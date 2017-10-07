Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.06.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder @ 5:37 via pin [**½]

– Rich Swann and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar @ 6:12 via pin [**¾]



Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder : This is the third time in four weeks we have had this match on Main Event. I get that not a lot of people watch the show, but that’s a bit ridiculous. Slater tosses dash to the floor, and then follows with shoulder blocks and an atomic drop for 2. Slater grounds the action, Dash works to the feet, and hits a belly to back suplex. Dash takes the heat, laying in clubbing strikes. Slater fires up with rights, but Dash cuts him off with an elbow, covering for 2. He then tosses Slater to the floor and then looks for a countout win. Slater back in with a sunset flip for2. Dash hits a lariat and covers for 2. Dash grounds the action with a side headlock, Slater hits a jawbreaker, but Dash hits a backbreaker for 2. Dash follows with rights, misses a charge and Slater rolls him up for the win. Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder @ 5:37 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly fine match, I’m just sick of seeing it.

– We get highlights of Enzo’s issues with Neville & The 205 Live Roster.

– Back to Raw for Enzo addressing the cruiserweights. JIP as Enzo runs down the cruiserweights, claiming that it took the whole division to beat him down to chants of you deserve it. he says he does deserve the title, and if having success is wrong he doesn’t want to be right. He knows he’s money and making bank. He earned that money and everyone else is jealous. He’s a star and ratings draw, and has charisma and athleticism. His back is sore from carrying the division. He didn’t have to wait in line for the title, and the rest can fall in line. Last week they put their hands on him and broke the clause he had. And now they can’t challenge for the title. He has a new clause, and if anyone touches him tonight, they will be fired. So now he has no opponents, and beat Neville down on 205 Live. Neville now arrives with the rest of the roster as Enzo mocks them all. They surround Enzo as he threatens to have them fired. They trap him in the ring, and he shows off his new clause as he continues to run them down one by one, and even takes a shot at Corey Graves. Kurt Angle arrives now. Angle says that none of the guys out there can challenge Enzo for the title. But Angle has signed a new cruiserweight… Kalisto. Kalisto attacks and lays out Enzo with Salida del sol. Well I will give them credit, you can’t claim they aren’t going all in and trying with the angle. They gave him the main event segment two-weeks in a row and gave him a ton of time to talk. I just wish that they gad attempted to get behind TJP post CWC or even Neville with this much effort. Anyway, it was a good closing segment and I liked bringing in a new guy that wasn’t involved with the beat down last week, but the complete apathy when it was Kalisto revealed was sad. I think that when Angle said he signed someone, that the crowd was hoping for a big NXT debut, someone like Itami. But Kalisto needed something to do, should have been on 205 Live anyway, and will be a fine sacrificial lamb for Enzo to defend the title against. The question is, will this be enough to save 205 Live’s sinking numbers in the long run? You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Strowman vs. Rollins. JIP as Rollins manages to post Strowman, hits a suicide dive and then another, finally taking Strowman down. Back in and Rollins hits a springboard clothesline, but Strowman is still up, Rollins hits another, and then the block buster connects and Strowman kicks out at 1. Rollins hits a superkick, another and tries for the ripcord knee strike but Strowman kills him with a clothesline and powerslam for the win. Braun Strowman defeated Seth Rollins via pin [***] This was good, they played the size dynamic well. I am still not a fan of the tag champions being destroyed like this. Post match, Strowman hits another powerslam. Ambrose arrives and attacks, and crotches Strowman and then eats a chokeslam and another! Strowman then powerslams Ambrose and stands tall. Cesaro and Sheamus arrive and they beat down the champions. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Rich Swann and Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese and Noam Dar : Dar and Dorado into begin. Dar tries to beg off, looks to work the arm, but Dorado picks up the pace and Dar bails to the floor. Nese now tags in, he flexes allowing Dorado to hit a RANA and drop kick. The moonsault press follows for 2. Swann tags in, and works the arm of Nese, Dorado back in and they double team Nese. Dar trips up Dorado, allowing Nese to cut him off and take control. Post break, Nese cuts off Dorado as Dar pulls Swann to the floor. This allows Nese to maintain control until Dorado hits a desperation lethal injection. Dorado tags in Swann, he runs wild on Dar with kicks and a running splash for 2. It breaks down, Swann hits the head kick and heads up top. He fights off Nese, Dorado takes Nese out on the floor; Swann hits the Phoenix splash for the win. Rich Swann and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar @ 6:12 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall. It was fun while it lasted, I just wish they got a bit more time.

– We get highlights of Reigns’ recent issues with the Miz.

– Back to Raw for The Miz vs. Roman Reigns. We see Reigns taking out Dallas & Axel before the match. JIP as Miz counters the superman punch into the skull-crushing finale for a great near fall. Miz can’t believe Reigns kicked out. Miz now runs into a superman punch, but kicks out at 2 for another really good near fall. Reigns fires up, but Sheamus & Cesaro pull him to the floor for the DQ. Roman Reigns defeated Champion The Miz via DQ [***¼] They were working their way to a very good match until the DQ, I think they were on their way to a very good, and possibly great match when that happened. But thankfully the post match angle was very well done. Could they be building to the Shield vs. Miz & Bar with the IC & Tag Titles on the line? All three beat down Reigns, and hitting the neutralizer and brogue kick. The crowd chants for the Shield as Miz hits a skull-crushing finale. They then tease leaving, but return to hit the triple powerbomb on Reigns. In the locker room, Reigns is hurting from his ass kicking. Ambrose arrives and so does Rollins. They stare each other down, and nod at each other and the show ends. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

