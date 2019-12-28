Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– New Day & Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn @ 12:30 via pin [***]

– Carmella defeated Mandy Rose @ 3:30 via pin [*]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz went to a no contest @ 2:40 [NR]

– Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke @ 6:00 via submission [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz & King Corbin @ 20:20 via submission [***½]

– Elias kicks off the show with a tune, mocking Bayley, Shane McMahon, Lashley & Lana.

– It looked like a refreshing non-promo start to the show, until Corbin arrived and started yammering on about his success and calling Bryan & Miz terrible fathers. They are also former world champions that main evented Mania, but he says he’s the rightful number one contender. He continues to run them down and says only he can beat the Fiend. Reigns’ music hits, Corbin falls off his throne and Reigns attacks Corbin. He hits the superman punch and Corbin then escapes.

– Corbin rants backstage to the agents and wants the match postponed.

– New Day arrives.

New Day & Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn : This is Sami’s first TV match since August. Cesaro and Big E begin. Big E takes control, Kofi tags in and dumps Nakamura. Sami distracts him and Nakamura attacks. Sami follows with ground and pound, dumps Kofi and Cesaro attacks. Post break and Cesaro has the heat on Kofi until Kofi fires back and Nakamura cuts him off. Cesaro joins in for double teams, and the suplex gets 2. Kofi cuts him off with a jawbreaker, but Cesaro mows him down with an uppercut. Nakamura back in and a suplex and knee strikes follow. He grounds the action, Kofi fights but the abdominal stretch follows as Nakamura mocks Big E. Nakamura then attacks Big E, but Kofi hits a desperation SOS and Cesaro stops the tag, takes out Braun and Kofi keeps fighting and Nakamura attacks. Double teams follow on Kofi and Big E makes the save. Nakamura takes him out, Kinshasa is countered by the double stomp. Tag to Braun and he runs wild with tackles for all. Nakamura cuts him off and Kinshasa is countered by a lariat. Cesaro makes the save, Big E takes him out and posts him. Nakamura is hit by the pancake platter by Kofi and Braun powerslams him for the win. New Day & Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was good, the crowd loved it and it sets up Braun for an IC Title shot.

– Post match, Kofi & Big E want Braun to dance. Braun shoves them away and dances.

– They announce that Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin will take place later without Corbin, who refuses to compete.

– We go back three weeks to see Roman becoming dog food Jesus. Get ready for that “loser eats dog food” match.

– Sonya signs autographs as Mandy is about to face Carmella. Sonya wasn’t thrilled, and Otis arrives and gives Mandy a fruit cake. He apologizes for sweating on her last week.

Carmella vs. Mandy Rose : Carmella beat Sonya last week. They lockup and Mandy attacks with knee strikes. Carmella moonwalks and Mandy grounds her with strikes. She follows with a dropkick and the running knee strike gets 2. Mandy grounds things, maintaining control. Carmella fights to her feet but is slammed back down. Mandy talks shit, Carmella slaps her and Mandy slaps her back and Carmella follows with strikes. She hits a RANA and clothesline for 2. Mandy cuts her off but Carmella gets the crucifix for 2. Mandy gets a cradle for 2. Carmella hits the superkick and wins. Carmella defeated Mandy Rose @ 3:30 via pin [*] Slow motion wrestling at its finest as Carmella picks up another win as they tease a possible Fire & Desire split.

– We get a Sheamus video package.

#1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz : They lockup and Miz hits a shoulder tackle. They work into counters and Bryan starts attacking the arm. He follows with kicks but Miz takes him to the floor and takes control. Back in and they work into a double down. Corbin’s security arrives for the DQ. Miz & Bryan fight them off. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz went to a no contest @ 2:40 [NR] Lame, just do the triple threat you were always going to do.

– Corbin complains backstage, but will compete since Roman has left the building. Bryan and Miz attack him.

