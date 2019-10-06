Csonka’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE December to Dismember 2019, no that’s not it, WWE Mystery Vortex 2019, shit still wrong. WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 event, a PPV that has been completely lost in the shuffle due to the Smackdown on Fox debut, and as of this writing has only four matches announced. The show will feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, and… a bunch of random shit that will likely have very little heat behind it, it’s embarrassing. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte : This is a rematch from last month, where Bayley quickly cheated to win and retain. We revisit the Bayley vs. Charlotte feud here, but this time around, we have a much different Bayley who has embraced the dark side along with returning friend Sasha Banks. These two work well together so this should be good, especially since I see them getting time this month. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see Charlotte win the title here, because that’s what they do. But I think that Sasha beats Becky, who then moves to Smackdown and feuds with Bayley while Charlotte loses here, gets drafted to Raw and feuds with Sasha… because WWE can only book four women at a rime. WINNER: Bayley

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan : While the initial “try to murder Roman” angle wasn’t good, I have liked where this has gone. Rowan has stepped up, delivered solid promos and some good in-ring performances, and we got the return of Harper to the fold, which I love. Rowan turning on Bryan and running wild with Harper has been fun and now we have the unlikely alliance between Bryan & Reigns, which makes sense following recent events, but also has layers as many still don’t trust Bryan, and that could create some really good drama for the match. Is Bryan back to being a good wrestle lad, or is it all a façade in order to allow Bryan to pull an old school Ole Anderson on Dusty Rhodes (minus the cage) fake face turn only to turn on Reigns because it was an elaborate plan because he always hated Reigns and was willing to do/sacrifice anything to take him out? Or is Bryan Nikita Koloff, the dastardly heel turned face who is doubted but has actually seen the light and will do the right thing? There are a lot of layers here and I really dig that. I think that this will be good. Bryan & Roman both had good singles matches with Rowan. Bryan always delivers on PPV, and I feel that Harper will be out to prove himself during this PPV performance. I can see Bryan & Reigns winning if Bryan is on the up and up, with one of the faces pinning Harper, but it also feels like this is really just beginning and that the monster heels somehow keep rolling and take the win here. WINNER: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Raw Women’s Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks : Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions I felt was the best thing overall on the show, the match was really good and the post match angle also delivered, which was the big set up for this match. Becky Lynch has had a fine but largely flat title run due to the lack of viable challengers that people can actually care about. Sasha Banks has returned, freshly heel and feels like a big star again in the challenging role. You could have made the argument to make the change last month, but I get extending it to HIAC for the bigger match and likely better position on the card. With it being a rematch and HIAC, you certainly can’t do another shit finish here, you have to have a winner. It makes the most sense to strap up Banks at this time, it won’t hurt Becky, and Banks in the controlling/arrogant heel role with Becky chasing I think will play well. WINNER: Sasha Banks

WWE Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend : I think that this is a really risky match to book right now, it feels rushed and almost too soon for The Fiend, and a lot of this comes to my lack of faith in how WWE will book this one. There area few scenarios that can play out here, each with a downside for various reasons. 1.) The Fiend loses, which kills all his momentum after his second singles match in his new gimmick and no one takes him as a threat, which really flushes months of work down the toilet to get over the new character and effort to reboot Bray Wyatt, who desperately needed it and I do feel has a lot to offer. 2.) Seth Rollins loses the title and the man who conquered Brock Lesnar twice is neutered once again and looks like a loser again, which makes the switch to Lesnar only to go back to Rollins even more puzzling, If he’s losing he should have just had a run since Mania to go into this stronger. 3.). WWE could absolutely do a bullshit finish, where everyone gets pissed at company booking themselves in a corner and not giving us a winner to set up something ridiculous with Taker of Kane. I think all things considered, The Fiend should win here. Seth isn’t setting the world on fire as champion, and while some will make the argument that a character like The Fiend doesn’t ‘need” a championship. For the first time in forever, Bray Wyatt feels like the hot hand (who knows if he actually is or if he will succeed but I think you have to at least try) because who knows how long the interest in him will last? It may just be the latest Bray is interesting for a few months only to be squandered situation, but again I feel you have to at least try. I’d make the move here and see what happens with The Fiend as champion. Don’t make it too long, don’t make it too competitive, and just have The Fiend destroy him in short order. WINNER: The Fiend

