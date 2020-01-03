Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 1.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Chelsea Green defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:18 via pin [**½]

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 6:35 via pin [**½]

– Byron Saxton & Mickie James are on commentary.

Chelsea Green vs. Sarah Logan : The lockup and Logan overpowers Green to begin, and dumps her to the floor. Green fires back with a knee strike, but Logan head butts her and dumps her again. Logan then whips her to the barricade, but Green cuts her off and rolls her back in. Green up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Green follows with strikes, and then works a camel clutch. Green then hats a basement dropkick, strikes and whips Logan to the buckles; the curb stomp follows for 2. Logan fires back, hits the running knee strike and follows with a German for 2. Logan hits the running double knees and that gets 2. Green slams her to the buckles and the unprettier finishes it. Chelsea Green defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:18 via pin [**½] This was a solid little match with Green picking up the win. Word is that she’s gotten an “unofficial” call up and if she impresses, it will become permanent. The bad news for Logan is that she continues to linger in Main Event obscurity.

– Mojo Rawley arrives and runs down Jose for being an embarrassment. He then makes fun of the crowd for being stupid. He will walk the walk here tonight and embarrass Jose.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : This feud must continue. Jose attacks with strikes, works over Rawley in the corner until Rawley cuts him off and they trade. Rawley hits shoulder tackles, but Jose hits a dropkick and dumps him. Rawley throws a fit on the floor, and back in, Jose lays in strikes and kicks. Rawley stuns him off the ropes and hits a flapjack. He lays in ground and pound, works him over in the corner and hits the suplex for 2. He follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. Rawley grounds things, Jose fights to his feet and escapes. The rolling elbow connects and Jose then hits the corner splash and neck breaker. Rawley powders, Jose hits a plancha and back in, Jose hits the high cross for 2. Rawley counters and hits the pounce but Jose cradles him for 2. The backstabber follows for 2. Jose heads up top, Rawley crotches him and the KO shot finishes it. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 6:35 via pin [**½] This was solid, but I never need to see it again at this point. It’s the new Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan feud.

