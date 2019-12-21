Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival @ 12:15 via pin [**¾]

– Carmella defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The New Day defeated Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Dana Brooke @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks went to a double countout @ 4:00 [*]

– The Miz & Daniel Bryan defeated King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler @ 10:35 via submission [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from TLC the return of the closest thing we’re getting to the old American Dragon in WWE and enter the dragon because he’s here to kick off the show. Bryan gets a huge ovation and looks happy to be here. He says he doesn’t know where he went, but the Fiend ripped off his hair and beard and when he woke up, he realize something was missing but he didn’t mind. But when his daughter saw him, she cried and didn’t know him, she only knew Daniel Bryan the man. But he knew who he saw and he liked it and he came back and kicked Wyatt’s ass. He will prove Bray wrong and will make him feel pain. The Miz arrives and says what happened to him was awful, but Bray attacked his family and he wanted to protect his family. But now he wants to take all Bray has and that’s the title. King Corbin arrives and laughs at Miz and makes fun of him. He then mocks Bryan for looking like baby Yoda. He calls Bryan’s brand failure, and remind us he retired Angle, became king and beat Reigns at TLC. He feels he’s the next inline for a title shot and calls them failures as WWE stars and fathers. Dolph arrives and they attack Miz & Bryan, laying them out. Tag team match, playa?

– Heavy Machinery cut a promo on tonight’s match, Christmas is coming. Mandy Rose arrives and is Otis’ secret Santa and brought him a ham to make him feel better and gives him a kiss.

Miracle on 34th Street Fight: The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery : I was hoping they’d bring back the TNA barbed wire Christmas tree match. They brawl at the bell and Heavy Machinery takes early control, clearing the ring. The fight spills to the floras the Revival take control and slam Tucker to the announce table. They shove cookies in Otis’ mouth and hit him with gifts. They set up a table and Tucker makes the save. Otis lays Dash on the table, climbs to the apron and Dawson sprays him with a fire extinguisher and they powerbomb him through the table. Post break and the Revival is working over Tucker until Tucker suplexes Dawson on the ramp. Dash hits him with a gift and pulls out a bowling ball. He of course rolls it into his balls. Back in and they have a tree, and whip Tucker balls first into it; a lot of testicular trauma here. MY GOD THEY TOOK OUT THE HAM, THAT HAM HAD A FAMILY GOD DAMNIT! Otis is fired up now and takes kendo shots and then slams dash into the gifts. He runs wild, busts out a bag of LEGOS. He slams Dawson onto them and slams both at the same time. Corner splash into the tree follows and the caterpillar connects. Tucker back in, compactor and that’s that. Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival @ 12:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and solidly entertaining.

– Otis eats ham and meets with Mandy. He apologizes for the ham’s destruction and she hugs him. She’s now covered in his sweat and disgusted.

-The Revival rants at the crowd and the garbage around the ring. They are upset about the recent matches they have been put into and it’s a joke. They just want good, old fashioned tag team wrestling, which is gone because of sports entertainment. Elias arrives and wants to give them a song, and does, running them down.

– Sami meets with Braun backstage. He drew him for the secret Santa and asks him what he wants. Braun doesn’t by this bullshit and Cesaro & Nakamura arrive. Braun says he wants an IC Title shot for Christmas. Sami says they can’t since Nak is booked tonight.

Carmella vs. Sonya Deville : They lockup and Sonya attacks with strike and the sliding knee for 2. Sonya follows with kicks, Carmella fires back and follows with a clothesline. Superkicks follow and the code of silence finishes it. Carmella defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Poor Sonya.

– We get another Sheamus is coming video.

