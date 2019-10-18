Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder @ 5:17 via pin [**¼]

– Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:12 via submission [**]

Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder : Hawkins is at ringside as THE HYPE BROS COLLIDE! They lock up and Mojo follows with strikes. Ryder fires back, hits kicks but gets cut off with a pounce for 2. Mojo follows with grounded strikes, a slam and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Ryder fires back but runs into a big boot. Mojo celebrates, but Ryder counters a suplex into a neck breaker. Ryder follows with a clothesline, kicks and follows with the missile dropkick. The broski boot connects and Ryder covers for 2. Mojo cuts him off, and the Alabama slam is countered into a cradle for 2. Ryder follows with the flatliner for 2. Mojo chop blocks Ryder and hits the KO shot and Alabama slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder @ 5:17 via pin [**¼] This was ok as Ryder worked really hard, but I continue to see nothing in Mojo.

Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke : Following the draft, this may finally be their last meeting on Main Event for some time; they have been feuding here on Main Event since June. They lock up and Logan grounds the action. Dana counters back and fellows with a hip toss, kick to the face and covers for 1. A sloppy head scissors follows, and she then chokes out Logan. Dana grounds things, Logan powers to her feet and escapes. She follows with a German to the buckles and takes control. Dana counters back but eats a knee strike. They work up top and Dana knocks her off and hits the tornado suplex but can’t cover. She follows with kicks and strikes, hits clotheslines and an enziguri. The cartwheel splash follows for 2. The back handspring elbow follows but Logan cuts her off and dumps her. Back in and Logan follows with the inverted cloverleaf for the win. Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:12 via submission [**] They worked their typical two star special, with Logan picking up the win to end and take the feud once and for all; a sad ending to Man Event’s most epic feud.