A Moment of Bliss : Nikki & Bliss arrive and are happy to be back on a Moment of Bliss. They have their coffee and bring out Lacey Evans. Bliss loves her music and welcomes her to the show. They discuss Evans’ issues with Banks & Bayley. They show footage of Banks harassing Evans’ daughter, who was great. Evans says she’s proud of her kid and says Banks crossed a line. Evans’ daughter means everything to her and she snapped last week. You don’t mess with the child of a mother, because momma bear will come out. There is nothing she won’t do to stop someone from coming between her and her baby, and while she appreciates the invite, she knows what can happen and will head to the ring to take care of business.

– Banks & Bayley attack and drag out Dana before the match. Evans attacks and they all brawl on the stage until they get separated.

Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks : Bayley attacks Lacey to begin, but Lacey cuts her off and Dana tags in with the back handspring elbow, covering for 2. She follows with ground and pound until Banks tags in and cuts her off. She works her over in the corner, and Dana cuts her off with the tornado suplex for 2. Banks slams her down, slaps Lacey and Bayley & Banks double team Dana. They continue with double teams as Bayley covers for 2. Bayley grounds things, and then hits a clothesline for 2. Banks back in and the running meteora gets 2. She keeps Dana grounded, but Dana fires back and hits an enziguri. Lacey tags in and Bayley joins her. Lacey runs wild, hits a neck breaker and takes out Banks. The slingshot elbow on Bayley follows. The Mero-sault connects for 2 as Banks makes the save. Lacey chases her, back in and the Bayley to belly gets 2 as Dana makes the save. Dana tags in and Lacey hits the women’s right on Bayley. Gets posted and Banks gets the banks statement on Dana for the win. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke @ 6:00 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good, babyface Lacey is certainly an improvement.

– Mandy eats fruitcake as Dolph hits on her. He takes the fruitcake and makes fun of it, and says Otis gave one to everyone, He also says it tastes bad and makes fun of Otis as he steps on the cake. Mandy is upset as Corbin grabs Dolph and takes him away.

– We get a Mustafa Ali video package, detailing his rough 2019. He will fight the good fight, stay in the light and become a champion in 2020.

– Otis finds his destroyed fruit cake and is sad.

#1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin : They brawl at the bell, Corbin powders and hits a suicide dive. Bryan posts Miz and hits the knee strike. Corbin cuts off Bryan and then works over Miz. Back in as Corbin isolates Miz. He follows with a chokebreaker on the floor, and back in, Bryan fires back with strikes until Corbin cuts him off and covers for 2. Bryan counters back, Miz attacks Corbin and Bryan follows with kicks. Miz joins in for double teams and Bryan hits the missile dropkick. Post break as Miz & Bryan trade near falls. Miz takes out Corbin, DDTs Bryan and follows with kicks on Corbin. The figure four follows, and Corbin fights until Bryan hits the top rope head butt for 2. The LeBell lock follows, Miz makes the save and Bryan lays in chops. Miz fires back, kicks Bryan to the floor and Corbin hits end of days for 2 as Bryan makes the save. Bryan hits the busaiku knee but Dolph superkicks him as Reigns attacks Corbin. He takes out Dolph and Corbin. Post break and Miz is working over Bryan and follows with the corner clothesline. He heads up top and Bryan cuts him off, follows him up and the spider superplex follows, Bryan back up and Miz crotches him. he follow shim up and hits an avalanche shin breaker. Bryan clutches at his knee as Miz follows with kicks. Bryan counters, slaps him and he follows with kicks. Miz attacks the knee and grounds Bryan. He keeps attacking the knees, Bryan fights off the figure four and arm bars Miz, transitions to the LeBell lock until Miz bites him. Head kick by Bryan, fires up and Miz counters into the skull-crushing finale for 2. The figure four follows and Bryan fights, they trade strikes and Bryan gets the LeBell lock and transitions to a rings of Saturn. Back to the LeBell lock and Miz taps. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz & King Corbin @ 20:20 via submission [***½] This ended up being a really good and fun match, with the right winner.

– Bray appears on the tron and says the Fiend isn’t done with Bryan and asks if he’s willing to let him in. Bryan YES chants to close the show.

