Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 1.31.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander @ 3:40 via pin [*]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Sarah Logan vs. Deonna Purrazzo : They lockup and Logan overpowers her to begin until Purrazzo hits a back elbow. Logan quickly dumps her, and then works her over on the floor. Back in and Logan hits a clothesline, Purrazzo fires back with an elbow strike and flatliner. To the floor and Purrazzo starts attacking the arm. Back in and Purrazzo grounds her, targeting the arm. The clothesline follows for 2. Purrazzo goes back to the arm, keeps Logan grounded, but Logan fires back and posts her. Logan fires up with strikes, knee strikes and a German for 2 Purrazzo counters into a Russian leg sweep, arm bar, but Logan makes the ropes. Logan stuns her of the ropes and the running knee strike finishes it. Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a rematch from last week, where we got the same result; the match was perfectly solid once again.

– We get highlights from the Rumble, Drew’s win and then him calling out Brock on Raw, only to get laid out by Brock after defeating the Good brothers in a handicap match. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Riddick Moss vs. Cedric Alexander : Moss immediately overpowers Alexander, they lock up and Alexander works into counters. Moss mows him down with a shoulder tackle, hits another and whip Alexander to the buckles. He follows with strikes, and then grounds things. Alexander fires back, hits a knee strike, chops and takes out the knee. The uppercut follows for 2. Alexander delivers chops, but Moss cuts him off, hits a spear and uranage for the win. Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander @ 3:40 via pin [*] Here we have Cedric Alexander, a talented man signed after an outstanding run in the Cruiserweight Classic as the fan begged for him to be signed, and he was. He had a tremendous 205 Live run, great matches, a strong title run and was then drafted to Raw. They did jack and shit with him, he played a janitor, became the Big Dog’s friend, feuded with AJ Styles and got beaten like drum, but everyone said he’d be fine. Since then he’s been in Main Event purgatory, picking up the occasional win and losing to guys like MOJO RAWLEY in under three minutes. The good times continued on here as he lost to Riddick Moss, Vince’s new toy of the week because he has a look. Moss signed a developmental contract with WWE in early 2014, and his biggest accomplishments to date is “winning the Performance Center combine” twice. He has a look and is an undeniably good athlete, but after all these years he’s maybe serviceable at best. This match was Moss basically standing around as Alexander provided all the moving parts to try and make him look good and even that failed. Please enlighten me again as to how Alexander is doing just fine.

– We close by going back to Raw for highlights of what was a great Edge/Randy Orton angle. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