Champions The New Day vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura : Sami is at ringside. Kofi and Nakamura begin as they trade. Kofi follows with the springboard dropkick for 2. Cesaro tags in and double teams follow for 2. The gut wrench suplex follow for 2. Cesaro grounds things, Nakamura tags in and delivers kicks. Kofi fires back, tags in Big E and he runs wild, hits suplexes and the running splash. Nakamura cuts him off but runs into the STO for 2. Cesaro is dumped and Kofi follows with a dive. Sami distracts Big E, Nakamura dumps him and Cesaro attacks with the running uppercut. Nakamura follows with knee strikes and whips Big E to the steps. Post break and Big E dumps Cesaro. Nakamura tags in and cuts off the tag. He follows with a knee strike and Kinshasa is countered by a huge Big E lariat. Kofi & Cesaro tag in and Kofi runs wild, hits a RANA and the running stomp follows for 2. He hits a clothesline and the boom drop gets 2. Cesaro counters trouble in paradise with the pop up uppercut for 2. Big E dumps him, and the assisted dive by Kofi follows. Back in and Kofi hits the high cross for 2. Nakamura takes out Big E, swing by Cesaro on Kofi and that gets 2. Kofi counters the Gotch and gets the cradle for 2. Champions The New Day defeated Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura @ 12:10 via pin [***] Good tag match with the right winners and a post match to continue building Braun vs. Nakamura.

– The losers attack post match until BRAUN makes the save. He runs wild, hits tackles and Sami saves Nakamura.

– Miz thanks Bryan for saving him at TLC, and Bryan says he did it for himself, and then agree that they still hate each other. They agree to work together in the main event.

Champion Bayley vs. Dana Brooke : Sasha Banks is at ringside. They lockup and work to the ropes. Bayley quickly grounds things and the sliding clothesline follows for 2. Dana fires back, follows with kicks and Bayley cuts her off and lays the boots to her. The suplex follows for 2. Bayley grounds the action, Dana fights to her feet and hits an enziguri. Dana up top and the swanton follows for 2. She follows with clotheslines, and the back handspring elbow. The cartwheel splash gets 2. Bayley counters the powerbomb, stuns Dana off the ropes and finishes her with the rose plant. Champion Bayley defeated Dana Brooke @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was a perfectly ok match.

– Banks & Bayley look to attack Dana but Lacey makes the save and challenges Banks to a match.

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks : Banks attacks and takes control right away, hits double knees and covers for 2. She follows with kicks, and the suplex follows for 2. Evans battles back, but Banks hits a dropkick. The running meteora follows for 2. Banks works her over in the corner and Evans fires back, follows with knee strikes and slams Banks to the apron and dumps her. To the floor they go and Bayley distracts Evans as Banks attacks. Banks works over Evans in front of her daughter at ringside and the bell rings. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks went to a double countout @ 4:00 [*] Solid angle advancement, but as a match it was bad and there was just nothing there. Lacey’s daughter mean-mugging Sasha at ringside was the star of the match, kid’s a good worker.

– The four brawl on the floor and it all ends, we’re likely getting a tag match net week.

The Miz & Daniel Bryan vs, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler : They brawl at the bell with Bryan working over Dolph with kicks. Miz lays in kicks on Corbin and they are working together early on after initially arguing. Post break and Bryan runs wild on Corbin. Corner dropkicks follow until Corbin hits deep six for 2. Dolph tags in and maintains the heat on Bryan, covering for 2. He cuts off the tag, and Corbin joins in for double teams. He keeps Bryan grounded, Dolph back in and this has slowed to a crawl. Dolph follows with strikes, Corbin follows with clotheslines, strikes and elbows. They work up top, Bryan fights him off and hits the missile dropkick. Miz & Dolph tag in, Miz takes control and the DDT gets 2 as Corbin makes the save. It breaks down as Dolph covers Miz for 2 after a zigzag. Miz counters the superkick, gets the figure four as Bryan takes out Corbin; Dolph taps. The Miz & Daniel Bryan defeated King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler @ 10:35 via submission [**½] This was a perfectly solid house show style match.

– Lights out and the Fiend is heard laughing.

– Next week, Miz vs. Bryan vs. Corbin for a title shot at Wyatt,

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 76. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a big week 12 of NXT vs. AEW TV, and also dive into some quick news notes on New Day, Marty Scurll, Nick Aldis, & Killer Kross. The show is approximately 86-minutes long. * Intro

* Quick News Roundup (New Day, Scurll, Aldis, & Kross): 2:15

* AEW Dynamite Review (12.18.19): 21:10

* NXT TV Review (12.18.19): 59:15

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:17:35 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.