his wish come true if he lets him in. That’s it.

– We get a Sheamus video package. He calls Smackdown pathetic & soft, he’s coming back and Smackdown will be his.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : They feuded on social media this week, leading to this match. Ali takes early control until Gulak cuts him off with chops. Ali fires back, but Gulak throws him off the ropes with a slam for 2. Ali counters back, but Gulak counters into a half crab. Ali fights and gets to his feet as the superkick gets 2. Ali sends him to the buckles, and the tornado DDT follows. Ali up top and the 450 finishes it. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 2:55 via pin [NR] Nice to see Ali win, but also disappointing to se that they have nothing for Gulak.

– We get highlights from the Women’s Survivor Series tag match, where Smackdown lost and then Bayley losing in the main event.

Banks & Bayley Address The Women’s Division : Banks says she’s not here for a rah-rah speech and Bayley says at Survivor Series, the women’s division failed. They didn’t love because NXT was better, they lost because the locker room let them down. They are leaders and have to keep it real and be strong. Banks say the weak link was her whole damn team. She runs them all down and Lacey Evans arrives. She says she spent the entire nigh preparing Thanksgiving dinner for 36 people and doesn’t have time for these two classless women. She wouldn’t trust them to lead a chicken dance at a party and says a real woman should be the leader. One with style, class, confidence and sophistication… and that wouldn’t tap out under pressure. Lacey lays out Banks and leaves.

– Daniel Bryan is interviewed and is asked about Bray’s challenge. But back to the Funhouse as they have finished dinner, Huskus ate too much. Bray says the Thanksgiving story is a lie, sand say the first one was between the musclemen & reptilians. This leads to a wacky rap video with Huskus & Bray, doing the muscleman dance. Is this what being on acid feels like? Bryan looks as confused as the rest of us and doesn’t respond.

– This was also set up on social media as Mandy makes fun of Nikki.

Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville : Sonya attacks and runs wild at the bell. She grounds Nikki, but Nikki fires up and hits the bulldog. Mandy distracts her as Sonya slams Nikki off the top but Nikki then cradles Sonya for the win. Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:40 via pin [NR] A match.

– Post match, Fire & Desire attack until Alexa Bliss makes her return to make the save.

– Bryan meets with Miz backstage and Miz says they aren’t friends and that the Fiend changes people for the worse. You survived once, but is it worth it to try it again? Miz says Bryan’s family can’t afford to lose him. Bryan gets angry and Miz walks off.

– Drake tries to kiss Dana under the mistletoe and fails. Elias returns and sings a song about bring back.

– New Day arrives for their open challenge. They banter about Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and Sami arrives as Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro accept the challenge.

Champions The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro : Kofi and Cesaro begin with Cesaro taking control. Nakamura tags in and he follows with knee strikes. Kofi counters back and hits a dropkick for 2. Distraction by Cesaro and Nakamura cuts off Kofi. Cesaro follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, tags in Nakamura and they isolate Kofi in their corner. Sami gets involved as the heels maintain control. Post break and Big E tags in and runs wild with suplexes on Nakamura. The running splash misses as Nakamura follows with knee strikes. Big E counters back with an STO and covers for 2. He fires up but Nakamura hits ahead kick. Cesaro tags in and the top rope head butt follows for 2. New Day battles back, dumping Cesaro and the doomsday double stomp connects for 2. Kofi dumps Cesaro and the assisted dive eats an uppercut. Back in and Kinshasa is countered into a cradle for 2. Kinshasa sorta hits for 2 as it breaks down, Big E gets posted and Cesaro follows with uppercuts on Kofi, but Kofi fires back and Cesaro cuts off trouble in paradise. Sami in, the ref stops him and tosses him to the back. Kofi hits trouble in paradise and wins. Champions The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro @ 11:10 via pin [***] Good match with an incredibly flat finish.

Daniel Bryan Talks : Bryan arrives and says that Bray offered him another title shot. Many gave him unsolicited advice, saying the Fiend will change him, but maybe he needs that. He was nervous at Survivor Series. He felt change at Survivor Series due to the fans, their passion and energy made him realize who he should have been this entire time. He’s claimed the YES movement is dead, but maybe the fans brought it back to life. Should he accept and we get YES chants. Bray appears on the screen and he’s happy about this. He says Miz is right, because HE will show everyone Bryan’s true form. Bryan helped build and change him. Bray introduces a new face and the lights go out and the Fiend appears from under the ring and gets the mandible claw dragging him under the ring. He rips out a bunch of Bryan’s hair and throws it on the mat.

