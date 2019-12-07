Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose @ 4:17 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: The Revival defeated Ali & Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, & Heavy Machinery @ 17:20 via pin [**¾]

– Lacey Evans defeated Jenny Boots & Tights @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 17:50 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Hoping we get this tonight …

Oh… we’re getting this…

– We open with highlights of the Fiend assaulting Daniel Bryan last week.

Miz TV : Miz kicks off the show for another addition of Miz TV. he was supposed to interview Daniel Bryan, but due to what happened last week, that isn’t happening. He’s never seen eye to eye with Bryan and they aren’t friends, but Smackdown needs Bryan. The Fiend tried to take that away last week. Miz cares and wants to find out what happened. Bray appears in the funhouse, hanging a picture of Bryan. Bray says Miz doesn’t want to know what really happened, Bryan may be “with him,” and he may not be done with him yet. He doesn’t think Bryan will make it to TLC, but maybe Miz wants to play instead. The puppets appear and Ramblin Rabbit tells Miz to Run. Bray says family is the word of the day and he used to have a family, but now he can join a new one. He holds up a pic of Miz, Maryse, and their kids. Miz rushes to the back.

– Miz is on the phone with Maryse and tells her everything will be fine and to lock the doors. He will do something about this, but will come home right now.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose : Sonya & Nikki are at ringside. They lock up and Bliss grounds things until Rose fights to her feet. Bliss grounds her again and Rose powders. Bliss follows but Rose hits the running knee strike. She slams Bliss to he apron and back in, covers for 2. Rose grounds things, rips off her eye lashes and Bliss fires back until Rose hits a dropkick for 2. Bliss counters the implant buster and cradles her for 2. Rose talks shit and Bliss fires up and slams her down. She follows with strikes, and a basement dropkick. Bliss stomps on her and Sonya distracts her, Nikki attacks and Bliss hits the DDT. Twisted Bliss finishes it. Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose @ 4:17 via pin [**] This was ok, I’m sure we’ll get a tag match next week.

– Drake Maverick questions Dana Brooke about her date with Batista. Drake feels rejected, and asks what Batista has that he doesn’t. Elias arrives and mocks Drake via song. Drake slaps him and runs.

– Drake is in the ring and calls out Elias for insulting him, he wants a fight. Elias arrives and Dana is with him. Elias holds him away with one hand and just dodges punches. He spanks Drake like a child and then kicks him to the floor. Drake runs away, so Dana tosses him back in as Elias hits drift away. Dana then climbs in and pins him with one foot.

\

– The Miz walks to leave, but sees red lights in a room and charges in. He finds a pic of Bray photo shopped in with his family. Bray lays him out and lays the pic on him.

– Miz is checked on and is pissed.

– Commentary hypes today’s Tribute to the Troops taping.

– The New Day arrives and joins commentary.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Ali & Chad Gable vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery : Metalik and Gable begin. They work into counters as Gable grounds the action. Ali tags in as they pick up the pace, work into random flippity doos and end in a standoff. Dorado & Tucker tag in as Tucker goes lucha with Dorado and the Revival try to attack, they get taken out and Tucker used Dorado as a weapon until Dorado hits the golden rewind. Otis tags in and gets dumped. The luchas follow with dives and back in, Metalik flies into the compactor and the luchas are done @ 3:02. Post break and Gable has Tucker grounded. Tucker fires up and Dash tags in and takes out Ali. Tucker fights him of, Gable tags back in and Tucker fights of Dawson. Tag to Otis and he runs wild on Dawson. He dances and shakes off the attack of Dawson, hits a suplex and dumps Dash. The caterpillar connects but Dash sunset flips him for the elimination @ 9:25. The final four brawl, they spill to he floor as the Revival take control. They talk shit to New Day, and toss Ali & Gable into them. They all argue. Post break and the Revival have the heat on Gable. Gable escapes, battles back and Germans them both. Rolling Germans on Dash, superkick by Ali and Dawson makes the save. Ali enziguris Dash, but rolls into a lariat. The tornado DDT follows for 2. Ali counters back into a cradle for 2. The tornado DDT follows and the faces follow with dives, but Ali’s was cut off. Back in and Gable gets the ankle lock. Dash escapes, cheap shot by Dawson, shatter machine finishes it. The Revival defeated Ali & Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, & Heavy Machinery @ 17:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, with a fun closing stretch. At least they set up another PPV match.

– Post match, The Revival says that the games are over at TLC. This is their business and livelihood, and will win back their titles with good old fashioned tag team wrestling.

– We get a Reigns/Corbin video package.

– Reigns is interviewed and says he will go about his business tonight. Corbin will be in Dolph’s corner, but the only thing humiliating is that Corbin can’t do it on his own. He will embarrass him at TLC.

– We get a Sheamus video, he’s returning soon.

Lacey Evans vs. Jenny Boots & Tights : Evans takes control right away, grounding things. She rushes Jenny to he corner, the hits the women’s right for the win. Lacey Evans defeated Jenny Boots & Tights @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Sasha Banks arrives and runs down Lacey. Banks says she’s the blue print, the standard, and leader of this division. Lacey is pathetic Mary Poppins wanna be. Don’t mess with me or Bayley, because you’re a bad role model for your bratty little daughter. Lacey says no to mention her daughter again, she’s a former Marine and you don’t want her putting those boots back on. Banks & Bayley failed at Survivor Series and the Marines aught her about leadership and fighting. They go face to face and Lacey scares Banks, who falls to her ass. So Lacey’s a babyface for sure now. Bayley sneak attacks Lacey as she exits and she and Banks beat her down to stand tall.

– Miz will face The Fiend at TLC.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler : Dolph looks for a takedown, fails but manages a neck breaker for 2. He grounds Reigns and takes control. Reigns slowly fights to his feet and gets slammed back down. Dolph charges and Reigns cuts him off with an uppercut. To the floor and Dolph counters the drive by and slams Reigns to the steps. Post break and Dolph has the action grounded. Reigns fights to his feet but is cutoff with a dropkick. He slaps Reigns around, Reigns fires back but Dolph sends him to the buckles. Dolph then sends Reigns to the barricade, claiming he’s teaching him a lesson. Back in and Dolph covers for 1. He grounds things again, as Cole tries to sell this as “a clinic” from Dolph. Reigns slowly fights to his feet. He hits clotheslines and dumps Dolph. Reigns follows and flies of the steps into a superkick. Corbin now arrives on his throne. Post break and Dolph hits a DDT for 2. Reigns fights off zigzag, but Dolph cradles him for 2. Superman punch by Reigns and that gets 2. Dolph counters the spear, posts Reigns and zigzag gets 2. Corbin gets closer to the ring and takes the ref, Reigns takes him out but Dolph cradles him for 2, The spear connects for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 17:50 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good, but felt way too long as it was the same old Reigns formula with no real drama or belief in Dolph actually winning. It was almost 18-minutes to set up the dog food angle, all that was missing was the big stuffed dog.

– Reigns attacks Corbin, fights off his throne minions, but Corbin posts him but Reigns tosses him over the announce table. He looks for a powerbomb until Dolph superkicks him. He shackles Reigns to the post as the minions help and Corbin works over Reigns with strikes. Dolph joins in as Reigns has no friends. They then take dog food and pour it over his head and smear it all over him.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 72. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss John Morrison returning to WWE & his likely role, and then break down week 10 of the NXT vs. AEW Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 89-minutes long. * Intro

* John Morrison’s WWE Return: 5:30

* AEW Dynamite (12.04.19) Review: 15:25

* NXT (12.04.19) Review: 52:35

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.