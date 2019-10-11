Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins @ 5:15 via pin [**¾]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

Champions The Revival vs. Ryder & Hawkins : G=Dash and Hawkins begin. Dash attacks with kicks, strikes and then chops in the corner. Hawkins battles back with a slam and elbow drop, covering for 2. Ryder tags in, but Dash cuts him of and hits a shoulder tackle and spinebuster for 2. The champions follow with double teams, isolating Ryder. Quick tags and more double teams follow for 2. Dash mocks Hawkins as he beats on Ryder and then grounds the action. Ryder fights to his feet but Dawson quickly cuts him off. He then chokes him out in the ropes. Ryder battles back with a face buster and tags in Hawkins, Hawkins runs wild off of the hot tag and the Michinoku driver follows for 2. He dumps Dash and cradles Dawson for 2. Blind tag and shatter machine finishes it. Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins @ 5:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good for the time given as all four guys worked hard.

Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro : Cesaro is still wearing capris, apparently skipping leg day again. They lock up and Cesaro grounds the action. Cedric fights to his feet and grounds Cesaro. Cesaro fights out and attacks with body shots and uppercuts. Cedric counters back with a head scissors and dropkick. He follows with chops, Cesaro fires back with rights and lays the boots to him. Cedric fires back with a dropkick but Cesaro counters the springboard. The abdominal stretch follows, as Cesaro is in control. Cedric escapes, fires back with chops and runs into a lariat for 2. Cesaro hits an elbow drop for 2 again. He grounds things, but Cedric fires back and hits a knee strike, chops and the back elbow. The slingshot flatliner follows for 2. Cesaro takes him down, hits a big boot and covers for 2. Cesaro lays in strikes, talks shit and works a back breaker. Cedric escapes and they trade strikes until Cedric hits the back handspring kick and lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match as they got some time and work well together.

