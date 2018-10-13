Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.12.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– The Revival defeated Slater & Rhyno @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley : Mojo overpowers Ryder to begin, but Ryder immediately fires back but runs into a pounce for 2. Mojo lays in ground and pound, and hits a gut wrench suplex for 2. Rights by Mojo follow, and he grounds the action. Ryder fights to his feet and hits a desperation neck breaker. He follows with a clothesline, knee strike, and missile dropkick for 2. Mojo cuts him off with a flapjack for 2. Ryder fights off the Alabama slam, but Mojo chop blocks him, but then runs into the rough Ryder and that’s it. Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:00 via pin [**½] Mojo takes another Main Event loss, and it appears that Vince has officially lost interest in him. Ryder picks up another win and keeps delivering fun performances, the guy is in shape, and I really wish they’d do more with him.

– Back to Raw for Triple H & HBK Talking. JIP Triple H says they don’t give respect easily. Like when you sent your whole career fighting the world together, that’s respect. Respect is sticking to your word when others tell you not to. HBK says you used to respect people for what they used to respect, and then you realize it’s not two way street. He spent the flight home thinking about the last 8.5 years, honoring his word out of a respect that never existed. Triple H asked him, “Are you ready?” He knows HBK is ready, but are Taker & Kane ready? At WWE Sweet Saudi Money II, are you ready, because DX is ready. If you’re not down with that, suck it. While I have no desire to see the tag match after what I saw at WWE Super Show-Down, I won’t lie, this was a really good promo. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for Rousey & The Bellas vs. The Riott Squad. JIP with Rousey in control. The spinning slam and arm bar finishes Ruby as the Bellas hold off the others. Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad via submission [*] Well, as a match, it was really no good; sloppy, disjointed, slow, and had absolutely nothing resembling a smooth flow. The post match was well done, even if it came a few days later than most anticipated. I appreciate the setup, but Nikki vs. Rousey really holds no interest for me, but the company sees them as the most popular women they have via their social media metrics, so I understand it. Also, poor Riott Squad. Nikki attacks Rousey post match and the Bellas beat her down. Rousey fights off Brie and then runs off Nikki. They brawl to the floor and Rousey gets posted and slammed to the steps. Man, Australia really had a negative effect on some people here tonight. They roll Rousey in the ring and Nikki poses over a fallen Rousey. I guess Natalya was too busy making selfies to save her best friend Ronda Rousey. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Charlotte vs. Becky. JIP as Charlotte hits the spear and Becky rolls to the floor. Charlotte now moonsaults to the floor and misses. Becky suplexes her to the barricade. The ref counts, Becky follows and Charlotte hits a suplex. Back in and Charlotte hits natural section but Becky powders to the floor. Charlotte follows and Becky posts her by the bad arm. They brawl and we get a double count out. Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte went to a double countout [***½] This was an overall very good and heated match, playing off of their previous meetings well, and while the finish was a bit flat, the post match was really good and likely sets up a big stipulation match for Evolution. Post match, Charlotte spears Becky through the LED board on the stage. Charlotte right arm is bloodied up. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

33.00 The Revival vs. Slater & Rhyno : Slater and Dawson to begin. They lock up, Dawson takes control and works the arm. Slater powers out, but Dawson hits a shoulder tackle. Slater with an arm drag and tags in Rhyno. They double team Dawson, but Dash tags in and they double team Rhyno. Rhyno fires up and lays in chops. Slater back in and they work double teams and clear the ring. Back in and dash cuts off Slater and grounds him before tossing him to the floor. Back in and Slater cradles him for 2 and follows with a neck breaker. Tags to Dawson & Rhyno, Rhyno runs wild and hits a belly to belly. Dawson fires back with rights, heads up top and gets crotched. Rhyno then hits a TKO for 2 as Dash makes the save. Back in and Dawson hits the old Arn Anderson fake out DDT. Rhyno back in and he rolls up Dawson for 2. Shatter machine finishes him. The Revival defeated Slater & Rhyno @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun tag match with the right team winning,

– Back to Raw for The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman. JIP as Ambrose hits a suicide dive. Back in and clotheslines on Drew follow and the cradle gets 2. The neck breaker connects and that gets 2. Drew fights off dirty deeds, Dolph distracts Ambrose but Reigns makes the save until Dolph superkicks him. Rollins suplexes Dolph to the floor, leaving Drew & Dolph to work into a double down. Braun posts Reigns, but Ambrose DDTs him on the floor. Reigns spears Braun. Ambrose rolls back in and Drew hits the claymore and pins Ambrose. Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman defeated The Shield via pin [***½] This was another very good trios match between the two teams, on the level of the Super Show-Down match, but instead of teasing the Ambrose turn during the match, they did it afterwards as a cliffhanger. Post match, Ambrose walks out on the Shield. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

