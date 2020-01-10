Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 1.10.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:50 via pin [**]

– Natalya defeated Chelsea Green @ 6:50 via pin [**¾]

– Byron Sexton and Main Event Mickie James are con commentary.

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins : Zack Ryder is at ringside. They lockup and Mojo attacks with strikes, slams Hawkins down and follows with rights Hawkins cuts him off, hitting a spinebuster and heads up top but Mojo rolls to the apron. Hawkins follows, eats aright and Mojo slams him to the apron. Back in as Mojo delivers ground and pound, Hawkins fires back but Mojo quickly slams him down and covers for 2. He grounds things, follows with knee strikes, and talks shit until Hawkins hits a desperation enziguri. They trade, Hawkins takes control and hits a Michinoku driver for 2. He heads up top, and the elbow drop gets 2. Hawkins charges, Mojo chop blocks him and hits a flapjack variation for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:50 via pin [**] This was ok, Hawkins was working hard as always, but I still have no idea what the hell Mojo’s character is supposed to be. He dropped the face paint, and he’s just an overpaid angry man these days. Give me something to dig into with him please, in theory, that’s what this show should be doing since he’s on it all the time. I just want some character development.

26.10 Natalya vs. Chelsea Green : They lockup and Natalya grounds things right away. back to the feet, they work into counters and Green works the arm, Natalya counters and cradles her for 2. Natalya grounds things, Green counter and they work to the ropes. Green hits a shoulder tackle, Natalya counters into a monkey flip and Green fights off the sharpshooter. The big boot follows, and Green chokes out Natalya in the corner. She follows with kicks, chokes her out again and Natalya cradles her for 2. Green hits a clothesline and covers for 2. She grounds the action, Natalya fights to her feet and Green slams her down and chokes her out in the ropes. She follows with a kick to the face, covering for 2. Natalya fights back to her feet, fires back and Green grounds her, working a camel clutch. Natalya powers up, slams her way out and fires back with kicks, and a suplex, running basement dropkick and covers for 2. Green counters back, heads up top and laps over Natalya and Natalya hits a clothesline, sharpshooter and that’s that. Natalya defeated Chelsea Green @ 6:50 via pin [**¾] After a tease of Chelsea coming to the main roster, we now know she’s set for NXT with Robert Stone as her manger. The match was pretty good and I am looking forward to Chelsea’s NXT run. She has a great look & TV presence, and just needs the chance to deliver.

