Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.13.17  

Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.1317

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhyno & Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder & Curt Hawkins @ 5:31 via pin [**¾]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese @ 6:34 via pin [***]

Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder & Curt Hawkins : Dash’s never ending battle with Rhyno & Heath Slater continue, this time in tag team action with WWE’s biggest loser, Curt Hawkins. Rhyno overpowers Dash to begin, taking control and tagging Slater in. Hawkins tags in, and works over Slater in the corner as he informs Slater that he has kids too. Slater fight back, ash distracts him allowing Hawkins to cut off Slater. Dash and Hawkins work quick tags, isolating Slater and taking the heat. They mix in some double teams as the crowd tries to rally Slater. He’s playing a good Ricky Morton here, with great fight spots and keeping the crowd behind him. Wholesale changes to Rhyno and Dash, Rhyno runs wild and hits the belly to belly for 2. Hawkins tags himself in, Dash sent to the floor and Slater hits a plancha as Rhyno finishes Hawkins with the spinebuster (the Gore is not Big Dog approved anymore) for the win. Rhyno & Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder & Curt Hawkins @ 5:31 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, succeeding through simplicity. Rhyno & Heath Slater are a fun team that the crowd likes, Dash is a great tag worker and Hawkins is a good tag guy. It was very basic match, shine, heat, comeback and finish; but was clean, fun and enjoyable.

– We get highlights of the Reigns vs. Miz & Co. feud.

– Back to Raw for Miz TV. JIP as Miz dedicates his award to his unborn child and any child that needs a mentor. Reigns now makes his way out to the ring. Reigns gives them one chance to get out of his ring. Miz says Reigns won’t do shit because it’s 4 on 1. Miz tells Reigns to go and get Dean and Seth, and downplays the Shield reunion. Reigns says who said anything about rumors as Ambrose appears. Rollins now appears. They head to the ring and surround it old school style. And we brawl! Axel is taken out immediately as the Shield cleans house and stand tall. They then kick the shit out of Miz, and deliver the Shield bomb. We get the Shield fist bump and they are back. This was a great segment, Miz was a great asshole and the fans responded big time to the Shield reunion. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Finn Balor Talking With Sister Abigail. JIP as Balor says he isn’t afraid of Wyatt, and the demon isn’t afraid. We see Wyatt’s empty rocking chair, and he then appears and says to be afraid of her. He then spoke about Abigail choosing him and the season of the witch is here, and she’s here. Wyatt “transforms” into Abigail, talking with a black scorpion like voice and wearing a shroud over his/her face. He/she says the demon can’t win… Bray is on some gooooooooooooood shit. Unfortunately this angle and its promos keep getting worse. I just do not find this entertaining and find it to be a huge waste of Balor. This is like that one friend you have that goes trick or treating, changes costumes and thinks no one notices. This just keeps getting worse. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese : Nese does his posing routine to begin things, but the crowd is pro-Tozawa. Tozawa lays in chops, and then jabs. Kicks and a senton follow, and Tozawa covers for 2. He lays the boots to Nese in the corner, but Nese bails to the apron and stuns Tozawa off the ropes. Tozawa fights back, sends nose to the floor but the suicide dive gets cut off with a running elbow smash, Nese covers for 2. Post break, and Nese talks some trash and covers for 2. Tozawa hits a RANA, and Saito suplex to cut off Nese. Tozawa up top, Nese to the floor and Tozawa drops down and hits the suicide dive, covering for 2. They trade strikes, Tozawa hit the big boot but Nese counters a German into a cradle for 2. Tozawa runs into a pump handle driver and Nese covers for 2. Nese takes Tozawa up top, Tozawa sends him back to the mat and the senton connects, finishing Nese. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese @ 6:34 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, with a great energy and both guys working well together.

– Back to Raw for Lumberjack Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto. JIP as Kalisto battles back, blocking the kick and hitting the spiked RANA for 2. Enzo cuts him of with a stomp out of the corner, and Enzo kicks Ali and the lumberjacks brawl. Enzo gets cut off, Kalisto takes him up top and superplexes him onto the cruiserweights on the floor. Enzo crawls away and back into the ring. Kalisto back in as well. Enzo counters salida del sol and hits soul food but Ali breaks up the pin. Enzo and Ali argue and Enzo lays him out and crotches Kalisto. They battle up top and Kalisto hits a super salida del sol for the win. Kalisto defeated Champion Enzo Amore via pin [**½] Well that was unexpected, and they will rematch at TLC. This wasn’t bad, it was more angle than a match, and had its entertaining portions. Corey Graves celebrating the fall of Enzo was glorious; he’s a great man. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

